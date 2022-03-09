Wednesday, March 9, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - March 9, 2022
Play

U.S. breaks from its E.U. allies to ban importation of Russian oil; Minneapolis teachers hit the picket line; and hospital security workers unionizing in Rhode Island sign their first contract.

2022Talks - March 9, 2022
Play

Intelligence suggests Vladimir Putin could double down on his invasion; Congress agrees to $14 billion in aid for Ukraine; and President Biden bans Russian oil to add to pressure on the Russian economy.

The Yonder Report - March 3, 2022
Play

It's off to the races with the 50th Iditarod in Alaska; Minnesotans fight for long-promised recreation dollars; Montana tribal members gain legal aid through training program; and a Texan calls on federal regulators to revisit effects of bank mergers on small towns.

Social Issues  |  Education    News
Report: PA Could Learn from Germany about Career, Tech Education

Play

Wednesday, March 9, 2022   

A new report found Germany's investment in career and technical education could be a model for the Keystone State.

From a lack of sustained state investment in education to local agency decision-making, some districts have to limit the number of students who can attend a technical school, according to Pennsylvania Partnerships for Children.

Kari King, president and CEO of the group, said although a European model might be difficult to replicate, Pennsylvania can learn from Germany's early commitment to career exploration, which starts as young as age 10.

"We hear that there's a lot of resources there for students, for their kind of career awareness once they're in that program," King explained. "But there's not so much of that open line of communication before the student gets to the career and technical education center, that they're aware that's an option."

There are more than 80 career and technical education (CTE) centers across the state.

King added improving access to CTE will be a challenge without increased funding from the state. Gov. Tom Wolf's final budget proposal includes $1.7 billion for education, including a little over $6 million for CTE.

She argued it is a start, but not a long-term solution for students in search of post-secondary plans.

"There's even a lot of options once you've chosen this path, that it's not locking you in to, you're 17 or 18, graduating high school and going directly into the workforce," King noted. "There's a multitude of options that a student can look through and determine what's going to make the most sense for them."

The report also suggests Pennsylvania can learn from Germany's partnership with local business communities. The German government enters into collaborative agreements with businesses to discuss workforce needs, which then inform curriculum development and apprenticeship programs.

Disclosure: Pennsylvania Partnerships for Children/KIDS COUNT contributes to our fund for reporting on Children's Issues, Early Childhood Education, Education, and Health Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


