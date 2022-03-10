Challenges Remain for WA's New Voting Maps

Concerns are lingering over the final voting maps approved in Washington state.



While the districts are set for the 2022 election, legislative redistricting in south-central Washington is being challenged under the federal Voting Rights Act



The lawsuit alleges the map creates the facade of a district containing a majority of people of Latin heritage.



Andrew Hong, statewide coordinator of Redistricting Justice for Washington, a group representing a coalition of communities of color, said the line between Districts 14 and 15 splits the Yakama Reservation from the largest Latino community in Washington.



"This is a community that is working class, that has been historically marginalized and disenfranchised," Hong asserted. "The Voting Rights Act protects the voting rights of these communities to have a district where they can elect candidates that represent them and the state redistricting commission denied them."



Democratic members of the Washington State Redistricting Commission have voted against defending the new maps. The commission's nonpartisan chair resigned this week, saying the members had undermined the redistricting process with their vote not to defend them. Joe Fain, a Republican commissioner, has said the refusal to defend the maps tarnished the bipartisan process.



Hong's organization was more pleased with the congressional map, which largely kept majority communities-of-color districts intact in the Seattle area. But back on the state level, the group also has concerns about districts in Snohomish and Pierce counties. He pointed out the most recent round of redistricting has highlighted the need for change in how the process is done, as well as a better understanding of it.



"We think of elections and campaigns as the way we elect our representatives," Hong noted. "The step that goes before that people overlook is redistricting, which is the process of our states choosing the lines in which people will elect their representatives."



Last month, the commission admitted to violating the Open Public Meetings Act at the end of the redistricting process in November, when it made decisions behind closed doors as the deadline for maps approached. A hearing for the federal Voting Rights Act challenge in south-central Washington is scheduled for March 25th.



References: Redistricting maps Wash. State Redistricting Commission 02/08/2022

District finder Wa. State Legislature 2022

Voting Rights Act 08/06/1965

Lawsuit Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund 01/19/2022



get more stories like this via email



A panel of federal judges has found Montana's map of Public Service Commission (PSC) districts unconstitutional.



The map has remained the same since 2003. Since then, two censuses have passed and Montana's population has grown in some areas but not others. The population difference between the most and least populated districts is more than 50,000.



Constance Van Kley, litigation director at Upper Seven Law, a Montana-based nonprofit law firm which represented plaintiffs in the suit, said Montanans vote for PSC members and so the state has to safeguard the U.S. Constitution's one-person one-vote rule.



"You have to ensure that the people who are represented by those elected officials have a fair say in determining who is representing them," Van Kley asserted. "When you have huge population deviations, as Montana did, that requirement of equal say in election processes is violated."



The U.S. District Court judges chose a map designed by Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen, which will be used in the 2022 election.



But the panel also emphasized the plan is only in place until the Montana Legislature fixes the issue. In a statement, House Speaker Wylie Galt said the court should have waited to let the lawmakers fix the issue in the 2023 session but appreciated the judges recognized the Legislature's authority.



Van Kley contended the PSC serves an important purpose for Montanans. The commission regulates private utility companies providing services such as natural gas, electricity and water. She noted in cases of monopoly utilities such as NorthWestern Energy, consumers and market forces do not control prices.



"The Public Service Commission operates as a check on monopoly corporations' power because it sets the rates that will be paid by consumers to monopoly utility companies," Van Kley explained.



The new map moves Glacier, Ponder and Musselshell counties into District 1 and Deer Lodge County into District 4. Montana lawmakers attempted to call a special session this year to devise new districts, but the plan fell through. The Legislature can remedy the map during its 2023 session.



References: Ruling U.S. Dist. Court for the Dist. of Mont. 03/08/2022



get more stories like this via email

