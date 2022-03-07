Monday, March 7, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - March 7, 2022
Play

Ukrainians temporarily in the U.S. get Temporary Protected Status for 18 months; pandemic stress continues even as more states lift mask mandates; and Oregon looks to students to help ease the nursing shortage.

2022Talks - March 7, 2022
Play

The world urges Russia to be cautious around Ukrainian nuclear plants, Congress voices support for Ukrainian President's calls for aid, and Florida plans a so-called 'election crimes agency.'

The Yonder Report - March 3, 2022
Play

It's off to the races with the 50th Iditarod in Alaska; Minnesotans fight for long-promised recreation dollars; Montana tribal members gain legal aid through training program; and a Texan calls on federal regulators to revisit effects of bank mergers on small towns.

Social Issues  |  Livable Wages/Working Families    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Tax Filing: Getting It Right Could Mean More Money in Your Pocket

Play

Monday, March 7, 2022   

Filing taxes certainly can be a headache, but getting it right could mean more money in your pocket.

As part of the American Rescue Plan, the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) was temporarily expanded to include childless workers age 19 and older and workers ages 65 and older.

Workers without kids can receive nearly $1,500 in tax breaks.

Gloria McGhee, EITC program administrator for Community Action Akron Summit, which runs an IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program site, said the expanded EITC is making a big difference in people's lives.

"I had a senior that came in to pick up her return," McGhee recounted. "She's getting, like, $1,200 for the Earned Income Credit so that made her refund $1,600, and she said, 'Thank you so much, thank you so much, I need this money,' and I'm like 'Oh, bless your heart.' "

Workers with children are also eligible to receive the tax credit, just as in previous years, and can earn up to $6,700 in credits. The Child Tax Credit expansion and a fully refundable Child and Dependent Care Credit are also new for 2021. The state and federal tax filing deadline is April 18.

The VITA program runs sites throughout Ohio offering no-cost tax assistance for low- to moderate-income tax filers. McGhee said their volunteers are all licensed and receive training on tax law and filing software.

"We all have to take a test and get certified at the different levels," McGhee explained. "There's a basic tax-law level, there's an advance tax-law level, and you have to prepare returns based on your level of certification. So it's not like you just come in and start doing taxes."

Appointments with tax VITA volunteers are available to households earning up to $58,000 dollars annually or less. Taxpayers with higher incomes may qualify for guided tax preparation or free filing through the IRS. Learn more or find a VITA site online at irs.gov/individuals.


get more stories like this via email
Research shows that traumatic events are known to have a detrimental long-term impact on both mental and physical health over a lifetime. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Program Aims to Infuse Trauma-Informed Practices in Rural NC

Beginning this month, a leadership program in Rural North Carolina is helping local organizations implement trauma-informed practices. Organizers of …

Social Issues

Report Highlights COVID's Outsized Impact on HBCU Students' Basic Needs

A survey of students at the nation's Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) found nearly half have been food insecure in the last 30 day…

Social Issues

Women Candidates Caught Up in Fallout from New MN Political Maps

Two years ago, a record number of women were elected to serve in Minnesota's Legislature, but new political boundaries stand to shake up their …

An influx of nursing students could help cover the shortage of health-care workers across Oregon. (Monkey Business/Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

OR Measure Puts Nursing Students 'On Deck' to Address Shortage

Oregon lawmakers have concluded the legislative session with a measure aimed at alleviating the state's nursing shortage. In it's final week…

Social Issues

As Infrastructure Work Ramps Up, IA Communities Can Pitch In

Iowa is poised to receive $5 billion from the new federal infrastructure law. And separate grant opportunities are available to help spur smaller…

A 2021 study by researchers at the University of Illinois Chicago found financial conflicts of interest among doctors reviewing the chest X-rays of coal miners who filed workers' compensation claims. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Stalled Bill Leaves Coal Miners Uncertain on Future of Black Lung Benefits

Thousands of coal miners and their families are uncertain about the future of the federal Black Lung Disability Trust Fund. At the end of last year…

Health and Wellness

Dealing with Health Anxiety as Mask Requirements End in WA

Mask requirements are coming to an end in Washington state on Saturday, more than two years into the COVID-19 pandemic. But the transition could be …

Social Issues

Winter Heating Assistance Available to Prevent Utility Cutoff

Coloradans are paying significantly more to heat their homes this winter, even before unrest in Ukraine sparked concerns about global fuel supplies…

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021