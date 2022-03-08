Tuesday, March 8, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - March 8, 2022
Play

U.S. could ease relations with Venezuela to facilitate an oil embargo on Russia; Floridians order abortion pills online despite restrictions, and Maryland eyes a change to how it paroles older people in prison.

2022Talks - March 8, 2022
Play

U.N. calls for safe passage for civilians out of Ukraine; Congress steps up debate to ban Russian oil imports; and Supreme Court denies challenges to Pennsylvania and North Carolina's congressional maps.

The Yonder Report - March 3, 2022
Play

It's off to the races with the 50th Iditarod in Alaska; Minnesotans fight for long-promised recreation dollars; Montana tribal members gain legal aid through training program; and a Texan calls on federal regulators to revisit effects of bank mergers on small towns.

Social Issues  |  Education    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

PA's Historic School-Funding Lawsuit to Hear Closing Arguments

Play

Tuesday, March 8, 2022   

Closing arguments in Pennsylvania's landmark school-funding trial will take place on Thursday, after several months of testimony from teachers, education officials and researchers.

Since November, attorneys representing school districts, parents and statewide organizations have presented evidence in Commonwealth Court to show the way schools are funded in the state violates the education clause and equal-protection provisions of the state Constitution.

Deborah Gordon Klehr, executive director of the Education Law Center, said closing arguments are a chance for petitioners to summarize the important evidence and testimony from the trial.

"We're looking for a commitment from the state for substantial and sustained new investments in state funding for public education," Gordon Klehr explained. "Distributed to districts based on need so that local wealth no longer determines whether Pennsylvania students receive a quality public education."

The Education Law Center, Public Interest Law Center and O'Melveny law firm represent the case's petitioners. Members of the public can watch the trial live Thursday at 9 a.m. at fundourschoolspa.org/trial.

After closing arguments, advocates will continue the push for equitable school funding while they await the judge's decision.

Susan Spicka, executive director of Education Voters of Pennsylvania, said on March 15, organizers will host vigils statewide to demonstrate how much residents care about their public schools. Vigils are planned in Philadelphia, Shippensburg, Allentown, Lancaster, Reading and Pottstown.

"What we need to do is make sure our lawmakers understand that their constituents expect them to fix this," Spicka asserted. "We don't have to wait for the court to rule. We understand very clearly how much harm the system is causing to children, and it's time for lawmakers to fund our schools."

In his final budget, Gov. Tom Wolf proposed $1.5 billion in new education funding.

Disclosure: Education Law Center contributes to our fund for reporting on Children's Issues, Disabilities, Education, and Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
One of the state's newest electric-vehicle charging stations is located in Primm. (NV Energy)

Environment

Nevada Gearing Up to Expand Electric-Vehicle Infrastructure

Nevada stands to get $38 million over five years to build out electric-vehicle (EV) charging networks from the Biden administration's newly released E…

Social Issues

Did Your District Change? ND Voters Can Find Info Before Primary

North Dakota's new legislative map is being challenged in court. While the process plays out, voters are reminded to make sure they're caught up on …

Social Issues

Learning Program for Older Idahoans Aims to Keep Brains Active

Keeping our brains active as we grow older is key to our health, and an offering of courses in Idaho is helping people stay engaged. New Knowledge …

According to the Maryland Department of Correctional Services and Public Safety, the annual cost of incarceration is $46,000 per year, with medical and mental-health service costs even higher for incarcerated people age 50 and older. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Compassionate-Release Bill Would Streamline Medical, Geriatric Parole Process

A bill making its way through the Maryland General Assembly would permit the compassionate release of certain incarcerated older adults in the state…

Social Issues

Community Loan Fund, Manufactured-Home Residents Oppose Law Change

A bill before the Legislature would make it harder for manufactured-housing communities in New Hampshire to become resident-owned communities (ROCs)…

According to data from the Food Research and Action Center, more than 14 million kids received breakfast during the 2020-2021 school year. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Statewide Push to Update Laws, Remove “Barriers to Breakfast” for KY Kids

Senate lawmakers are considering updating existing legislation to allow kids to eat breakfast at school 15 minutes after the bell. During National …

Health and Wellness

Despite Telehealth Restrictions, Aid Access Gets Abortion Pills to FL Patients

By Carrie Baker for Ms. Magazine.Broadcast version by Lily Böhlke for Florida News Connection reporting for the Ms. Magazine-Public News Service …

Social Issues

Tax Filing: Getting It Right Could Mean More Money in Your Pocket

Filing taxes certainly can be a headache, but getting it right could mean more money in your pocket. As part of the American Rescue Plan, the Earned …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021