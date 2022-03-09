In Texas, Building More Livable Cities, One Grant at a Time

Neighborhoods are known to be more livable when housing, transportation and public spaces harmonize with the community, and Houston's most diverse neighborhood is moving in that direction.



The group Connect Community received grant money from AARP Texas last year to add shade structures, seating, trees and a mural along streets in Houston's Gulfton area, considered the most diverse neighborhood in one of the country's most diverse cities.



Anne Whitlock, Connect Community's founding director, said quick-action projects are being implemented that emphasize needs of the 50-plus population.



"There's precious little park space or gathering spaces for people," she said, "either within their apartment complex or outside in the broader community."



AARP Texas awarded money to six local organizations last year through its Community Challenge grants program, and is accepting applications for new projects through March 22. More information is online at AARP.org/CommunityChallenge.



Lisa Rodriguez, manager of outreach and advocacy for AARP Texas, said San Antonio used grant money to beautify one of its historic districts, while North Houston created a multimedia art installation. She said many communities want to upgrade crosswalks or traffic signals for a better pedestrian experience.



"Do we need a walking plan? That's a good idea - we could fund something like that in a neighborhood," she said. "It could be in the scale of neighborhood, or the scale of a district of a city or a town - or perhaps the whole town or the whole city."



Whitlock said Gulfton's built environment isn't pedestrian friendly, and that's why Connect's project is designed to create comfortable, accessible spaces where people can participate in activities and socialize to strengthen the overall community.



"We want to get some of these organizations out of their buildings and more into their complexes," she said, "because it's very unsafe to walk in the neighborhood, so we're trying to bring place-making to them."



The Texas grant program is part of AARP's nationwide Livable Communities initiative, which supports the efforts of cities, towns, neighborhoods and rural areas to become great places to live.



Disclosure: AARP Texas contributes to our fund for reporting on Energy Policy, Health Issues, Livable Wages/Working Families, Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: Grant info AARP Foundation 2022

Most diverse U,S. cities WalletHub 4/19/2021



get more stories like this via email



Beginning this month, a leadership program in Rural North Carolina is helping local organizations implement trauma-informed practices.



Organizers of the Resilient Leaders Initiative explained their goal is to help residents tackle the root cause of harm and promote healing.



According to the Center for Healthcare Strategies, a trauma-informed approach includes understanding how traumatic experiences such as abuse and neglect, displacement from natural disasters, and community violence affects physical and mental health.



Vichi Jagannathan, program director for the Resilient Leaders Initiative and co-founder of the Rural Opportunity Institute, said policies aimed at addressing trauma can look different in rural regions.



"Even when we try to look at, what does trauma-informed discipline look like or policing, a lot of times the solutions that we find don't quite work in our context because of our unique challenges," Jagannathan pointed out. "Part of the goal is to support organizations to develop new practices."



Last year Edgecombe and Wilson County Public Schools, Word Tabernacle Church's pre-K program, and Greater is Coming ministries participated in the program's first cohort. According to research by the North Carolina Institute of Medicine, more than half of North Carolinians say they've experienced some form of childhood trauma.



Jagannathan noted the COVID-19 crisis has shed light on the importance of promoting resilience and healing, especially as communities and local economies work to recover from the pandemic.



"We just know that we're not the only rural community that suffers from these types of challenges," Jagannathan emphasized. "But there just isn't a knowledge base and there certainly isn't a network of all of us sharing about what is working."



She added there are resources available for rural groups seeking to incorporate a trauma-informed approach to everyday work.



"We do have the opportunity to just offer coaching," Jagannathan stressed, "So even if they can't go through this nine-month process that's about to start, there are opportunities to connect with a network of coaches around the country who have expertise in this stuff."



References: Resilient Leaders Initiative Rural Opportunity Institute 2022

Trauma-informed care Center for Health Care Strategies 2022

Adverse Childhood Experiences report N.C. Institute of Medicine March 2018



get more stories like this via email

