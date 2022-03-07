Dealing with Health Anxiety as Mask Requirements End in WA

Oregon lawmakers have concluded the legislative session with a measure aimed at alleviating the state's nursing shortage.



In it's final week, the Legislature passed House Bill 4003, a measure that will allow nursing students to gain a license so they can work with limited duties and gain experience in hospitals.



Idaho and Washington already have similar nurse intern licenses.



Jana Bitton, executive director of the Oregon Center for Nursing, said there was a shortage of nurses before the pandemic, but COVID-19 has made the problems worse.



"A lot of people that I've talked to, within the nursing community and outside of the nursing community," said Bitton, "all have horror stories of themselves or a family member or a friend who's become ill, with COVID or with something else, and having to go to the emergency room and sitting through extraordinarily long waits to be able to see a provider."



Bitton said the shortage is greater in certain work settings and rural parts of the state.



Some critics have balked at the idea of student nurses providing care. The Oregon Nursing Association says the bill is a great first step, but more is needed to alleviate the shortage.



Bitton said the newly created license will also help ensure that future nurses can support themselves.



"That licensure is really going to help nursing students," said Bitton, "who need to get a place where they can practice their skills while they're in school, give them an opportunity to make money and support their education. But it will also help workplaces enhance their workforce."



The bill also expands a wellness program to registered nurses so they access free therapy sessions. Bitton said the pandemic and other events like wildfires have taken a mental toll on nurses.







South Dakota continues to grapple with staffing shortages at nursing homes, and a new report found some might not be able to recover financially.



The findings, issued this week by the American Health Care Association (AHCA), showed between 32% and 40% of nursing-home patients in the U.S. live in facilities considered financially "at risk." Separate reports showed close to half of South Dakota care facilities are dealing with staffing shortages.



Mark Deak, executive director of the South Dakota Health Care Association (SDHCA), said it is a dangerous mix in trying to provide quality care for the state's older residents.



"The pandemic has just exhausted our caregivers and nursing homes," Deak observed. "Certainly, it's hit other providers in the health-care sector as well, but not as hard as it's hit nursing homes."



While staffing shortages existed before the pandemic, the AHCA report noted other factors add to the challenge, including higher operating costs, which have prompting calls for better Medicaid reimbursement rates.



Deak acknowledged South Dakota recently increased its rate by 10%, but it still lags behind other states.



Advocates argued when a skilled-nursing home does not have enough money to recruit and retain staff, it creates a domino effect. Deak worried there will not be enough options, because the facilities are struggling to operate.



"You can't take folks that are being discharged from the hospital or who need your services," Deak pointed out. "It makes it very difficult, and sometimes, it gets to the point where, in fact, you have to close your doors."



According to the SDHCA, nine nursing homes in South Dakota have closed over the past five years. Deak added it creates big problems especially in smaller communities, where these facilities are key contributors to the local economy.



