Nevada GOP Redistricting Lawsuit Gets a Hearing Today

A hearing is set for today in the Republican-backed lawsuit against Nevada's new state legislative maps drawn based on the 2020 census results.
The plaintiffs are asking the court to block the new maps while their lawsuit to overturn them proceeds. That would keep the old district boundaries in place for the primary election in June. They also want the candidate filing period to be delayed, even though it already has begun.
Sadmira Ramic, a voting-rights attorney at the ACLU of Nevada, said the plaintiffs claim the current state legislative maps unfairly split voters in Pahrump.
"The argument that they make is the maps engage in partisan gerrymandering," she said, "and this is diluting the votes of Republican voters."
Attorneys for both sides declined to comment ahead of the hearing. The Nevada Redistricting Commission was charged with drawing districts of equal populations, while keeping communities together - and without diluting the voting power of minority populations.
Rebecca Gill, an associate professor of political science at the University of Nevada Las Vegas, said she thinks the new maps will stand. In 2019, she said, the Supreme Court refused to block gerrymandered maps, saying it is a state issue.
"I think this lawsuit is likely to fail because it deals with partisan gerrymandering," she said, "and the Supreme Court has already said that they aren't going to overturn maps for partisan gerrymandering."
Gill noted that the high court also just let some Alabama redistricting maps stand, despite accusations that the new boundaries show racial bias.
"The court just said in an Alabama case that it is too close to the midterm elections to do anything about the maps," she said, "and that was a case where the maps really were in violation of the law."
The plaintiffs in the Nevada case are not claiming racial gerrymandering. It's unclear when the judge will reach a decision.
The congressional and legislative voting maps are drawn in Oregon, and that could mean changes for Oregon voters in the 2022 elections.
Oregonians can find the new lines for congressional and state House and Senate districts on the Oregon Legislature's website. Norman Turrill, Action Committee governance coordinator for the League of Women Voters of Oregon, said shifts in the lines could mean new faces will be representing them in 2023.
"The effect on each voter will be quite dramatic, perhaps," he said, "because they'll get new representatives in the new election they're not familiar with."
Turrill said voting precincts still are being adjusted at the county level. The state's growing population means Oregon added a sixth seat in the U.S. House of Representatives after the 2020 census. Officials voted in based on the newly drawn maps will take office in 2023.
There has been criticism about how the state's maps were drawn. The Princeton Gerrymandering Project gave Oregon's congressional map a failing grade for its lack of competitive races. It said the maps instead protect incumbent Democrats, and essentially ensure the party will control five of the six seats. Turrill said the legislative maps are similarly partisan, and agreed that this type of gerrymandering is bad for Oregonians.
"The effect for the voters is that they're going to have less opportunity to change their representation," he said, "and the representation in Congress and the Legislature will not be proportional to the number of voters in each category."
Turrill also is chair of the group People Not Politicians, which supports a constitutional amendment that would create an independent commission for redistricting rather than allowing state lawmakers to create maps. The initiative is awaiting a state Supreme Court ruling to see if it can collect signatures to qualify for the November ballot.
The Ohio Redistricting Commission has until noon Thursday to respond to the latest challenge to the state's new congressional voting-district maps.
After its first map was found unconstitutional, the Republican-controlled commission approved a second map, creating 10 GOP districts; three Democratic districts and two competitive districts.
On Tuesday, the League of Women Voters of Ohio and other nonpartisan groups filed a motion with the Ohio Supreme Court challenging the maps as unconstitutional.
Jen Miller, executive director of the League of Women Voters of Ohio, argued two districts need to be brought into compliance.
"The voters were 'cracked and packed,' " Miller asserted. "Instead of creating districts that really keep voters together that have more in common -- economically, culturally, politically -- they combined parts of central Ohio with rural areas, almost all the way to Dayton."
And in Southwest Ohio, Miller explained, a progressive part of Hamilton County was combined with heavily conservative surrounding areas, potentially weakening the district's historically Democratic record.
In a response filed Tuesday to a separate challenge of the same map, the Ohio Redistricting Commission defends it as constitutional, and said certain constitutional requirements of map drawing do not apply to the commission.
Miller countered it is crucial the maps are drawn fairly, because "rigged" districts result in unfair representation.
"It dilutes the power of our votes," Miller contended. "It means that once someone gets into office, they know that they will continue to win their office, and they don't have to listen to voters. Instead, they can just play to political extremes."
Ohio's state legislative maps also remain in limbo, awaiting the outcome of a third legal challenge before the Ohio Supreme Court.
North Dakota's new legislative map is being challenged in court.
While the process plays out, voters are reminded to make sure they're caught up on any potential changes to their district. Late last year, the state approved new political boundaries based on the latest census count. Those new lines will be in place for the upcoming June primary.
Debbie Nelson, Grand Forks County auditor, said for rural sections, District 19 is longer part of the county with only District 20 remaining. The changes did not affect polling locations, but it means some voters will have new candidates to research.
"They can find it on the Secretary of State's website, or they can give us a call," Nelson explained. "We can tell them what legislative district they're in, so they can do their research ahead of time."
Once they are ready, voters also can request a sample ballot to help prepare. Earlier this year, two Native American tribes filed a federal lawsuit over new subdistricts intended to boost the voting power of Indigenous communities. But the tribes say they do the opposite. A separate lawsuit from Republicans argued the consideration of race in adding subdistricts is unconstitutional.
Meanwhile, not just legislative boundaries changed.
Jeanine Jensen, Burke County auditor, said its changes are at the local level, such as county commission seats. She emphasized it is just as important to familiarize yourself with local candidates, especially if your district is no longer the same.
"Your tax dollars are paying for them," Jensen remarked. "You want to know that you have qualified people and people who are able to do the job."
Because North Dakota has only one Congressional district, voters do not have to worry about federal changes. The statewide primary election is scheduled for June 14, with the general election to be held Nov. 8.