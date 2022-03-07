Monday, March 7, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - March 7, 2022
Play

Ukrainians temporarily in the U.S. get Temporary Protected Status for 18 months; pandemic stress continues even as more states lift mask mandates; and Oregon looks to students to help ease the nursing shortage.

2022Talks - March 7, 2022
Play

The world urges Russia to be cautious around Ukrainian nuclear plants, Congress voices support for Ukrainian President's calls for aid, and Florida plans a so-called 'election crimes agency.'

The Yonder Report - March 3, 2022
Play

It's off to the races with the 50th Iditarod in Alaska; Minnesotans fight for long-promised recreation dollars; Montana tribal members gain legal aid through training program; and a Texan calls on federal regulators to revisit effects of bank mergers on small towns.

Environment  |  Rural/Farming    News
Stalled Bill Leaves Coal Miners Uncertain on Future of Black Lung Benefits

Play

Monday, March 7, 2022   

Thousands of coal miners and their families are uncertain about the future of the federal Black Lung Disability Trust Fund.

At the end of last year, the fund's revenue source, an excise tax on domestically produced and sold coal, was slashed by more than half, and experts say the fund is on track to run out of money. Democratic lawmakers have proposed legislation to extend the excise tax at its original rate through 2031.

Arvin Hanshaw, president of the Nicholas County Black Lung Association, said the monthly stipend helps cover miners' hefty medical bills and living expenses.

"Without your oxygen, your inhalers and stuff that you need, they're not going to be able to afford it," Hanshaw explained. "And the communities, they'll suffer too."

According to the U.S. Government Accountability Office, the trust fund has borrowed from the Treasury's general fund almost every year since 1979. In addition to facing massive financial challenges, the GAO reported in 2020 the Department of Labor's lackluster oversight of local mine-operator insurance further put the fund's future in peril.

Hanshaw added he is worried about currently employed miners who are exposed daily to coal and silica dust and may develop black lung disease later in life.

"For the ones that's in the coal mines now, they're going to come in contact with black lung, it's going to be an ongoing thing," Hanshaw asserted.

He added miners forgo their health in order to do their jobs.

"We just want what was promised, so we won't have to worry about our livelihood," Hanshaw emphasized.

One in 10 underground coal miners with at least a 25-year history in mines will develop black lung, according to a 2018 report by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health. The study looked at X-ray data collected from the medical records of miners between 1970 and 2017.


IRS-certified volunteer tax preparers can help ensure Ohio taxpayers receive the full amount for which they may qualify. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Tax Filing: Getting It Right Could Mean More Money in Your Pocket

Filing taxes certainly can be a headache, but getting it right could mean more money in your pocket. As part of the American Rescue Plan, the Earned …

Social Issues

Program Aims to Infuse Trauma-Informed Practices in Rural NC

Beginning this month, a leadership program in Rural North Carolina is helping local organizations implement trauma-informed practices. Organizers of …

Social Issues

Report Highlights COVID's Outsized Impact on HBCU Students' Basic Needs

A survey of students at the nation's Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) found nearly half have been food insecure in the last 30 day…

Sen. Melisa López Franzen, DFL-Edina, is among the women in the Minnesota Legislature who have opted not to seek reelection based on new political boundaries. (mn.leg.gov)

Social Issues

Women Candidates Caught Up in Fallout from New MN Political Maps

Two years ago, a record number of women were elected to serve in Minnesota's Legislature, but new political boundaries stand to shake up their …

Health and Wellness

OR Measure Puts Nursing Students 'On Deck' to Address Shortage

Oregon lawmakers have concluded the legislative session with a measure aimed at alleviating the state's nursing shortage. In it's final week…

Since 2017, Iowa communities have received more than $165,000 in Community Challenge grants. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

As Infrastructure Work Ramps Up, IA Communities Can Pitch In

Iowa is poised to receive $5 billion from the new federal infrastructure law. And separate grant opportunities are available to help spur smaller…

Health and Wellness

Dealing with Health Anxiety as Mask Requirements End in WA

Mask requirements are coming to an end in Washington state on Saturday, more than two years into the COVID-19 pandemic. But the transition could be …

Social Issues

Winter Heating Assistance Available to Prevent Utility Cutoff

Coloradans are paying significantly more to heat their homes this winter, even before unrest in Ukraine sparked concerns about global fuel supplies…

 

