PNS Daily Newscast - March 7, 2022
Ukrainians temporarily in the U.S. get Temporary Protected Status for 18 months; pandemic stress continues even as more states lift mask mandates; and Oregon looks to students to help ease the nursing shortage.

2022Talks - March 7, 2022
The world urges Russia to be cautious around Ukrainian nuclear plants, Congress voices support for Ukrainian President's calls for aid, and Florida plans a so-called 'election crimes agency.'

The Yonder Report - March 3, 2022
It's off to the races with the 50th Iditarod in Alaska; Minnesotans fight for long-promised recreation dollars; Montana tribal members gain legal aid through training program; and a Texan calls on federal regulators to revisit effects of bank mergers on small towns.

OR Measure Puts Nursing Students 'On Deck' to Address Shortage

Monday, March 7, 2022   

Oregon lawmakers have concluded the legislative session with a measure aimed at alleviating the state's nursing shortage.

In it's final week, the Legislature passed House Bill 4003, a measure that will allow nursing students to gain a license so they can work with limited duties and gain experience in hospitals.

Idaho and Washington already have similar nurse intern licenses.

Jana Bitton, executive director of the Oregon Center for Nursing, said there was a shortage of nurses before the pandemic, but COVID-19 has made the problems worse.

"A lot of people that I've talked to, within the nursing community and outside of the nursing community," said Bitton, "all have horror stories of themselves or a family member or a friend who's become ill, with COVID or with something else, and having to go to the emergency room and sitting through extraordinarily long waits to be able to see a provider."

Bitton said the shortage is greater in certain work settings and rural parts of the state.

Some critics have balked at the idea of student nurses providing care. The Oregon Nursing Association says the bill is a great first step, but more is needed to alleviate the shortage.

Bitton said the newly created license will also help ensure that future nurses can support themselves.

"That licensure is really going to help nursing students," said Bitton, "who need to get a place where they can practice their skills while they're in school, give them an opportunity to make money and support their education. But it will also help workplaces enhance their workforce."

The bill also expands a wellness program to registered nurses so they access free therapy sessions. Bitton said the pandemic and other events like wildfires have taken a mental toll on nurses.




