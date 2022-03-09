CT Bill Requires Nursing-Home Transparency in Medicaid Spending

Legislation in Connecticut's Joint Committee on Aging would require nursing homes to spend at least 90% of Medicaid funding they receive on direct patient care.



Medicaid funding allocated through the state pays for about 74% of nursing-home care in Connecticut. The bill asks nursing-home managers to provide summaries of how they are using Medicaid dollars to support patients, including feeding, bathing and administering medication.



Anna Doroghazi, policy and outreach director for AARP Connecticut, said the goal is accountability, to help understand how funds are disclosed on nursing-home cost reports.



"It's been really difficult for advocates and policymakers to try to parse out, are these fair prices?" Doroghazi explained. "Is this the cost of doing business? And is all of that happening at the expense of resident care?"



The bill received a hearing yesterday in the House Aging Committee. Health-care associations have expressed opposition to similar bills, saying this type of requirement discourages providers from using funds for facilities management, which could drive down the quality of care.



Mairead Painter, Connecticut long-term care ombudsman, pointed out the legislation also allows nursing homes to spend Medicaid funding on direct-care salaries. She said it is crucial for employees experiencing burnout due to the pandemic, and thinks it would also help improve the care residents receive.



"Staff are rushing so much now, they have so much work, that those residents aren't getting that time to have somebody really help them focus on what their best day looks like," Painter observed. "This funding should absolutely support high quality of life and high quality of care."



The state's Medicaid program spent more than $1.3 billion dollars on institutional long-term care, including nursing homes, last year. Nearby states, including Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York have all recently set Medicaid spending requirement for nursing homes.



Disclosure: AARP Connecticut contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Health Issues, Hunger/Food/Nutrition, and Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: House Bill 5310 2022

Medicaid Nursing Home Reimbursement Conn. Dept. of Social Services 2022



Keeping our brains active as we grow older is key to our health, and an offering of courses in Idaho is helping people stay engaged.



New Knowledge Adventures is supported by AARP Idaho and Idaho State University. The program offers classes to people ages 50 and older and, due to the pandemic, the classes are virtual.



Carol Hourcade, outreach committee chair for the program, emphasized the benefits of keeping the mind active,



"Continuing to learn about new things, challenging your brain, continuing to socialize," Hourcade outlined. "They realize these are all very important things to enable our brain to remain healthy as we grow older."



Registration starts today. The first course is next week, and a host of different classes run through May.



Hourcade pointed out one advantage of being virtual is most courses do not have a limit for participants. She explained people can register the day of classes in most situations.



Hourcade noted there are a wide variety of opportunities, such as classes addressing health care and medication issues, but she added there also are lessons on local history.



"For instance, we have a class this semester on the history of Boise's Chinatown," Hourcade remarked. "We also have a class on camping on a tankful of gas. So in other words, it's campgrounds and places you can go within a day's drive of Boise for camping."



Hourcade stressed there are classes on many other topics, including coin collecting, tai chi and even cooking.



Disclosure: AARP Idaho contributes to our fund for reporting on Consumer Issues, Energy Policy, Health Issues, and Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: New Knowledge Adventures AARP Idaho 2022



As winter's cold and dark days settle in, AARP Wyoming has launched a series of fitness, writing and other creative classes to help people connect and have fun.



AARP Wyoming's Associate State Director of Community Outreach Jennifer Baier said after surveying its 80,000 members, it was clear that fitness classes were a big priority.



She said people have been signing up for stretch, strength and balance, chair and restorative yoga, Tai Chi and line-dance classes.



"And all of those classes are taught by instructors with decades of experience," said Baier. "Because that's the other thing that our members told us, is that they really wanted fitness instructors who looked like them. So, for example, our line dance instructor is 71, and she is fabulous."



All classes are free and open to the public, and can be accessed remotely from the comfort of your own home at AARP.org/WY.



Baier said folks who don't have broadband internet can still participate. She said most local libraries offer fast internet and study rooms.



People can also participate in events by telephone.



Baier said gathering for classes, even remotely, helps introduce participants to new friends, whether they are in Cheyenne, Sheridan or anyplace in between. Baier said it's also a good way to keep the risks of social isolation at bay.



"Social isolation, it is a death sentence for some people," said Baier. "It has been likened to smoking multiple packs of cigarettes a day. It's basically very detrimental, especially as we age."



A six-week writing class, taught by published Wyoming author Carole Martin, will focus on participants' personal stories set in Wyoming. Baier said the results will be published in a book and there are plans for a series of public readings at libraries.



Baier said the feedback so far has been nothing but positive. She said the chat window was overflowing after this week's line-dance class.



"So many people said this made them feel young again," said Baier. "They said that they hadn't danced in years, this is so much fun. They look forward to coming next week and mastering the steps they might have missed this week. And so they're really forming a community around it, we're really excited about it."







Disclosure: AARP Wyoming contributes to our fund for reporting on Consumer Issues, Health Issues, Housing/Homelessness, Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.



