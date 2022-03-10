Challenges Remain for WA's New Voting Maps

Concerns are lingering over the final voting maps approved in Washington state.
While the districts are set for the 2022 election, legislative redistricting in south-central Washington is being challenged under the federal Voting Rights Act
The lawsuit alleges the map creates the facade of a district containing a majority of people of Latin heritage.
Andrew Hong, statewide coordinator of Redistricting Justice for Washington, a group representing a coalition of communities of color, said the line between Districts 14 and 15 splits the Yakama Reservation from the largest Latino community in Washington.
"This is a community that is working class, that has been historically marginalized and disenfranchised," Hong asserted. "The Voting Rights Act protects the voting rights of these communities to have a district where they can elect candidates that represent them and the state redistricting commission denied them."
Democratic members of the Washington State Redistricting Commission have voted against defending the new maps. The commission's nonpartisan chair resigned this week, saying the members had undermined the redistricting process with their vote not to defend them. Joe Fain, a Republican commissioner, has said the refusal to defend the maps tarnished the bipartisan process.
Hong's organization was more pleased with the congressional map, which largely kept majority communities-of-color districts intact in the Seattle area. But back on the state level, the group also has concerns about districts in Snohomish and Pierce counties. He pointed out the most recent round of redistricting has highlighted the need for change in how the process is done, as well as a better understanding of it.
"We think of elections and campaigns as the way we elect our representatives," Hong noted. "The step that goes before that people overlook is redistricting, which is the process of our states choosing the lines in which people will elect their representatives."
Last month, the commission admitted to violating the Open Public Meetings Act at the end of the redistricting process in November, when it made decisions behind closed doors as the deadline for maps approached. A hearing for the federal Voting Rights Act challenge in south-central Washington is scheduled for March 25th.
The primary election is coming up in just three months, so it's time to make sure your voter registration is up to date.
A lot of people moved during the pandemic - so you can update your records at registertovote.ca.gov. Ballots will be mailed to all registered voters in early May.
Carol Moon Goldberg, president of the League of Women Voters, said the biggest mistake people make is forgetting to sign the envelope.
"Be sure to sign the envelope when the ballot is being returned," said Moon Goldberg. "That has been traditionally the number one reason that a ballot has not been counted."
Legislative boundaries changed with redistricting, so you may find yourself in a different district with new candidates running.
You'll find a trove of information on the Secretary of State's website or at the League of Women Voters' site: votersedge.org.
Moon Goldberg said the state takes multiple precautions to make sure the ballots are secure. Each ballot has a bar code, and the signature is matched with the one on file.
"The kind of paper, even the tint of the paper and a watermark, is established by the Secretary of State's office," said Moon Goldberg. "Can't go down to Kinko's FedEx and make a copy of one. "
You can sign up for texts that track your ballot at wheresmyballot.sos.ca.gov.
The primaries are open, all candidates from both parties will appear on everyone's ballot, and the top two will compete in the general election, regardless of party affiliation.
A panel of federal judges has found Montana's map of Public Service Commission (PSC) districts unconstitutional.
The map has remained the same since 2003. Since then, two censuses have passed and Montana's population has grown in some areas but not others. The population difference between the most and least populated districts is more than 50,000.
Constance Van Kley, litigation director at Upper Seven Law, a Montana-based nonprofit law firm which represented plaintiffs in the suit, said Montanans vote for PSC members and so the state has to safeguard the U.S. Constitution's one-person one-vote rule.
"You have to ensure that the people who are represented by those elected officials have a fair say in determining who is representing them," Van Kley asserted. "When you have huge population deviations, as Montana did, that requirement of equal say in election processes is violated."
The U.S. District Court judges chose a map designed by Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen, which will be used in the 2022 election.
But the panel also emphasized the plan is only in place until the Montana Legislature fixes the issue. In a statement, House Speaker Wylie Galt said the court should have waited to let the lawmakers fix the issue in the 2023 session but appreciated the judges recognized the Legislature's authority.
Van Kley contended the PSC serves an important purpose for Montanans. The commission regulates private utility companies providing services such as natural gas, electricity and water. She noted in cases of monopoly utilities such as NorthWestern Energy, consumers and market forces do not control prices.
"The Public Service Commission operates as a check on monopoly corporations' power because it sets the rates that will be paid by consumers to monopoly utility companies," Van Kley explained.
The new map moves Glacier, Ponder and Musselshell counties into District 1 and Deer Lodge County into District 4. Montana lawmakers attempted to call a special session this year to devise new districts, but the plan fell through. The Legislature can remedy the map during its 2023 session.
Nebraska voters may be casting ballots at unfamiliar polling sites for the upcoming midterm elections after the Nebraska Legislature established new district maps, which have recently come under scrutiny.
Gavin Geis, executive director of Common Cause Nebraska, said politicians worked to ensure rural areas maintained seats that could have gone to urban areas seeing the greatest population growth, according to the 2020 census.
"And the way that was accomplished was by spreading out those rural districts, and putting fewer voters in those districts," Geis explained. "And then packing as many urban voters together as they could get away with."
The majority of Nebraska's communities of color reside in the state's urban centers. Recent independent analysis by two Nebraska mathematics professors found several flaws in the final maps.
Of the 15 overpopulated districts, 13 were in Lincoln or Omaha. Geis noted the variance in population distribution was kept under 5%, the legal limit.
Common Cause and other groups will be working to ensure Nebraskans voting in new districts for the first time can cast ballots. Geis added volunteers will be on-site on Election Day to make sure people are in the right polling place.
"And I think a big part of this year will be helping direct people who may have showed up at the wrong place," Geis stressed, "Assuming 'this is where I always voted,' only to find out that it shifted because those lines have shifted."
Geis pointed out his group and others also will continue efforts to create an independent commission to draw the once-a-decade maps after the next census. Under the current system, politicians who stand to benefit directly from how districts are drawn essentially create maps behind closed doors.
"With a citizen's commission, there would be more direct engagement with people," Geis emphasized. "And just that additional level of accountability to what people in communities want, versus what politicians want their districts to look like."