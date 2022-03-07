WI GOP Seeks to Push Redistricting Battle to U.S. Supreme Court

Wisconsin's Republican lawmakers are seeking to push the state's decennial redistricting battle before the U.S. Supreme Court, after the Wisconsin Supreme Court approved voting maps submitted by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.



In November, the state court said it would take a least-changes approach when approving new Congressional, state Senate and state Assembly district maps, and last Thursday it determined the governor's plan most closely met the rule.



Debra Cronmiller, executive director of the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin, which also proposed voting maps to the court, said the decision was a bittersweet victory, as Evers' maps still are based on gerrymandered districts from 2011.



"Using the least-change approach meant all of us who submitted maps for consideration were kind of boxed into a map that would retain a certain amount of partisan gerrymander," Cronmiller contended.



While Evers' plan will keep the GOP in control of the Legislature, Democrats generally praised the state high court's decision, as the Republicans' maps would likely increase their control of state government and Wisconsin's congressional seats. Republican leaders argued Evers' maps moved too many Black and Hispanic voters, which Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu said "intentionally watered down minority representation for political gain."



Wisconsin's current maps were drawn and passed by GOP lawmakers a decade ago, when they controlled the Legislature and governor's office. Cronmiller pointed out even if Evers' maps are still somewhat gerrymandered, it can be overcome through strong voter participation.



"The calculus baked into any partisan-drawn map is assumptions around who is going to come vote," Cronmiller noted. "If we disrupt that calculus by sending all registered and eligible voters to the polls, all bets are off."



Legislative Republicans have asked the Wisconsin Supreme Court to hold off on implementing the new maps until the U.S. Supreme Court weighs in. As of Sunday evening, the state's high court hadn't indicated whether it would do so. Assuming they survive any further legal challenges, Evers' maps will be in place for the next decade.



Two years ago, a record number of women were elected to serve in Minnesota's Legislature, but new political boundaries stand to shake up their presence at the State Capitol.



Last month, a special court panel created new legislative and congressional districts based on the latest census data, after lawmakers failed to agree on their own redistricting plans.



The court went with the "least change" approach among several suggested maps, which created many incumbent pairings, where incumbent lawmakers would have to run against each other.



Nick Harper, civic engagement director for the League of Women Voters of Minnesota, sees an unfortunate element to that outcome.



"There were a lot of elected officials who made decisions to either run for a different office or to retire," Harper pointed out. "That did include a large number of women."



It included Sen. Melisa Lopez Franzen, DFL-Edina, the Senate minority leader, who has been considered a rising star in her party. Going into the new election cycle, Minnesota ranked 12th in the nation for the number of women serving in the legislature.



Harper emphasized there is still opportunity this fall to offset some losses with open seats in new districts, where there are no incumbents. He also sees gains in future election cycles when others opt to retire, noting it is important to have women help decide key policy matters.



"We've seen a lot of policies that are paying attention more to what a lot of women would like to see, or policies that impact women specifically," Harper observed.



He added such issues range from paid family leave to efforts to address murdered and missing Indigenous women. The League is part of a coalition that has long called for Minnesota to adopt an independent redistricting process. Supporters say it could help to avoid situations that diminish the voting power of certain populations.



The leader of a partisan probe into Wisconsin's November 2020 election says lawmakers should consider decertifying the state's presidential election results.



Former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman issued an interim report Tuesday, and said he intends to continue the investigation, which has twice had its deadline extended.



The review has been criticized by some Republicans, Democrats and voting-rights groups, who have argued it undermines the state's electoral process. Speaking before a legislative committee, Gableman said the probe is an effort to ensure the election was conducted fairly.



"When I started this process, when I started this whole procedure, I had no other goal in mind than to find the truth," he said, "and while we don't have it entirely yet, we're getting there."



Despite Gableman's testimony, his report noted that its purpose "is not to challenge certification of the presidential election," although it outlines how that might be done. According to Associated Press reports, nonpartisan legislative attorneys have said overturning those results is illegal, and Republican legislative leaders are against the move.



Among other things, the investigation alleges private election grants given to Wisconsin's largest cities were illegal, that the state mishandled voting in nursing homes and that absentee-ballot drop-boxes violate state law. Gableman also called for dissolving the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission, which has been a major policy item for some Republican lawmakers in recent months.



"The Wisconsin Elections Commission - unfortunately, at best - is hopelessly incompetent," he said.



Several bills closely mirroring the report's recommendations passed in the Legislature last month, but Gov. Tony Evers is all but certain to veto them. Evers' GOP challengers in this year's gubernatorial race have made election administration a cornerstone of their platforms, and would likely be more receptive to the proposals should they be reintroduced.



Support for this reporting was provided by The Carnegie Corporation of New York.



