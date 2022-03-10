Coalition: Building Electrification Policies Key in NY Budget

In recent years, New Mexico has tried to move away from its historical role as an oil and gas hub, and the crisis in Ukraine could have major implications.



Russia's invasion of its neighboring country has caused oil prices to surge.



Reilly White, associate professor of finance at the University of New Mexico, said depending on the length of the conflict, it also could put pressure on U.S. producers to ramp up crude-oil production.



"The United States right now is the largest oil producer," White explained. "We have about 20% or so of the world's production. Russia is third; they have about 11%, and New Mexico is the third biggest oil-producing state." Texas produces the most oil in the U.S., followed by North Dakota.



The U.S. economy has weakened because of the two-year pandemic, with Americans already paying more for electricity, heating and gasoline than they were last year. White pointed out it is the most expensive we have seen oil prices since 2014, and it is impossible to know if its effects on consumers will be short-term or long-term.



"But the hard part is that we respond because we're humans to these immediate price shocks, as opposed to sort-of long-term overarching stories, and they're not two separate issues," White noted. "We have to consider both the short-term and long-term."



There is also speculation Russia's invasion of Ukraine will put pressure on governments to build more wind and solar power to reduce dependence on imported fossil fuels, but as White emphasized, it cannot happen overnight.



"It's likely this will speed it up, but at the same time, we don't have the infrastructure to switch to completely electric tomorrow," White stressed. "Infrastructure takes a very long time to build out and technological progress takes a long time to see fulfilled."



White added New Mexico and other states could also be affected by the supply of palladium from Russia used in catalytic converters, jewelry and other items. Russia is the world's largest producer of the chemical element, also found in South Africa and Canada.



References: Fuel prices U.S. Energy Information Administration 2022



get more stories like this via email



Washington state could head to the front of the pack when it comes to electrifying new buildings. Proposals before the State Building Code Council would require high-efficiency heat pumps for space and water heating in new commercial buildings.



According to the nonpartisan organization RMI - formerly the Rocky Mountain Institute - the shift away from gas to electric would eliminate about eight million tons of carbon dioxide by 2050, equivalent to taking 1.8 million cars off the road each year.



Jonny Kocher is an associate with the clean energy think tank.



"Building electrification is one of those kind of no-brainer solutions where it's like we can actually save money both up front if the building is designed correctly," said Kocher. "The utility bills typically will either be the same or less. And then, we reduce emissions and improve health."



Skeptics of the plan point to the reliability and affordability of alternative sources to gas.



The State Building Code Council is hosting a public hearing on Friday, including testimony on potential code changes. The state updates its energy codes every three years.



Other states and cities are considering changes that would push the electrification of buildings. Kocher said if Washington approves the proposed code updates, it would become a leader on this issue.



"Even though they would be some of the strongest in the country, it's overall a very modest change," said Kocher. "We're just starting with new construction because we know that by 2050 we need to have a lot of our buildings be all electric, and if we don't start with new construction we're just going to never really get there."



Washington state cities, including Seattle, Shoreline and Tacoma, already have ensured that new buildings must be electrified.







References: Public Hearing - 02/25/2022: Zoom link and agenda the Washington State Building Code Council 2/25/22



get more stories like this via email

