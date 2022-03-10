Thursday, March 10, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - March 10, 2022
Play

NY may approve funding for electrified buildings; VA House of Delegates may face another election if last year's results get thrown out; and today is National Women and Girls HIV AIDS Awareness Day.

2022Talks - March 10, 2022
Play

U.S. rejects Poland's plan to transfer fighter jets; Congress proposes sending Ukraine $13.6 billion in military and humanitarian aid; and Biden administration may extend freeze on student loan payments.

The Yonder Report - March 10, 2022
Play

More time in your day for beer and brats; rural hospitals brace for less pandemic money amid a nursing shortage; Maine awaits a court decision over traditional versus green energy; and "gold in them thar hills" creates conflict in California's Death Valley.

Social Issues  |  Civic Engagement    News
Fed Judges Order New MT Public Service Commission Map for 2022

Play

Thursday, March 10, 2022   

A panel of federal judges has found Montana's map of Public Service Commission (PSC) districts unconstitutional.

The map has remained the same since 2003. Since then, two censuses have passed and Montana's population has grown in some areas but not others. The population difference between the most and least populated districts is more than 50,000.

Constance Van Kley, litigation director at Upper Seven Law, a Montana-based nonprofit law firm which represented plaintiffs in the suit, said Montanans vote for PSC members and so the state has to safeguard the U.S. Constitution's one-person one-vote rule.

"You have to ensure that the people who are represented by those elected officials have a fair say in determining who is representing them," Van Kley asserted. "When you have huge population deviations, as Montana did, that requirement of equal say in election processes is violated."

The U.S. District Court judges chose a map designed by Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen, which will be used in the 2022 election.

But the panel also emphasized the plan is only in place until the Montana Legislature fixes the issue. In a statement, House Speaker Wylie Galt said the court should have waited to let the lawmakers fix the issue in the 2023 session but appreciated the judges recognized the Legislature's authority.

Van Kley contended the PSC serves an important purpose for Montanans. The commission regulates private utility companies providing services such as natural gas, electricity and water. She noted in cases of monopoly utilities such as NorthWestern Energy, consumers and market forces do not control prices.

"The Public Service Commission operates as a check on monopoly corporations' power because it sets the rates that will be paid by consumers to monopoly utility companies," Van Kley explained.

The new map moves Glacier, Ponder and Musselshell counties into District 1 and Deer Lodge County into District 4. Montana lawmakers attempted to call a special session this year to devise new districts, but the plan fell through. The Legislature can remedy the map during its 2023 session.


According to the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice, arrests continue to decline in Florida and are down 51% in the last five years. (ottawagraphics/Pixabay)

Social Issues

Will DeSantis Veto FL Juvenile-Expungement Bill?

When it comes to second chances, a bill related to expunging juvenile arrest records is back before the governor for a second chance at becoming law…

Environment

New Camera Study Tracks Wildlife Migration to Reduce Collisions Along I-395

A new study aims to reduce wildlife collisions in one of the biggest hotspots for them - Highway 395 from Reno, Nevada, through Tahoe up to …

Health and Wellness

Evaluating College Campuses on Suicide-Prevention Resources

The academic year is winding down for college students, and in South Dakota, some might notice a more responsive campus in terms of suicide …

Fifty-nine percent of Black domestic-violence survivors surveyed said they avoided calling the police out of fear of further violence from their abuser. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Marginalized Survivors Report Bias When Seeking Help in Ohio

A new survey reveals instances of bias in the ways police, courts and social services respond to domestic-violence survivors in Ohio in times of …

Environment

Coalition: Building Electrification Policies Key in NY Budget

The New York Legislature will approve Gov. Kathy Hochul's budget by April 1. Environmental advocates are pushing for the fiscal plan to include …

In the United States, one in four women and one in nine men experience severe intimate-partner physical violence. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

New Grants Part of Evolution of Domestic-Violence Work in MN

As Women's History Month takes shape, some Minnesota groups are getting added support to assist survivors of domestic and sexual violence. The state …

Social Issues

Faith Groups Work to Reduce Stigma Around HIV Testing

Today is National Women and Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day, and one in nine women with HIV are unaware they have it. Faith leaders in North Carolina …

Social Issues

"You Matter:" Messages of Support Follow Passage of 'Don't Say Gay' Bill

LGBTQ advocates are turning their focus to encouraging words for young people who are gay, following passage of Florida's "Parental Rights in …

 

