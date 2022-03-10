New Grants Part of Evolution of Domestic-Violence Work in MN

As Women's History Month takes shape, some Minnesota groups are getting added support to assist survivors of domestic and sexual violence.



The state has seen pioneering work in the field before, and the new funding helps others carve out their own approaches. In the early 1980s, the Duluth area began to receive global recognition for a comprehensive approach to responding to domestic violence.



The lasting effects of the model still are debated, and it is not the only effort seeking to address gaps.



Thi Synavone, director of organizational and staff development for the nonprofit Standpoint, which focuses on providing free legal guidance by phone to survivors across the state, said there often are barriers in this area.



"A lot of time, seeking legal advice costs money," Synavone explained. "As victims of domestic violence, financial resources is one of the main reasons that people aren't able to leave their abusers."



And while legal-aid groups exist, there is an intake process to go through. Standpoint is getting an additional $20,000 dollars to carry out this work under a new grant from the Mardag Foundation, an affiliate of the Saint Paul & Minnesota Foundation.



Standpoint pointed out during the pandemic, it has seen demand for services rise. In the last fiscal year, it served 511 survivors. For the first quarter this year, the number rose to 828. Synavone acknowledged some of it might be due to other programs being stretched thin.



She added they are ready to assist, including emerging programs under Standpoint such as housing assistance.



"Housing assistance for survivors has also been an area that victims have identified as being a huge reason why they're not able to leave their abuser," Synavone emphasized.



Another grant is going to Anna Marie's Alliance, which operates in the St. Cloud area.



Charles Hempeck, executive director of the Alliance, said in recent years, they have focused more on a trauma-informed approach.



"We continue to try to understand people's past trauma and how that might impact what their needs might be, as well as other things that are going on currently," Hempeck stressed. "Because some women have sex trafficking in their background."



As for the Duluth model, it includes a coordinated community response, while addressing the role misogyny plays in domestic-violence cases. While still widely used, some researchers question whether it is the best approach.



A new survey reveals instances of bias in the ways police, courts and social services respond to domestic-violence survivors in Ohio in times of crisis.



According to the Ohio Domestic Violence Network, victims from marginalized communities - women of color, immigrants, LGBTQ+ and hearing-impaired - were more likely to report difficulty in getting help, and to feel their concerns weren't taken seriously.



And among the roughly one in three who said they were not likely to call the police again, there were varying reasons. Emily Kulow - director of Housing and Meaningful Access with the network - explained that for white survivors, the primary concern was the stigma.



"Whereas African American and Black survivors and other survivors of color said that overwhelmingly their concern was their actual physical safety from the police," said Kulow, "if the police were called, and then the safety of also their abusive partner."



More than one-third of those who said they were fearful to call the police in the future said it was because they were worried their children would be removed from the home.



Women of color were more likely to have child protective services involvement than white women, and LGBTQ+ parents were the group threatened most often with their children being taken away.



Kulow added that another significant finding is that difficulty accessing interpreters with police, courts and social-service providers was common among hearing-impaired survivors.



"Then sometimes even survivors who were deaf and hard of hearing were not interviewed," said Kulow. "Police officers would interview their abusive partner and not them, and in some instances they would have the abuser translate for them, which of course would be very problematic."



Kulow said the network is sharing the results with those involved in Ohio's domestic-violence response system to better understand and improve safety for marginalized survivors and their children.



"At the end of the day," said Kulow, "we want survivors to feel comfortable in accessing these systems and feel that justice has been served and that it's equitable. And that they're receiving the same support and the same help as anybody else."



Overall, regardless of race, two thirds of the survivors said they were satisfied with their experiences with law enforcement, prosecutors, courts and social services.









