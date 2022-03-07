Drug Offenders Could Get a Decade of Extended Supervision Under Proposed Law

People convicted of a second offense for selling or transporting fentanyl into the Mountain State could get up to a decade of extended supervision after serving their time, under proposed legislation being considered by Senate lawmakers.



Many of the state's recovery organizations oppose the bill, arguing it does nothing to address substance-use disorders or the overdose crisis.



Greg Whittington, director of criminal justice reform for the ACLU of West Virginia, believes the bill is not necessary.



"Put 10-year supervision on people that have been convicted of drug trafficking, and often low-level drug trafficking?" Whittington remarked. "And we already have federal legislation, the federal government picks up most of the drug crimes in the state."



Under the bill, people on probation could be required to pay up to $50 a month for the duration of their extended supervision. Supporters say it is needed to keep fentanyl off the streets. According to the American Medical Association, illicit fentanyl and fentanyl analogues continue to drive the nation's overdose and death epidemic.



Whittington believes the state should be funneling more resources toward expanding opportunities for justice-impacted people.



"This law is probably going to be one of the most damaging that I have seen in quite a few years," Whittington asserted. "It's a huge step back from what we did."



He added extended supervision also can have negative effects on communities' relationship with law enforcement.



"Take the stigma of police and authority away by having them involved in our lives, not controlling our lives," Whittington urged.



In 2019, one in 73 U.S. adults in the nation was on probation, more than 55 % of people under any form of correctional control. Nationwide, almost 1.5 million more people are on probation than in jails or prisons combined, according to a report by the Vera Institute of Justice.



Under a 2016 law, footage from cameras worn by North Carolina police officers can only be released through court order. But critics say the process the courts use to determine whether footage should be released is discretionary and often results in drastically different outcomes.



Groups such as Emancipate NC say the problem is highlighted by the recent decisions of a Superior Court Judge to deny an application for general release of footage during a 2020 "no knock" raid, while approving the release of body-camera footage of the shooting of Daniel Turcios by Raleigh police.



Durham civil rights attorney Abraham Rubert-Schewel of Tin Fulton Walker & Owen PLLC, explained that the current statue gives judges wide discretion.



"Part of the complexity," said Rubert-Schewel, "is that courts across the state and court systems across the state have very different procedural mechanisms for how they handle body-camera petitions and release of footage in general."



Last fall state lawmakers passed legislation that bars law-enforcement agencies from sharing body-camera footage with family members, who now must petition a court for access to footage.



Rubert-Schewel said the threshold of whether the recorded scene is a "critical incident" is often used to rule against releasing footage.



He pointed out that a critical incident typically means someone was seriously injured, died or was shot, but notes it's not a requirement of the state's body-camera release statute.



"I think it's important for the public to know that there is no critical incident standard written into the statute," said Rubert-Schewel. "That is not part of the statute; that is a standard that the city or law enforcement has put into place."



Schewel said access to body-camera footage is critical for the public to be able to weigh in on what types of police actions are considered acceptable. He added that most people have a limited understanding of how police operate in certain cases.



"An example of this is no-knock raids or raids of people's homes," said Rubert-Schewel. "This occurs somewhat frequently in North Carolina, and I think that the public really has very little to no conception of this or how it works unless it's actually happened to you."



According to federal data, nearly half of police departments in the country use body-worn cameras.







