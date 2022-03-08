Program Aims to Provide Trauma-Informed Care Training for Early Educators

A program in Massachusetts aims to provide training on trauma-informed care for early educators.
It's called Readying Educators and Developing Young Children for Great Outcomes (READYGO). The first cohort of early educators enrolled in the program is in the midst of the second of two courses on creating trauma-informed learning environments and behavioral-management skills.
Joe Diamond, executive director of the Massachusetts Association for Community Action, whose member agencies run Head Start school-readiness programs for low-income families with children below school-age, helped develop READYGO.
"We've known for quite some time now that trauma is a factor in how children are able to grow and thrive in early-education care settings," Diamond explained. "We've heard from early educators and others that there is a need for education and trauma-informed care."
Diamond emphasized the goal for the project is not only to develop, test and evaluate the courses, but to make them part of the early education and care system and offer them at community colleges statewide.
Ranjani Paradise, director of evaluation at the Institute for Community Health, does research and program evaluation. Her group conducted a focus group and found many educators who have completed the first course said with the pandemic, it has given them new skills and tools, even those who have been teaching for more than 10 years.
"I think this is really timely, because educators were really saying, with the pandemic, there are all these new challenges and new traumas that families are going through that are popping up," Paradise observed. "And then recognizing how to care for yourself as a teacher in the way that makes you then the best prepared to care for the children in the classroom."
Paradise added the course is also giving educators the opportunity to reflect on ways their biases and background can affect the children they work with.
The courses are currently being offered at Quinsigamond Community College and Mount Wachusett Community College (MWCC).
Jim Vander Hooven, president of MWCC, echoed how vital the courses have become with many early-childhood care centers having been closed or at limited capacity for so many months. He hopes more colleges will start offering similar courses.
"I think that this needs to be a very heavy emphasis point for all early-childhood education programs," Vander Hooven urged. "We would be willing to do whatever we can to help spread this around so that more of our early-childhood educators are entering the field with these skills."
Closing arguments in Pennsylvania's landmark school-funding trial will take place on Thursday, after several months of testimony from teachers, education officials and researchers.
Since November, attorneys representing school districts, parents and statewide organizations have presented evidence in Commonwealth Court to show the way schools are funded in the state violates the education clause and equal-protection provisions of the state Constitution.
Deborah Gordon Klehr, executive director of the Education Law Center, said closing arguments are a chance for petitioners to summarize the important evidence and testimony from the trial.
"We're looking for a commitment from the state for substantial and sustained new investments in state funding for public education," Gordon Klehr explained. "Distributed to districts based on need so that local wealth no longer determines whether Pennsylvania students receive a quality public education."
The Education Law Center, Public Interest Law Center and O'Melveny law firm represent the case's petitioners. Members of the public can watch the trial live Thursday at 9 a.m. at fundourschoolspa.org/trial.
After closing arguments, advocates will continue the push for equitable school funding while they await the judge's decision.
Susan Spicka, executive director of Education Voters of Pennsylvania, said on March 15, organizers will host vigils statewide to demonstrate how much residents care about their public schools. Vigils are planned in Philadelphia, Shippensburg, Allentown, Lancaster, Reading and Pottstown.
"What we need to do is make sure our lawmakers understand that their constituents expect them to fix this," Spicka asserted. "We don't have to wait for the court to rule. We understand very clearly how much harm the system is causing to children, and it's time for lawmakers to fund our schools."
In his final budget, Gov. Tom Wolf proposed $1.5 billion in new education funding.
A survey of students at the nation's Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) found nearly half have been food insecure in the last 30 days.
More than half experienced housing insecurity during the pandemic, with many students reporting choosing between paying rent or buying food. The report noted the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on HBCU students exacerbated existing racial inequities.
Terrell Strayhorn, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at Virginia Union University and director of the Center for the Study of Historically Black Colleges and Universities, who co-authored the report, said investing in student needs is key to increasing student success.
"It's hard to feel you belong in higher education when your basic needs are not met," Strayhorn explained. "When you don't have enough money to pay your bills and have food and have a place to lay your head, but you're expected to show up for biology class."
The report noted HBCUs account for more than 20% of Black Americans' bachelors degrees, and they serve many Pell Grant-eligible students, meaning they qualify for the federal needs-based grant program.
Missouri has two HBCUs: Harris-Stowe State University in St. Louis and Lincoln University, a land-grant institution in Jefferson City.
Public HBCUs rely on federal, state and local funding for more than half their revenue, compared with 38% for their predominantly white counterparts.
Andre Smith, political scientist at Fayetteville State University, formerly of Harris-Stowe State University, said Missouri's funding model for universities is performance based, and the two HBCUs as well as Missouri Western, a predominantly white institution in St. Joseph, end up on the low end.
"They have the neediest students who are going to require at an institutional level the most assistance," Smith pointed out. "But due to the funding model in Missouri, these three schools get the least amount of funding."
The report is a joint effort by the Hope Center for College, Community and Justice, and Virginia Union's Center for the Study of Historically Black Colleges and Universities. It makes state and federal policy recommendations for lawmakers, including expanding financial aid and emergency aid options for HBCU students.
More help is in the works to make it easier for adults in rural northern California to go back to college for a certificate or degree.
ProjectAttain! in the Sacramento area is one of five educational nonprofits around the country splitting a $750,000 grant from CivicLab.
Barbara Halsey, network director for ProjectAttain!, said the grant will help the group expand its navigator program, which helps adults overcome the barriers that make it hard to go back to school.
"I'm hoping that five years from now," said Halsey, "California's education-to-workforce development system is so effective that the problem of people stopping out doesn't exist anymore."
ProjectAttain! will get financial support and technical assistance for the next two years as part of the grant.
Halsey said adults returning to school in rural areas often face greater challenges because the closest college may be hours away, broadband may be spotty - and, compared to urban areas, affordable childcare is especially tough to find.
Dakota Pawlicki, director of the Talent Hub at the nonprofit CivicLab, said the money will also help community colleges and workforce-training programs make learning transferable.
"So this way," said Pawlicki, "someone who maybe has to move for work, that their credit counts for other places, and that these organizations collectively share they've learned to improve all higher education throughout Northern California."
ProjectAttain! will cover 25 rural counties in Northern California. The other four nonprofits chosen for the grant serve rural areas of Florida, Indiana, New Mexico and Texas.
