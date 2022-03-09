Report: PA Could Learn from Germany about Career, Tech Education

A new report found Germany's investment in career and technical education could be a model for the Keystone State.
From a lack of sustained state investment in education to local agency decision-making, some districts have to limit the number of students who can attend a technical school, according to Pennsylvania Partnerships for Children.
Kari King, president and CEO of the group, said although a European model might be difficult to replicate, Pennsylvania can learn from Germany's early commitment to career exploration, which starts as young as age 10.
"We hear that there's a lot of resources there for students, for their kind of career awareness once they're in that program," King explained. "But there's not so much of that open line of communication before the student gets to the career and technical education center, that they're aware that's an option."
There are more than 80 career and technical education (CTE) centers across the state.
King added improving access to CTE will be a challenge without increased funding from the state. Gov. Tom Wolf's final budget proposal includes $1.7 billion for education, including a little over $6 million for CTE.
She argued it is a start, but not a long-term solution for students in search of post-secondary plans.
"There's even a lot of options once you've chosen this path, that it's not locking you in to, you're 17 or 18, graduating high school and going directly into the workforce," King noted. "There's a multitude of options that a student can look through and determine what's going to make the most sense for them."
The report also suggests Pennsylvania can learn from Germany's partnership with local business communities. The German government enters into collaborative agreements with businesses to discuss workforce needs, which then inform curriculum development and apprenticeship programs.
Teachers in Minneapolis walked the picket line Tuesday in hopes of securing better pay and more mental-health support in schools. Their calls echo the sentiments shared by educators elsewhere.
Other demands from Minneapolis teachers include smaller class sizes and culturally relevant support for staff members. Matt Pellowski, who serves as a teacher mentor in the district, said educators have made huge sacrifices to meet the needs of students during the pandemic.
"It's been a rough ride," he said. "We are fighting for a better future so that we - our morale -- can improve."
Educators have said the district has the resources to meet their demands, but the superintendent has cited lower enrollment and inadequate education funding as roadblocks. St. Paul avoided its own teacher walkout this week with a last-minute agreement. The labor issues have spurred calls for state lawmakers to use Minnesota's large budget surplus to boost school funding. GOP leaders have said the focus should be on taxpayer relief.
Nationally, teachers' advocates hope the events in Minneapolis renew a groundswell of calls for action, such as the "Red for Ed" walkouts in districts across the country a few years ago.
American Federation of Teachers president Randi Weingarten was in the city Tuesday, suggesting the stress is felt on a broader level.
"There are 16,000 school districts in this country," she said. "Kids and parents and educators have been through it, in a way that is unprecedented."
The Minneapolis labor dispute also highlights calls for better pay - not just for teachers, but for educational support professionals. With many of these individuals making only $24,000 a year, Pellowski said, it's hard to deliver a robust system that helps students thrive.
"If we had to wages that attracted and retained educators, ESPs and teachers here in Minneapolis," he said, "we would have the schools that our kids deserve."
Closing arguments in Pennsylvania's landmark school-funding trial will take place on Thursday, after several months of testimony from teachers, education officials and researchers.
Since November, attorneys representing school districts, parents and statewide organizations have presented evidence in Commonwealth Court to show the way schools are funded in the state violates the education clause and equal-protection provisions of the state Constitution.
Deborah Gordon Klehr, executive director of the Education Law Center, said closing arguments are a chance for petitioners to summarize the important evidence and testimony from the trial.
"We're looking for a commitment from the state for substantial and sustained new investments in state funding for public education," Gordon Klehr explained. "Distributed to districts based on need so that local wealth no longer determines whether Pennsylvania students receive a quality public education."
The Education Law Center, Public Interest Law Center and O'Melveny law firm represent the case's petitioners. Members of the public can watch the trial live Thursday at 9 a.m. at fundourschoolspa.org/trial.
After closing arguments, advocates will continue the push for equitable school funding while they await the judge's decision.
Susan Spicka, executive director of Education Voters of Pennsylvania, said on March 15, organizers will host vigils statewide to demonstrate how much residents care about their public schools. Vigils are planned in Philadelphia, Shippensburg, Allentown, Lancaster, Reading and Pottstown.
"What we need to do is make sure our lawmakers understand that their constituents expect them to fix this," Spicka asserted. "We don't have to wait for the court to rule. We understand very clearly how much harm the system is causing to children, and it's time for lawmakers to fund our schools."
In his final budget, Gov. Tom Wolf proposed $1.75 billion in education funding.
A program in Massachusetts aims to provide training on trauma-informed care for early educators.
It's called Readying Educators and Developing Young Children for Great Outcomes (READYGO). The first cohort of early educators enrolled in the program is in the midst of the second of two courses on creating trauma-informed learning environments and behavioral-management skills.
Joe Diamond, executive director of the Massachusetts Association for Community Action, whose member agencies run Head Start school-readiness programs for low-income families with children below school-age, helped develop READYGO.
"We've known for quite some time now that trauma is a factor in how children are able to grow and thrive in early-education care settings," Diamond explained. "We've heard from early educators and others that there is a need for education in trauma-informed care."
Diamond emphasized the goal for the project is not only to develop, test and evaluate the courses, but to make them part of the early education and care system and offer them at community colleges statewide.
Ranjani Paradise, director of evaluation at the Institute for Community Health, does research and program evaluation. Her group conducted a focus group and found many educators who have completed the first course said with the pandemic, it has given them new skills and tools, even those who have been teaching for more than 10 years.
"I think this is really timely, because educators were really saying, with the pandemic, there are all these new challenges and new traumas that families are going through that are popping up," Paradise observed. "And then recognizing how to care for yourself as a teacher in the way that makes you then the best prepared to care for the children in the classroom."
Paradise added the course is also giving educators the opportunity to reflect on ways their biases and background can affect the children they work with.
The courses are currently being offered at Quinsigamond Community College and Mount Wachusett Community College (MWCC).
Jim Vander Hooven, president of MWCC, echoed how vital the courses have become with many early-childhood care centers having been closed or at limited capacity for so many months. He hopes more colleges will start offering similar courses.
"I think that this needs to be a very heavy emphasis point for all early-childhood education programs," Vander Hooven urged. "We would be willing to do whatever we can to help spread this around so that more of our early-childhood educators are entering the field with these skills."
