In Texas, Building More Livable Cities, One Grant at a Time

Neighborhoods are known to be more livable when housing, transportation and public spaces harmonize with the community, and Houston's most diverse neighborhood is moving in that direction.
The group Connect Community received grant money from AARP Texas last year to add shade structures, seating, trees and a mural along streets in Houston's Gulfton area, considered the most diverse neighborhood in one of the country's most diverse cities.
Anne Whitlock, Connect Community's founding director, said quick-action projects are being implemented that emphasize needs of the 50-plus population.
"There's precious little park space or gathering spaces for people," she said, "either within their apartment complex or outside in the broader community."
AARP Texas awarded money to six local organizations last year through its Community Challenge grants program, and is accepting applications for new projects through March 22. More information is online at AARP.org/CommunityChallenge.
Lisa Rodriguez, manager of outreach and advocacy for AARP Texas, said San Antonio used grant money to beautify one of its historic districts, while North Houston created a multimedia art installation. She said many communities want to upgrade crosswalks or traffic signals for a better pedestrian experience.
"Do we need a walking plan? That's a good idea - we could fund something like that in a neighborhood," she said. "It could be in the scale of neighborhood, or the scale of a district of a city or a town - or perhaps the whole town or the whole city."
Whitlock said Gulfton's built environment isn't pedestrian friendly, and that's why Connect's project is designed to create comfortable, accessible spaces where people can participate in activities and socialize to strengthen the overall community.
"We want to get some of these organizations out of their buildings and more into their complexes," she said, "because it's very unsafe to walk in the neighborhood, so we're trying to bring place-making to them."
The Texas grant program is part of AARP's nationwide Livable Communities initiative, which supports the efforts of cities, towns, neighborhoods and rural areas to become great places to live.
Iowa is poised to receive $5 billion from the new federal infrastructure law. And separate grant opportunities are available to help spur smaller, community improvement projects as bigger ones take shape.
AARP is accepting applications for its annual Community Challenge grant program. Local governments and nonprofits can seek small grants for quick-turnaround projects designed to make their towns and cities more livable.
A new category involves leveraging money from the infrastructure law or the American Rescue Plan. Connie Eastman, associate state director of community outreach for AARP Iowa, said it aligns with the past work they've funded.
"The majority of them have been to improve public spaces," said Eastman, "but we've also had a handful going to transportation, housing and some civic participation efforts."
The recent federal programs prioritize such areas as broadband expansion, water infrastructure and climate resiliency.
The deadline for the Community Challenge grants is March 22. AARP says the process isn't as onerous as traditional grant applications, and can be completed online.
Brooke Prouty, the director of Uptown Marion - A Main Street Iowa District, helped secure a recent Community Challenge grant for a handful of electric three-wheel bikes local residents can rent. She said this helps seniors get out to enjoy local parks and stay healthy.
"Our community isn't quite big enough for a scooter or a rent-a-bike program," said Prouty. "And so, this is kind of our spin on it, to specifically help a population become more mobile."
With roads and bridges seeing more upgrades thanks to the federal funds, Community Challenge leaders hope they're complemented with projects like improved signage.
Since it started five years ago, the initiative has funded 17 improvement projects in Iowa communities, with the average grant size around $10,000.
Beginning this month, a leadership program in Rural North Carolina is helping local organizations implement trauma-informed practices.
Organizers of the Resilient Leaders Initiative explained their goal is to help residents tackle the root cause of harm and promote healing.
According to the Center for Healthcare Strategies, a trauma-informed approach includes understanding how traumatic experiences such as abuse and neglect, displacement from natural disasters, and community violence affects physical and mental health.
Vichi Jagannathan, program director for the Resilient Leaders Initiative and co-founder of the Rural Opportunity Institute, said policies aimed at addressing trauma can look different in rural regions.
"Even when we try to look at, what does trauma-informed discipline look like or policing, a lot of times the solutions that we find don't quite work in our context because of our unique challenges," Jagannathan pointed out. "Part of the goal is to support organizations to develop new practices."
Last year Edgecombe and Wilson County Public Schools, Word Tabernacle Church's pre-K program, and Greater is Coming ministries participated in the program's first cohort. According to research by the North Carolina Institute of Medicine, more than half of North Carolinians say they've experienced some form of childhood trauma.
Jagannathan noted the COVID-19 crisis has shed light on the importance of promoting resilience and healing, especially as communities and local economies work to recover from the pandemic.
"We just know that we're not the only rural community that suffers from these types of challenges," Jagannathan emphasized. "But there just isn't a knowledge base and there certainly isn't a network of all of us sharing about what is working."
She added there are resources available for rural groups seeking to incorporate a trauma-informed approach to everyday work.
"We do have the opportunity to just offer coaching," Jagannathan stressed, "So even if they can't go through this nine-month process that's about to start, there are opportunities to connect with a network of coaches around the country who have expertise in this stuff."
Amid the pandemic, Kentuckians have shown more interest in local attractions as they stick closer to home, and museums and cultural centers say they're responding to the demand.
Local venues are working to increase educational experiences and accessibility.
Chris Joslin, executive director of the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame Museum in Owensboro, said people have participated in music lessons, concerts and jam sessions, all without having to leave home.
"Folks have been looking for opportunities to engage in some adventures that are enriching, but still a little closer to home; that don't require perhaps a flight or long travel," Joslin observed.
Last year, the museum received a $15,000 grant from AARP to upgrade its tour experience with a user-friendly audio guide. AARP Kentucky said this year, local nonprofit groups and government agencies can apply for its Community Challenge grants, now through March 22. The grants are made for quick-action projects to make communities more livable.
Joslin explained the museum used the funding to develop a hand-held audio guide of its core exhibit areas. He noted the device also has a sign-language option for visitors with hearing impairments.
"As you're going through the museum, this is ideal for those who are vision impaired, or low literacy, or let's say someone who is not ambulatory," Joslin outlined. "A lot of the labels, a lot of the narrative, is at eye-level. So, this enables those folks to really get an enhanced, guided tour."
Joslin added many residents are picking up traditional music as a result of the museum's work.
"And we find that a lot of those folks then discover ways they can engage on an ongoing basis with the broader work of the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame Museum," Joslin noted. "We see them coming back, and we just love that."
AARP Community Challenge grant projects must be completed by November of this year.
