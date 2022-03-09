Disability Rights Champion Spotlights Need for Accessible Housing, Voting

It is Developmental Disability Awareness Month, and groups are spotlighting housing and voting as two major areas of concern.
To mark International Women's Day, the National Association of Councils on Developmental Disabilities held a virtual event Tuesday.
Tameka Citchen-Spruce, a disability justice advocate and former Ms. Wheelchair Michigan 2006 who spoke at the event, said it is crucial to make sure every polling place has a working voting machine for people who cannot fill out a paper ballot. And while the affordable housing crisis affects many in Michigan, she said there are additional factors if you are living with a disability.
"Finding accessible and affordable housing, as everyone knows, is a tremendous challenge, particularly when you have a physical disability; use a wheelchair, like myself," Citchen-Spruce explained.
Nationwide, roughly 57 million Americans live with some form of disability, and about 180,000 Michiganders have a developmental disability.
Citchen-Spruce is a filmmaker in addition to being an activist, and she said advocating for disability rights and storytelling go hand in hand.
"I think it's so important, because we need representation in the media," Citchen-Spruce asserted. "People need a reflection of themselves and their stories matter. And so that's why, alongside my disability advocacy, I think it's so important to create representation and tell stories."
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has proclaimed March to be Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month in Michigan. She said the state Department of Health and Human Services encourages residents to recognize Michigan's advances, but also to acknowledge the work is not yet done to ensure full inclusion of people with disabilities.
Experts say Missouri ranks low among states when it comes to steps it has taken to improve accessibility in voting.
Denise Lieberman, director and general counsel of the Missouri Voter Protection Coalition, which has a disability-rights committee, said people with disabilities face barriers at all stages of the voting process, from registering to vote to casting a ballot and having their ballot counted.
She pointed out for many people with disabilities, casting their vote independently is really important, and there should be accessible options both in-person and absentee.
"We need to respect the right of all voters to cast a secret ballot," Lieberman asserted. "And one way that happens is through voting machines that are accessible to people with a range of impairments."
Lieberman noted a bill before the Legislature would ensure at least one accessible voting machine is available at every polling place. She added measures such as increased access to curbside voting also would make a big difference.
Chris Fagan, a self-advocate and president of People First in St. Joseph, said in addition to more ramps at polling places and accessible ballots, it is important to get the word out about what the rules are.
"People feel their vote doesn't matter, and that simply isn't true," Fagan emphasized. "Their vote does count, and I think that they should have more accessible changes to cast your ballot. "
Joan Lipkin, founder of the DisAbility Project and artistic director at That Uppity Theater Company, one of the oldest ensembles in the U.S. performing shows about disability culture, including actors with and without disabilities, said voters with disabilities care about the same issues as everyone does: COVID-19, the economy, health care, education, jobs.
But she noted there are additional concerns perhaps not top of mind for people without disabilities, such as community integration, housing, accessible transportation, Medicaid, health care and more.
"We need to make sure that people understand that their interests are served by voting," Lipkin stressed. "The majority of Americans believe that everyone should have the right to vote. And a growing number of people, especially with an aging population, will experience disability, a growing number of people have family members with disabilities."
She added if people have questions or need advice about registering to vote or voting, they can call the election protection hotline at 866-OUR-VOTE.
More than 3.7 million people with disabilities live in New York, according to the federal government, and they just got a new advocate in the governor's office. Gov. Kathy Hochul has appointed Kimberly Hill as the state's first Chief Disability Officer to advance and advocate policies to support New Yorkers with disabilities.
Sharon McLennon-Wier, executive director of the Center for Independence of the Disabled New York, said she hopes Hill will focus policy recommendations on a few areas - including transportation, health care, housing, education and job creation.
"Preparing people with disabilities to enter the labor market is important," she said, "so having that foundational base of education that leads to gainful employment is critical."
According to the governor's office, only about one-third of New Yorkers with disabilities are employed, and the state ranks 38th in the nation in its employment rate for this group of workers. Through the annual state budget, Hochul also is pushing for $240 million in additional funding for private schools serving children with disabilities.
At a news conference this week, Hochul said her 2022-2023 executive budget also calls for tens of thousands of supportive housing units for folks with disabilities, as part of her broader $25 billion affordable-housing plan.
"We need to make sure that we are meeting people where they are," she said. "They need to have not just a roof over their head, but a roof over their head and services sometimes, that also allow them to excel in that environment."
According to the federal Bureau of Transportation Statistics, more than 25 million Americans age 5 and older have some form of disability that can limit their ability to travel. McLennon-Wier said the Chief Disability Officer also is tasked with removing barriers for those folks.
"And having any type of barriers within the transportation system is going to prevent you from doing the basest things," she said, "like being able to go vote, being able to go to the supermarket to buy food and being able to get to work on time."
In a written statement, Hill said she's looking forward to "working toward a more integrated, inclusive and accessible New York." Hill has held many roles in state government advocating on behalf of New Yorkers with disabilities, most recently with the New York State Assembly's Standing Committee on People with Disabilities.
Disclosure: Center for Independence of the Disabled New York contributes to our fund for reporting on Disabilities. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
The Omicron variant of COVID-19 has led to the greatest spike of the virus in Montana since the start of the pandemic. While some might consider getting the virus inevitable when cases are so high, it still has more dangerous consequences for certain populations.
People who have compromised immune systems - such as people receiving treatment for cancer, recent organ-transplant recipients or those with rare disorders - still have a higher risk of severe reaction to COVID-19.
Billings Clinic Epidemiologist Dr. Neil Ku said the relaxed attitude toward the pandemic has potentially harmful consequences for some.
"Especially kind of exacerbated by the notion that, 'Well, this disease is milder and we're going to get it anyway, so why bother?" It's troubling," said Ku, "because it may not be as big a deal for you but [there's] a good chance it could be a very big deal for someone else."
Nearly 3,000 Montanans have died from the virus and there are nearly 20,000 active cases across the state, according to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.
About seven million Americans are immunocompromised, although Ku said we aren't necessarily able to identify them just by looking at them. And he noted that COVID-19 is not like heart disease, for instance, where it only hurts one person.
"COVID-19, on the other hand, being infected by SARS-CoV-2, has greater implications," said Ku, "because it's not just the person who's sick, infected with the virus, but it certainly can affect everyone else around them."
Ku says getting the vaccine is important because it helps prevent spread of the virus. According to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, nearly 550,000 people in the state are fully vaccinated.