Will DeSantis Veto FL Juvenile-Expungement Bill?

When it comes to second chances, a bill related to expunging juvenile arrest records is back before the governor for a second chance at becoming law.



Last year Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis crushed the hopes of many juveniles hoping for a shot to clean up and eliminate their arrest records after completing diversion programs. Despite bipartisan support, DeSantis felt young offenders should not be in those programs if they committed serious crimes.



Christian Minor, executive director of the Florida Juvenile Justice Association, speaking on The Rotunda podcast, shared how he spent the year working with stakeholders to ease their concerns.



"Bounced a lot of the language off of the governor's staff, and working with our law-enforcement partners, together to get this thing to the finish line," Minor recounted. "I think our chances are fairly high that Gov. DeSantis will go ahead and sign it."



Currently, most of the diversion programs, which help keeps troubled youths out of prisons, involve misdemeanors, with certain felonies allowed. This year's bill excludes "forcible felonies," such as murder or sexual battery.



Minor pointed out many juveniles who have turned their lives around and complete diversion programs are often held back by dismissed felonies because the arrest still shows on their records. Minor added it restricts juveniles from getting scholarships and gainful employment through the military and even law enforcement.



"When I look at this piece of legislation, I look at it as perhaps the more monumental piece of workforce development that this legislature has passed in the last decade," Minor remarked.



Groups supporting the governor's veto last year included the Florida Police Chiefs Association. The executive director now said they were "pleased to see that issue addressed in this year's bill."



According to the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice, a total of 45,423 juveniles were arrested in Florida in 2019 and 2020.



Most involved Black youths, with 50.9% compared with 32.4 % for white youths, and 16.2 % of youth arrests were among Hispanics.



With hours remaining in New Mexico's 2022 legislative session, a bill to disallow life sentences without the possibility of parole for juveniles was withdrawn from consideration.



The bill would not have guaranteed, but instead created the "opportunity" for parole after 15 years in jail for juveniles sentenced as adults, but advocates such as the ACLU of New Mexico pointed out some lawmakers attempted to amend the bill beyond recognition.



Denali Wilson, staff attorney for the ACLU of New Mexico, said demands for parole eligibility to be increased substantially beyond the 15 years were not acceptable.



"We're proud that bill sponsors rejected amendments that would have violated this principle and eroded the spirit of the legislation," Wilson stated.



Senate Bill 43 passed in the Senate last week, but House GOP lawmakers argued its passage would favor the interests of criminals over their victims. Supporters plan to reintroduce the bill in 2023.



Mike Rose was watching the bill closely, hoping after 28 years, his son Jeremy might be closer to a parole hearing. He said his son is not the same person he was back in 1994 when at age 18, he participated in the stabbing deaths of an elderly couple.



Rose noted his wife passed away in 2021, without knowing if their son will ever get a chance for life outside of prison.



"I can't even begin to imagine what these families have gone through, suffering these tragedies," Rose remarked. "But what does it say about us as a society where we take our children and throw them away into a system, never to be seen again."



In 2012, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down life sentences without the possibility of parole for juvenile offenders based on neuroscientific evidence that adolescent brains are undeveloped compared with those of adults.



Wilson emphasized under New Mexico's proposal, a 15-year-old convicted of a heinous crime would not be eligible for parole until they were 30 years old.



"Which is a developmentally meaningful time," Wilson contended. "That is a time in which statistically people pose an extremely low risk of reoffending."



New Mexico would've become the 26th state to abolish juvenile life without parole.



