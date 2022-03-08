Nevada Gearing Up to Expand Electric-Vehicle Infrastructure

Nevada stands to get $38 million over five years to build out electric-vehicle (EV) charging networks from the Biden administration's newly released EV funding plan, part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
The Department of Motor Vehicles said Nevada now has more than 17,000 registered electric vehicles.
Marie Steele, vice president for electrification and energy services at NV Energy, said its customer surveys predict a big jump in the years to come.
"Twenty-five percent of our customers say that their next vehicle will be electric and another 25% are neutral," Steele reported. "Certainly the number is growing, and we're anticipating that more is going to be online soon."
She added Nevada's Electric Highway program is well on its way to placing an EV charging station every 50 miles, especially on I-15 and I-80. And NV Energy is offering a $2,500 rebate to help low-income families buy an electric vehicle.
Christi Cabrera, policy and advocacy director for the Nevada Conservation League, noted Nevada's new vehicle emissions standards will go into effect in 2025.
"Last October, we passed the clean-car standards," Cabrera recounted. "Nevada will be getting more electric vehicles on our lots."
By statute, Nevada must prioritize low-income areas, rural areas and tribal lands when placing new EV charging stations.
Larissa Koehler, senior energy attorney for the Environmental Defense Fund, said those communities will also benefit as more zero-emissions trucks and buses hit the road.
"It'll be critically important, most notably in disadvantaged communities that are really disproportionately impacted by truck and bus pollution, to make sure that we're prioritizing those communities and making sure that the benefits of electric vehicles are seen," Koehler remarked.
A recent analysis from the Environmental Defense Fund found we could prevent 57,000 premature deaths nationwide and eliminate 4.7 billion metric tons of pollution by 2050, if we switch over to zero-emission freight trucks and buses by 2040 in urban areas, and by 2035 in urban and community areas.
Experts say it's more important than ever to tackle climate change and reduce dependence on fossil fuels, and in light of a new United Nations report which warns time is running out.
This week, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change warned 3.5 billion people around the world are now highly vulnerable to the megafires, droughts, sea-level rise and flooding associated with climate change.
Shannon Heyck-Williams, senior director for climate and energy policy at the National Wildlife Federation, said it is a matter of life or death for many species.
"An estimated 3% to 14% of all land species may face a high risk of extinction at 1.5 degrees Celsius of warming," Heyck-Williams reported. "A level increasingly looking like a waypoint to more warming than an endpoint, if robust policies are not enacted immediately."
Opponents complained about the price tag of Build Back Better.
Conrad Schneider, advocacy director for the Clean Air Task Force, said Build Back Better's tax credits for clean energy will cut down on deaths from diseases exacerbated by particulate matter in the air.
"These provisions would reduce cumulative premature deaths by 24,000 through 2030 versus current policy," Schneider asserted.
A study by Project Repeat at the Princeton Zero Lab analyzed the impact of the Build Back Better Act's climate provisions and found the bill would cut emissions enough to put the U.S. within close reach of President Joe Biden's commitment to cut emissions in half from peak levels by 2030.
Jesse Jenkins, principal investigator for the Princeton Zero Lab and co-author of the study, said Build Back Better would also be a huge boost to the economy.
"We find that the investments in the Build Back Better Act would result in approximately two million more net jobs in energy supply sectors in 2030 relative to the infrastructure bill alone," Jenkins pointed out. "Notably, one million of those are in manufacturing, primarily in solar and wind-related component manufacturing."
Marcela Mulholland, political director for the polling firm Data for Progress, said Build Back Better has broad bipartisan support.
"Nearly all Democrats: 92%; over two-thirds of independents: 72%; and 46% of Republicans say it is very or somewhat important for Congress to take action on climate change," Mulholland reported.
Ahead of tonight's State of the Union address and on the heels of a new United Nations' climate change report, a new analysis found clean-energy investments from the Build Back Better Act would put the country on track to meet carbon emissions-reduction goals.
Compiled by Princeton University's ZERO Lab, the report revealed enacting the climate provisions of the trillion-dollar package would cut emissions by an accumulative 5.2 billion tons between now and 2030.
Jesse Jenkins, principal investigator of the Princeton ZERO Lab and the report's co-author, said federal policy action is needed to meet climate targets.
"In addition to reducing greenhouse-gas emissions, the set of energy investment and jobs' proposals in the Build Back Better Act also would lower U.S. annual energy expenditures," Jenkins explained. "Helping to fight or counteract inflationary forces that are driving up costs for households and businesses across the United States."
The Princeton report also showed elements of Build Back Better would reduce household energy costs for New Yorkers by $100 annually. The future of the bill remains in peril as some Senate lawmakers say it is too ambitious, and have criticized provisions such as paid family leave, because of the cost.
Shannon Heyck Williams, senior director of the climate and energy program for the National Wildlife Federation, said combined with the recently passed bipartisan infrastructure law, the Build Back Better Act would help get the country close to its midcentury climate goals and help prevent the global environmental threats researchers warned about in the report.
"They're essential, supported by the public, and would leverage infrastructure bill spending to get innovative technologies to market, restore ecosystems that boost resilience and suck up carbon, clean up legacy pollution and position the U.S. for global competitiveness in the zero-carbon economy," Heyck Williams outlined.
The New York Climate Action Council recently released a draft scoping plan to help the state meet its greenhouse-gas emissions-reduction goals. Some measures included increasing the use of public transportation and electrifying heating pumps. Residents have 120 days from Jan. 1 to submit public comments.
North Carolina environmental-justice groups are calling for increased representation in crafting state policies related to environmental issues.
During Black History Month, advocates have highlighted how communities of color are harmed by disproportionate exposure to air pollution and vulnerability to extreme weather events.
Riza Jenkins, chair of the Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Committee for the North Carolina Sustainable Energy Association, said Black and brown communities want increased representation in crafting state policies related to environmental issues.
"I think the critical thing is, one, an acknowledgment of how some of the policies have been written inequitably in the past," Jenkins asserted. "And then also when we're thinking about how policies have been written, how do we ensure diversity and participation."
Residents have until March 4 to complete the North Carolina Access survey, which, according to the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality's Environmental Justice Program, aims to increase public input on issues faced by communities that are underserved, overburdened, and have historically been left out of the participatory process.
Gov. Roy Cooper's executive order issued last month highlighted environmental justice and equity in the state's transition to a clean economy.
Jenkins also called for more investment into research looking at how policies and practices designed to address climate change impact communities of color.
"You can think about community solar, how are community solar bills and policies written, to ensure not just particular families can participate in it," Jenkins urged. "And removing some of these barriers, such as credit requirements. "
She pointed to President Joe Biden's more than one trillion-dollar spending package as a step toward reducing health disparities in communities of color.
"The Build Back Better Framework, where it highlights and acknowledges the disadvantages and the lack of support for communities of color, especially Black and Hispanic communities, is really going to help bring a lot of light to a lot of the work these groups are doing," Jenkins contended.
The Build Back Better Act includes new funding for improving energy efficiency in affordable housing, boosting tax credits for renewable energy generation serving low-income communities, and increasing funding to remove lead paint in homes and replace lead pipes.