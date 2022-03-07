Monday, March 7, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - March 7, 2022
Play

Ukrainians temporarily in the U.S. get Temporary Protected Status for 18 months; pandemic stress continues even as more states lift mask mandates; and Oregon looks to students to help ease the nursing shortage.

2022Talks - March 7, 2022
Play

The world urges Russia to be cautious around Ukrainian nuclear plants, Congress voices support for Ukrainian President's calls for aid, and Florida plans a so-called 'election crimes agency.'

The Yonder Report - March 3, 2022
Play

It's off to the races with the 50th Iditarod in Alaska; Minnesotans fight for long-promised recreation dollars; Montana tribal members gain legal aid through training program; and a Texan calls on federal regulators to revisit effects of bank mergers on small towns.

Social Issues  |  Education    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Report Highlights COVID's Outsized Impact on HBCU Students' Basic Needs

Play

Monday, March 7, 2022   

A survey of students at the nation's Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) found nearly half have been food insecure in the last 30 days.

More than half experienced housing insecurity during the pandemic, with many students reporting choosing between paying rent or buying food. The report noted the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on HBCU students exacerbated existing racial inequities.

Terrell Strayhorn, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at Virginia Union University and director of the Center for the Study of Historically Black Colleges and Universities, who co-authored the report, said investing in student needs is key to increasing student success.

"It's hard to feel you belong in higher education when your basic needs are not met," Strayhorn explained. "When you don't have enough money to pay your bills and have food and have a place to lay your head, but you're expected to show up for biology class."

The report noted HBCUs account for more than 20% of Black Americans' bachelors degrees, and they serve many Pell Grant-eligible students, meaning they qualify for the federal needs-based grant program.

Missouri has two HBCUs: Harris-Stowe State University in St. Louis and Lincoln University, a land-grant institution in Jefferson City.

Public HBCUs rely on federal, state and local funding for more than half their revenue, compared with 38% for their predominantly white counterparts.

Andre Smith, political scientist at Fayetteville State University, formerly of Harris-Stowe State University, said Missouri's funding model for universities is performance based, and the two HBCUs as well as Missouri Western, a predominantly white institution in St. Joseph, end up on the low end.

"They have the neediest students who are going to require at an institutional level the most assistance," Smith pointed out. "But due to the funding model in Missouri, these three schools get the least amount of funding."

The report is a joint effort by the Hope Center for College, Community and Justice, and Virginia Union's Center for the Study of Historically Black Colleges and Universities. It makes state and federal policy recommendations for lawmakers, including expanding financial aid and emergency aid options for HBCU students.


get more stories like this via email
IRS-certified volunteer tax preparers can help ensure Ohio taxpayers receive the full amount for which they may qualify. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Tax Filing: Getting It Right Could Mean More Money in Your Pocket

Filing taxes certainly can be a headache, but getting it right could mean more money in your pocket. As part of the American Rescue Plan, the Earned …

Social Issues

Program Aims to Infuse Trauma-Informed Practices in Rural NC

Beginning this month, a leadership program in Rural North Carolina is helping local organizations implement trauma-informed practices. Organizers of …

Social Issues

Women Candidates Caught Up in Fallout from New MN Political Maps

Two years ago, a record number of women were elected to serve in Minnesota's Legislature, but new political boundaries stand to shake up their …

An influx of nursing students could help cover the shortage of health-care workers across Oregon. (Monkey Business/Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

OR Measure Puts Nursing Students 'On Deck' to Address Shortage

Oregon lawmakers have concluded the legislative session with a measure aimed at alleviating the state's nursing shortage. In it's final week…

Social Issues

As Infrastructure Work Ramps Up, IA Communities Can Pitch In

Iowa is poised to receive $5 billion from the new federal infrastructure law. And separate grant opportunities are available to help spur smaller…

A 2021 study by researchers at the University of Illinois Chicago found financial conflicts of interest among doctors reviewing the chest X-rays of coal miners who filed workers' compensation claims. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Stalled Bill Leaves Coal Miners Uncertain on Future of Black Lung Benefits

Thousands of coal miners and their families are uncertain about the future of the federal Black Lung Disability Trust Fund. At the end of last year…

Health and Wellness

Dealing with Health Anxiety as Mask Requirements End in WA

Mask requirements are coming to an end in Washington state on Saturday, more than two years into the COVID-19 pandemic. But the transition could be …

Social Issues

Winter Heating Assistance Available to Prevent Utility Cutoff

Coloradans are paying significantly more to heat their homes this winter, even before unrest in Ukraine sparked concerns about global fuel supplies…

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021