New Voting Maps Could Have Big Effects for OR Voters in 2022

The congressional and legislative voting maps are drawn in Oregon, and that could mean changes for Oregon voters in the 2022 elections.



Oregonians can find the new lines for congressional and state House and Senate districts on the Oregon Legislature's website. Norman Turrill, Action Committee governance coordinator for the League of Women Voters of Oregon, said shifts in the lines could mean new faces will be representing them in 2023.



"The effect on each voter will be quite dramatic, perhaps," he said, "because they'll get new representatives in the new election they're not familiar with."



Turrill said voting precincts still are being adjusted at the county level. The state's growing population means Oregon added a sixth seat in the U.S. House of Representatives after the 2020 census. Officials voted in based on the newly drawn maps will take office in 2023.



There has been criticism about how the state's maps were drawn. The Princeton Gerrymandering Project gave Oregon's congressional map a failing grade for its lack of competitive races. It said the maps instead protect incumbent Democrats, and essentially ensure the party will control five of the six seats. Turrill said the legislative maps are similarly partisan, and agreed that this type of gerrymandering is bad for Oregonians.



"The effect for the voters is that they're going to have less opportunity to change their representation," he said, "and the representation in Congress and the Legislature will not be proportional to the number of voters in each category."



Turrill also is chair of the group People Not Politicians, which supports a constitutional amendment that would create an independent commission for redistricting rather than allowing state lawmakers to create maps. The initiative is awaiting a state Supreme Court ruling to see if it can collect signatures to qualify for the November ballot.



References: New voting maps Oregon Legislature 9/27/2021

Redistricting report card Princeton University 11/2/2021

Redistricting ballot initiative Oregon Secretary of State 2022



get more stories like this via email



North Dakota's new legislative map is being challenged in court.



While the process plays out, voters are reminded to make sure they're caught up on any potential changes to their district. Late last year, the state approved new political boundaries based on the latest census count. Those new lines will be in place for the upcoming June primary.



Debbie Nelson, Grand Forks County auditor, said for rural sections, District 19 is longer part of the county with only District 20 remaining. The changes did not affect polling locations, but it means some voters will have new candidates to research.



"They can find it on the Secretary of State's website, or they can give us a call," Nelson explained. "We can tell them what legislative district they're in, so they can do their research ahead of time."



Once they are ready, voters also can request a sample ballot to help prepare. Earlier this year, two Native American tribes filed a federal lawsuit over new subdistricts intended to boost the voting power of Indigenous communities. But the tribes say they do the opposite. A separate lawsuit from Republicans argued the consideration of race in adding subdistricts is unconstitutional.



Meanwhile, not just legislative boundaries changed.



Jeanine Jensen, Burke County auditor, said its changes are at the local level, such as county commission seats. She emphasized it is just as important to familiarize yourself with local candidates, especially if your district is no longer the same.



"Your tax dollars are paying for them," Jensen remarked. "You want to know that you have qualified people and people who are able to do the job."



Because North Dakota has only one Congressional district, voters do not have to worry about federal changes. The statewide primary election is scheduled for June 14, with the general election to be held Nov. 8.



References: Redistricting maps N.D. Legislature 11/12/2021

Candidate information Office of the Sec'y of State 2022



get more stories like this via email

