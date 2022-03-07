Monday, March 7, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - March 7, 2022
Play

Ukrainians temporarily in the U.S. get Temporary Protected Status for 18 months; pandemic stress continues even as more states lift mask mandates; and Oregon looks to students to help ease the nursing shortage.

2022Talks - March 7, 2022
Play

The world urges Russia to be cautious around Ukrainian nuclear plants, Congress voices support for Ukrainian President's calls for aid, and Florida plans a so-called 'election crimes agency.'

The Yonder Report - March 3, 2022
Play

It's off to the races with the 50th Iditarod in Alaska; Minnesotans fight for long-promised recreation dollars; Montana tribal members gain legal aid through training program; and a Texan calls on federal regulators to revisit effects of bank mergers on small towns.

Health and Wellness  |  Health    News
Dealing with Health Anxiety as Mask Requirements End in WA

Play

Monday, March 7, 2022   

Mask requirements are coming to an end in Washington state on Saturday, more than two years into the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the transition could be stressful for some. Dr. Trenton James - a psychiatrist for Kaiser Permanente in Seattle - said stress, fear and exhaustion are normal responses to this health crisis.

He said people shouldn't ignore the strain the pandemic has put on mental health - and can take care of themselves in other ways to help alleviate that stress.

"Identify good self-care routines and stick to them," said James. "You know, I often encourage my patients to be kind to yourself and focus on the basics, like going for daily walks. Even being able to go outside and enjoy the sunshine, when we do get it, and breathing in fresh air."

Washington, California and Oregon have all decided to lift mask requirements for indoor settings on Saturday.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention also has revised its recommendations, saying people who aren't in counties with high transmission rates can go without masks.

But Kaiser Permanente and other hospitals in the Evergreen State still are recommending that people wear masks in crowded settings and public indoor spaces.

James said many folks are feeling COVID fatigue and some are even angry at the policies designed to keep people safe. He described these as typically secondary expressions that stem from fear, anxiety and depression.

"Another really important thing is just to be able to seek out help when you're overwhelmed," said James. "And there's a lot of uncertainty right now, but keeping in mind that this won't last forever."

James said it's also important to keep in mind that official guidance on masks and other safety policies could evolve as the pandemic continues, so people should follow the latest guidance from state and federal authorities.



