Wednesday, March 9, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - March 9, 2022
Play

U.S. breaks from its E.U. allies to ban importation of Russian oil; Minneapolis teachers hit the picket line; and hospital security workers unionizing in Rhode Island sign their first contract.

2022Talks - March 9, 2022
Play

Intelligence suggests Vladimir Putin could double down on his invasion; Congress agrees to $14 billion in aid for Ukraine; and President Biden bans Russian oil to add to pressure on the Russian economy.

The Yonder Report - March 3, 2022
Play

It's off to the races with the 50th Iditarod in Alaska; Minnesotans fight for long-promised recreation dollars; Montana tribal members gain legal aid through training program; and a Texan calls on federal regulators to revisit effects of bank mergers on small towns.

Social Issues  |  Senior    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

CT Bill Requires Nursing-Home Transparency in Medicaid Spending

Play

Wednesday, March 9, 2022   

Legislation in Connecticut's Joint Committee on Aging would require nursing homes to spend at least 90% of Medicaid funding they receive on direct patient care.

Medicaid funding allocated through the state pays for about 74% of nursing-home care in Connecticut. The bill asks nursing-home managers to provide summaries of how they are using Medicaid dollars to support patients, including feeding, bathing and administering medication.

Anna Doroghazi, policy and outreach director for AARP Connecticut, said the goal is accountability, to help understand how funds are disclosed on nursing-home cost reports.

"It's been really difficult for advocates and policymakers to try to parse out, are these fair prices?" Doroghazi explained. "Is this the cost of doing business? And is all of that happening at the expense of resident care?"

The bill received a hearing yesterday in the House Aging Committee. Health-care associations have expressed opposition to similar bills, saying this type of requirement discourages providers from using funds for facilities management, which could drive down the quality of care.

Mairead Painter, Connecticut long-term care ombudsman, pointed out the legislation also allows nursing homes to spend Medicaid funding on direct-care salaries. She said it is crucial for employees experiencing burnout due to the pandemic, and thinks it would also help improve the care residents receive.

"Staff are rushing so much now, they have so much work, that those residents aren't getting that time to have somebody really help them focus on what their best day looks like," Painter observed. "This funding should absolutely support high quality of life and high quality of care."

The state's Medicaid program spent more than $1.3 billion dollars on institutional long-term care, including nursing homes, last year. Nearby states, including Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York have all recently set Medicaid spending requirement for nursing homes.

Disclosure: AARP Connecticut contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Health Issues, Hunger/Food/Nutrition, and Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
In a statement, U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said Florida lawmakers are "prioritizing hateful bills that hurt some of the students most in need" with passage of HB 1557. (Pixabay)

Social Issues

"You Matter:" Messages of Support Follow Passage of 'Don't Say Gay' Bill

LGBTQ advocates are turning their focus to encouraging words for young people who are gay, following passage of Florida's "Parental Rights in …

Social Issues

Nevada GOP Redistricting Lawsuit Gets a Hearing Today

A hearing is set for today in the Republican-backed lawsuit against Nevada's new state legislative maps drawn based on the 2020 census results…

Social Issues

In Wake of Recent Storms, IA Appraisal Bill Draws Concern

Cleanup continues from last weekend's deadly tornadoes in Iowa. A bill in the legislature would place restrictions on using appraisals for future …

Voting machines are particularly important for some people with disabilities, including those with sight or dexterity issues. (Lisa F. Young/Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Disability Rights Champion Spotlights Need for Accessible Housing, Voting

It is Developmental Disability Awareness Month, and groups are spotlighting housing and voting as two major areas of concern. To mark International …

Social Issues

Report: PA Could Learn from Germany about Career, Tech Education

A new report found Germany's investment in career and technical education could be a model for the Keystone State. From a lack of sustained state …

Democrats are expected to control all but one of the newly created congressional seats after Oregon's 2021 redistricting process. (AveryTheComrade/Wikimedia Commons)

Social Issues

New Voting Maps Could Have Big Effects for OR Voters in 2022

The congressional and legislative voting maps are drawn in Oregon, and that could mean changes for Oregon voters in the 2022 elections. Oregonians …

Social Issues

Mpls. Strike Seen as Referendum on State of Public Schools

Teachers in Minneapolis walked the picket line Tuesday in hopes of securing better pay and more mental-health support in schools. Their calls echo …

Social Issues

Another Challenge to "Cracked and Packed" Ohio Congressional Districts

The Ohio Redistricting Commission has until noon Thursday to respond to the latest challenge to the state's new congressional voting-district maps…

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021