Compassionate-Release Bill Would Streamline Medical, Geriatric Parole Process

A bill making its way through the Maryland General Assembly would permit the compassionate release of certain incarcerated older adults in the state.



The legislation aims to reform Maryland's medical and geriatric parole systems, which advocates argued have been historically inconsistent in determining eligibility.



Sen. Shelly Hettleman, D-Baltimore County, a sponsor of the bill, said it would create a biennial process of geriatric review for incarcerated people age 60 and older, as well as a medical review for people with certain ailments.



Hettleman explained the bill would ensure incarcerated people are able to get the health care they need.



"The system, unfortunately, is broken right now," Hettleman asserted. "Folks who have tried to petition for, for example, outside medical evaluation, have been stymied in their efforts to do that. And so what we're trying to do here is make that system more efficient and effective."



In Maryland, 6.4% of the prison population are more than 50 years old, with 11% of all incarcerated residents serving life sentences. The bill received a hearing in both the Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee and House Judiciary Committee last month.



Vivian Penda, an advocate for compassionate release who submitted written testimony to the Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee in favor of the compassionate-release bill, said the legislation would have helped her son Donald Leroy Brown, who died in 2020 due to health complications from diabetes days after being released on medical parole to a nursing home.



"You all have to do something," Penda urged. "Something has to be done about people who are so sick that they can't take care of themselves, yet you keep them in prison away from their family members, the people who can take care of them in a better situation."



Between 2015 and 2020, the Maryland Parole Commission approved 86 medical parole applications and denied 253, according to a report from the Justice Policy Institute.



People convicted of a second offense for selling or transporting fentanyl into the Mountain State could get up to a decade of extended supervision after serving their time, under proposed legislation being considered by Senate lawmakers.



Many of the state's recovery organizations oppose the bill, arguing it does nothing to address substance-use disorders or the overdose crisis.



Greg Whittington, director of criminal justice reform for the ACLU of West Virginia, believes the bill is not necessary.



"Put 10-year supervision on people that have been convicted of drug trafficking, and often low-level drug trafficking?" Whittington remarked. "And we already have federal legislation, the federal government picks up most of the drug crimes in the state."



Under the bill, people on probation could be required to pay up to $50 a month for the duration of their extended supervision. Supporters say it is needed to keep fentanyl off the streets. According to the American Medical Association, illicit fentanyl and fentanyl analogues continue to drive the nation's overdose and death epidemic.



Whittington believes the state should be funneling more resources toward expanding opportunities for justice-impacted people.



"This law is probably going to be one of the most damaging that I have seen in quite a few years," Whittington asserted. "It's a huge step back from what we did."



He added extended supervision also can have negative effects on communities' relationship with law enforcement.



"Take the stigma of police and authority away by having them involved in our lives, not controlling our lives," Whittington urged.



In 2019, one in 73 U.S. adults in the nation was on probation, more than 55 % of people under any form of correctional control. Nationwide, almost 1.5 million more people are on probation than in jails or prisons combined, according to a report by the Vera Institute of Justice.



