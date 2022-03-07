Monday, March 7, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - March 7, 2022
Play

Ukrainians temporarily in the U.S. get Temporary Protected Status for 18 months; pandemic stress continues even as more states lift mask mandates; and Oregon looks to students to help ease the nursing shortage.

2022Talks - March 7, 2022
Play

The world urges Russia to be cautious around Ukrainian nuclear plants, Congress voices support for Ukrainian President's calls for aid, and Florida plans a so-called 'election crimes agency.'

The Yonder Report - March 3, 2022
Play

It's off to the races with the 50th Iditarod in Alaska; Minnesotans fight for long-promised recreation dollars; Montana tribal members gain legal aid through training program; and a Texan calls on federal regulators to revisit effects of bank mergers on small towns.

Social Issues  |  Women's    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Uncovering Historic Wyoming Women Who Helped Build Communities

Play

Monday, March 7, 2022   

Wyoming is known for many "firsts" in women's history.

It was the first state to allow women the right to vote. Wyoming also boasts the nation's first female justice of the peace, jury member, bailiff and governor.

Mary Humstone, board member of the Alliance for Historic Wyoming, said while each is a noteworthy achievement, focusing only on them neglects other important women who contributed in large and small ways to the state's development.

"We don't talk about the other women who homesteaded," said Humstone, "who started hospitals, who started schools and libraries, who brought their families to Wyoming and created communities."

Humstone's group is working to put a spotlight on sites that stand as testaments to the contributions made by Wyoming women.

Currently, only one of the 28 state-owned historic sites in Wyoming celebrates a woman. And just 16 of Wyoming's more than 550 listings in the National Register of Historic Places mentions a woman as significant in their history.

Humstone pointed to the George Ferris Mansion in Rawlins, known for its historic Queen Anne style architecture, as one example.

George Ferris commissioned the construction - but when he died soon after, it was his wife Julia, that ensured its completion. Julia was a Rawlins National Bank board member, and was responsible for building the Ferris Hotel, which she ran for the rest of her life.

"It should be called the Julia Ferris Mansion," said Humstone. "But throughout the history of preservation, we have tended to name properties after men. You have to really dig for the story of the woman associated with them."

Other frequently overlooked women include Elinore Pruitt Stewart, a single woman homesteader in Sweetwater County; Elizabeth Dickson, a nurse who founded Douglas Hospital; and the women of the Lusk Reading Club who secured funds for the Niobrara County Library.

Humstone said women also played an oversized role in Wyoming's nominations for the National Register.

"I was amazed that almost all of them were written by women," said Humstone. "And a lot of these women were not professionals, they were just members of the community who cared enough about a place to do this research, and nominate the properties."

Disclosure: Alliance for Historic Wyoming contributes to our fund for reporting on Civic Engagement, Community Issues and Volunteering, Cultural Resources, and Education. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
IRS-certified volunteer tax preparers can help ensure Ohio taxpayers receive the full amount for which they may qualify. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Tax Filing: Getting It Right Could Mean More Money in Your Pocket

Filing taxes certainly can be a headache, but getting it right could mean more money in your pocket. As part of the American Rescue Plan, the Earned …

Social Issues

Program Aims to Infuse Trauma-Informed Practices in Rural NC

Beginning this month, a leadership program in Rural North Carolina is helping local organizations implement trauma-informed practices. Organizers of …

Social Issues

Report Highlights COVID's Outsized Impact on HBCU Students' Basic Needs

A survey of students at the nation's Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) found nearly half have been food insecure in the last 30 day…

Sen. Melisa López Franzen, DFL-Edina, is among the women in the Minnesota Legislature who have opted not to seek reelection based on new political boundaries. (mn.leg.gov)

Social Issues

Women Candidates Caught Up in Fallout from New MN Political Maps

Two years ago, a record number of women were elected to serve in Minnesota's Legislature, but new political boundaries stand to shake up their …

Health and Wellness

OR Measure Puts Nursing Students 'On Deck' to Address Shortage

Oregon lawmakers have concluded the legislative session with a measure aimed at alleviating the state's nursing shortage. In it's final week…

Since 2017, Iowa communities have received more than $165,000 in Community Challenge grants. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

As Infrastructure Work Ramps Up, IA Communities Can Pitch In

Iowa is poised to receive $5 billion from the new federal infrastructure law. And separate grant opportunities are available to help spur smaller…

Environment

Stalled Bill Leaves Coal Miners Uncertain on Future of Black Lung Benefits

Thousands of coal miners and their families are uncertain about the future of the federal Black Lung Disability Trust Fund. At the end of last year…

Health and Wellness

Dealing with Health Anxiety as Mask Requirements End in WA

Mask requirements are coming to an end in Washington state on Saturday, more than two years into the COVID-19 pandemic. But the transition could be …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021