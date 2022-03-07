Monday, March 7, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - March 7, 2022
Play

Ukrainians temporarily in the U.S. get Temporary Protected Status for 18 months; pandemic stress continues even as more states lift mask mandates; and Oregon looks to students to help ease the nursing shortage.

2022Talks - March 7, 2022
Play

The world urges Russia to be cautious around Ukrainian nuclear plants, Congress voices support for Ukrainian President's calls for aid, and Florida plans a so-called 'election crimes agency.'

The Yonder Report - March 3, 2022
Play

It's off to the races with the 50th Iditarod in Alaska; Minnesotans fight for long-promised recreation dollars; Montana tribal members gain legal aid through training program; and a Texan calls on federal regulators to revisit effects of bank mergers on small towns.

Social Issues  |  Community Issues and Volunteering    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Program Aims to Infuse Trauma-Informed Practices in Rural NC

Play

Monday, March 7, 2022   

Beginning this month, a leadership program in Rural North Carolina is helping local organizations implement trauma-informed practices.

Organizers of the Resilient Leaders Initiative explained their goal is to help residents tackle the root cause of harm and promote healing.

According to the Center for Healthcare Strategies, a trauma-informed approach includes understanding how traumatic experiences such as abuse and neglect, displacement from natural disasters, and community violence affects physical and mental health.

Vichi Jagannathan, program director for the Resilient Leaders Initiative and co-founder of the Rural Opportunity Institute, said policies aimed at addressing trauma can look different in rural regions.

"Even when we try to look at, what does trauma-informed discipline look like or policing, a lot of times the solutions that we find don't quite work in our context because of our unique challenges," Jagannathan pointed out. "Part of the goal is to support organizations to develop new practices."

Last year Edgecombe and Wilson County Public Schools, Word Tabernacle Church's pre-K program, and Greater is Coming ministries participated in the program's first cohort. According to research by the North Carolina Institute of Medicine, more than half of North Carolinians say they've experienced some form of childhood trauma.

Jagannathan noted the COVID-19 crisis has shed light on the importance of promoting resilience and healing, especially as communities and local economies work to recover from the pandemic.

"We just know that we're not the only rural community that suffers from these types of challenges," Jagannathan emphasized. "But there just isn't a knowledge base and there certainly isn't a network of all of us sharing about what is working."

She added there are resources available for rural groups seeking to incorporate a trauma-informed approach to everyday work.

"We do have the opportunity to just offer coaching," Jagannathan stressed, "So even if they can't go through this nine-month process that's about to start, there are opportunities to connect with a network of coaches around the country who have expertise in this stuff."


get more stories like this via email
IRS-certified volunteer tax preparers can help ensure Ohio taxpayers receive the full amount for which they may qualify. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Tax Filing: Getting It Right Could Mean More Money in Your Pocket

Filing taxes certainly can be a headache, but getting it right could mean more money in your pocket. As part of the American Rescue Plan, the Earned …

Social Issues

Report Highlights COVID's Outsized Impact on HBCU Students' Basic Needs

A survey of students at the nation's Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) found nearly half have been food insecure in the last 30 day…

Social Issues

Women Candidates Caught Up in Fallout from New MN Political Maps

Two years ago, a record number of women were elected to serve in Minnesota's Legislature, but new political boundaries stand to shake up their …

An influx of nursing students could help cover the shortage of health-care workers across Oregon. (Monkey Business/Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

OR Measure Puts Nursing Students 'On Deck' to Address Shortage

Oregon lawmakers have concluded the legislative session with a measure aimed at alleviating the state's nursing shortage. In it's final week…

Environment

Stalled Bill Leaves Coal Miners Uncertain on Future of Black Lung Benefits

Thousands of coal miners and their families are uncertain about the future of the federal Black Lung Disability Trust Fund. At the end of last year…

Only a handful of counties in Washington state are considered high-transmission counties by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Maridav/Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Dealing with Health Anxiety as Mask Requirements End in WA

Mask requirements are coming to an end in Washington state on Saturday, more than two years into the COVID-19 pandemic. But the transition could be …

Social Issues

Winter Heating Assistance Available to Prevent Utility Cutoff

Coloradans are paying significantly more to heat their homes this winter, even before unrest in Ukraine sparked concerns about global fuel supplies…

Environment

ID Lawmakers Push for Closer Oversight of Energy Building Codes

Idaho lawmakers want more control over building codes that regulate energy efficiency. The standards cover things like the efficiency of appliances …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021