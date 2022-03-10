Thursday, March 10, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - March 10, 2022
NY may approve funding for electrified buildings; VA House of Delegates may face another election if last year's results get thrown out; and today is National Women and Girls HIV AIDS Awareness Day.

2022Talks - March 10, 2022
U.S. rejects Poland's plan to transfer fighter jets; Congress proposes sending Ukraine $13.6 billion in military and humanitarian aid; and Biden administration may extend freeze on student loan payments.

The Yonder Report - March 10, 2022
More time in your day for beer and brats; rural hospitals brace for less pandemic money amid a nursing shortage; Maine awaits a court decision over traditional versus green energy; and "gold in them thar hills" creates conflict in California's Death Valley.

Evaluating College Campuses on Suicide-Prevention Resources

The academic year is winding down for college students, and in South Dakota, some might notice a more responsive campus in terms of suicide prevention when they return this fall.

A new program will help schools evaluate mental-health resources. For nearly 12 years, the group Lost & Found has carried out suicide-prevention programs for young adults in South Dakota. It now offers a Campus Resilience Index, where a score card lays out prevention capacity for participating schools.

Erik Muckey, executive director of the group Lost & Found, said the tool allows administrators to see where they might have strengths, as well as gaps.

"What successful results could look like from this index is certainly more counselors," Muckey pointed out. "But the other side of this is also really focused on training: How many students are trained to provide peer support?"

In measuring each school, the index uses a CDC model detailing suicide-prevention strategies for campus settings.

Muckey noted they are preparing recommendations for one school right now, and hope to soon evaluate as many as eight other campuses in South Dakota and Minnesota. State health officials say the age group with the highest suicide rate is 20-29.

National surveys indicate a rising number of college students reporting symptoms of depression and anxiety. Muckey added the pandemic has brought more stress at a time when young adults are trying to adjust to college life.

"Especially for students who are first-generation college students, or for students who might already be presenting with mental health conditions before they arrive on campus," Muckey emphasized. "All of those factors, connected, all contribute to this underlying issue."

He worried the effects of social media, such as isolation, are a contributing factor as well. Efforts to expand the Campus Resilience Index recently got a boost through a new grant awarded by the South Dakota Community Foundation.


