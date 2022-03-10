Lawsuit Seeks to Push Virginia to Hold New Elections for House of Delegates

Virginia may host its third election cycle in as many years for the House of Delegates, pending a decision from a three-judge panel in the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.



The suit - brought by the state's former Democratic party chairman, Attorney Paul Goldman - argues last November's elections were invalid, as they were conducted based on district lines that didn't take into account results from the decennial census.



In oral arguments this week, Virginia Solicitor General Andrew Ferguson argued Goldman doesn't have the right to bring the case - as he wasn't personally impacted when the state held elections under the old lines.



"To establish an injury in fact in a vote-dilution case," said Ferguson, "the plaintiff must show an injury to his individual right to vote."



Goldman is asking the court to place a one-year term cap on all one hundred delegates, which would compel them to seek re-election under new district lines approved in December by the state Supreme Court.



He'll need to the judges to rule that he has standing to bring the case before they begin to weigh the merits of his argument.



Ferguson also pointed out that the state, like the rest of the country, received census data late last year, which slowed down the redistricting process and prevented new lines from being in place before the November elections.



But Goldman said that's not a valid reason to block a new round of elections.



"The state constitution of Virginia is unique in this country," said Goldman. "It's the only one that says, in 2021, which is the year after the census, you shall have the election under the new districts."



The decision on the state's redistricting plan was handed off to the state Supreme Court after a bipartisan commission in October failed to reach an agreement on the issue.



The process was novel for Virginia this year as, between the redistricting commission and the state Supreme Court, lawmakers in the General Assembly functionally had no role in drawing the new maps.







A panel of federal judges has found Montana's map of Public Service Commission (PSC) districts unconstitutional.



The map has remained the same since 2003. Since then, two censuses have passed and Montana's population has grown in some areas but not others. The population difference between the most and least populated districts is more than 50,000.



Constance Van Kley, litigation director at Upper Seven Law, a Montana-based nonprofit law firm which represented plaintiffs in the suit, said Montanans vote for PSC members and so the state has to safeguard the U.S. Constitution's one-person one-vote rule.



"You have to ensure that the people who are represented by those elected officials have a fair say in determining who is representing them," Van Kley asserted. "When you have huge population deviations, as Montana did, that requirement of equal say in election processes is violated."



The U.S. District Court judges chose a map designed by Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen, which will be used in the 2022 election.



But the panel also emphasized the plan is only in place until the Montana Legislature fixes the issue. In a statement, House Speaker Wylie Galt said the court should have waited to let the lawmakers fix the issue in the 2023 session but appreciated the judges recognized the Legislature's authority.



Van Kley contended the PSC serves an important purpose for Montanans. The commission regulates private utility companies providing services such as natural gas, electricity and water. She noted in cases of monopoly utilities such as NorthWestern Energy, consumers and market forces do not control prices.



"The Public Service Commission operates as a check on monopoly corporations' power because it sets the rates that will be paid by consumers to monopoly utility companies," Van Kley explained.



The new map moves Glacier, Ponder and Musselshell counties into District 1 and Deer Lodge County into District 4. Montana lawmakers attempted to call a special session this year to devise new districts, but the plan fell through. The Legislature can remedy the map during its 2023 session.



