Thursday, March 10, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - March 10, 2022
NY may approve funding for electrified buildings; VA House of Delegates may face another election if last year's results get thrown out; and today is National Women and Girls HIV AIDS Awareness Day.

2022Talks - March 10, 2022
U.S. rejects Poland's plan to transfer fighter jets; Congress proposes sending Ukraine $13.6 billion in military and humanitarian aid; and Biden administration may extend freeze on student loan payments.

The Yonder Report - March 10, 2022
More time in your day for beer and brats; rural hospitals brace for less pandemic money amid a nursing shortage; Maine awaits a court decision over traditional versus green energy; and "gold in them thar hills" creates conflict in California's Death Valley.

Prepping for the Primary: Is Your Voter Registration Up to Date?

Thursday, March 10, 2022   

The primary election is coming up in just three months, so it's time to make sure your voter registration is up to date.

A lot of people moved during the pandemic - so you can update your records at registertovote.ca.gov. Ballots will be mailed to all registered voters in early May.

Carol Moon Goldberg, president of the League of Women Voters, said the biggest mistake people make is forgetting to sign the envelope.

"Be sure to sign the envelope when the ballot is being returned," said Moon Goldberg. "That has been traditionally the number one reason that a ballot has not been counted."

Legislative boundaries changed with redistricting, so you may find yourself in a different district with new candidates running.

You'll find a trove of information on the Secretary of State's website or at the League of Women Voters' site: votersedge.org.

Moon Goldberg said the state takes multiple precautions to make sure the ballots are secure. Each ballot has a bar code, and the signature is matched with the one on file.

"The kind of paper, even the tint of the paper and a watermark, is established by the Secretary of State's office," said Moon Goldberg. "Can't go down to Kinko's FedEx and make a copy of one. "

You can sign up for texts that track your ballot at wheresmyballot.sos.ca.gov.

The primaries are open, all candidates from both parties will appear on everyone's ballot, and the top two will compete in the general election, regardless of party affiliation.




According to the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice, arrests continue to decline in Florida and are down 51% in the last five years. (ottawagraphics/Pixabay)

Social Issues

Will DeSantis Veto FL Juvenile-Expungement Bill?

When it comes to second chances, a bill related to expunging juvenile arrest records is back before the governor for a second chance at becoming law…

Environment

New Camera Study Tracks Wildlife Migration to Reduce Collisions Along I-395

A new study aims to reduce wildlife collisions in one of the biggest hotspots for them - Highway 395 from Reno, Nevada, through Tahoe up to …

Health and Wellness

Evaluating College Campuses on Suicide-Prevention Resources

The academic year is winding down for college students, and in South Dakota, some might notice a more responsive campus in terms of suicide …

Fifty-nine percent of Black domestic-violence survivors surveyed said they avoided calling the police out of fear of further violence from their abuser. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Marginalized Survivors Report Bias When Seeking Help in Ohio

A new survey reveals instances of bias in the ways police, courts and social services respond to domestic-violence survivors in Ohio in times of …

Environment

Coalition: Building Electrification Policies Key in NY Budget

The New York Legislature will approve Gov. Kathy Hochul's budget by April 1. Environmental advocates are pushing for the fiscal plan to include …

In the United States, one in four women and one in nine men experience severe intimate-partner physical violence. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

New Grants Part of Evolution of Domestic-Violence Work in MN

As Women's History Month takes shape, some Minnesota groups are getting added support to assist survivors of domestic and sexual violence. The state …

Social Issues

Faith Groups Work to Reduce Stigma Around HIV Testing

Today is National Women and Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day, and one in nine women with HIV are unaware they have it. Faith leaders in North Carolina …

Social Issues

"You Matter:" Messages of Support Follow Passage of 'Don't Say Gay' Bill

LGBTQ advocates are turning their focus to encouraging words for young people who are gay, following passage of Florida's "Parental Rights in …

 

