Evaluating College Campuses on Suicide-Prevention Resources

The academic year is winding down for college students, and in South Dakota, some might notice a more responsive campus in terms of suicide prevention when they return this fall.
A new program will help schools evaluate mental-health resources. For nearly 12 years, the group Lost & Found has carried out suicide-prevention programs for young adults in South Dakota. It now offers a Campus Resilience Index, where a score card lays out prevention capacity for participating schools.
Erik Muckey, executive director of the group Lost & Found, said the tool allows administrators to see where they might have strengths, as well as gaps.
"What successful results could look like from this index is certainly more counselors," Muckey pointed out. "But the other side of this is also really focused on training: How many students are trained to provide peer support?"
In measuring each school, the index uses a CDC model detailing suicide-prevention strategies for campus settings.
Muckey noted they are preparing recommendations for one school right now, and hope to soon evaluate as many as eight other campuses in South Dakota and Minnesota. State health officials say the age group with the highest suicide rate is 20-29.
National surveys indicate a rising number of college students reporting symptoms of depression and anxiety. Muckey added the pandemic has brought more stress at a time when young adults are trying to adjust to college life.
"Especially for students who are first-generation college students, or for students who might already be presenting with mental health conditions before they arrive on campus," Muckey emphasized. "All of those factors, connected, all contribute to this underlying issue."
He worried the effects of social media, such as isolation, are a contributing factor as well. Efforts to expand the Campus Resilience Index recently got a boost through a new grant awarded by the South Dakota Community Foundation.
Iowa is considering proposals to address access issues for people seeking mental-health care. And it isn't just lobbyists meeting with lawmakers; more people are choosing to become first-time advocates and share their stories.
The pandemic shifted a bigger spotlight onto mental-health issues, and providers around the country report higher demand for services as people speak up about what they're going through. Jennifer Thompson of Des Moines recently met with policymakers and told them more about her struggles with bipolar disorder and substance abuse.
"I'm a dual-diagnosis patient, and it's huge for me to be able to say that," she said, "and I hope that I can be someone that other people can look at and say, 'Hey, if she can do it, I can do it, too.'"
Thompson took part in a "Day on the Hill," led by the Iowa chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness. NAMI officials have said they hope lawmakers don't lose sight of the need to support mental-health services after they approved a major funding shift last year. To fill staffing voids, a bill this session would create dozens of psychiatric residencies at state facilities and care centers.
Amy Bassett of Urbandale said she decided to speak up after seeing mental health affect her husband and adult children for many years. In pushing for more residential-care services, she said there was suffering at times before her loved ones got the help they needed. Bassett said she wants to make sure that doesn't happen to other families.
"It fills my cup to be able to say, 'I can help others;' make it a little easier for them to get what they need," she said.
While she found the courage to engage with policymakers, Bassett said, other families may not get needed attention, even with greater awareness.
"There are lots of people out here really struggling," she said, "and just really need all we can to make their lives better."
In national rankings, Iowa is near the bottom in terms of psychiatrists per capita.
A bill in the Maine Legislature would keep a law in place that makes it easier for first responders to get workers' compensation coverage for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. The 2017 law will sunset in October unless this bill extends it.
Michael Crouse, president of the Professional Fire Fighters of Maine, said public-safety and police officers, firefighters, paramedics and other first responders experience traumatic events throughout their careers. He said this law shifts the burden of proof for workers' compensation to employers to show that someone's PTSD was not caused by work.
"If a firefighter falls off a truck and breaks a leg, workers comp covers it," he said. "Behavioral health disorders are no different. If a firefighter is depressed - anxiety, PTSD, PDSI - in all likelihood, the causations relate it to work. Why shouldn't that be covered by workers comp?"
Studies have shown police officers and firefighters are more likely to lose their lives to suicide than in the line of duty. Crouse said it's important to provide trainings on resiliency and handling traumatic events, as well as the appropriate resources for healing after trauma.
Crouse added that PTSD sometimes can be a reason for first responders to leave the profession. However, with early intervention and support, others may be able to return to work.
"The stigma of having a behavioral-health disorder is slowly going away in our industry," he said. "Our members are starting to recognize that it's not a bad thing to talk to somebody about issues and these traumatic calls, and it's not a bad thing to seek professional help."
The bill, LD 1879, passed out of the House Labor and Housing Committee this week, and heads to the full Legislature for a vote.
According to a study by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, 30% of first responders develop such conditions as depression and PTSD, compared with about 20% of the general population.
A coalition of Connecticut's labor and community organizations has sent a letter to Gov. Ned Lamont and lawmakers outlining public investments they say are critical to pandemic recovery ahead of the start of the legislative session this week.
Lamont announced a proposal last week that would cut taxes by $336 million if approved by the General Assembly.
Rather than shoring up the state's Rainy Day Fund, the Recovery For ALL Connecticut Coalition is calling for Lamont and legislative leadership to provide targeted tax relief to low- and middle-income earners and have corporations and the wealthy pay their fair share.
State Rep. Robyn Porter - D-New Haven - said it's about equity.
"If we were to enact rates similar to those that existed in the early 2000s, this would generate a whopping $162 million annually for the state budget," said Porter. "And I don't think that's something that's unfair. I think that's actually the equity we've been talking about."
Lamont's tax plan includes expanding eligibility and increasing the state's property tax credit, which would affect 500,000 residents.
The legislative session starts on Wednesday. Lamont will work with legislative leaders to adjust the biennial budget plan adopted last year.
As a first-generation college student, Brigith Rivera - co-founder of Husky 4 Immigrants and CT Students for a Dream - struggled with anxiety and depression but did not qualify for health insurance due to her undocumented status.
She and other coalition members are calling for the expansion of Husky Health, the state's Medicaid program, to cover all undocumented residents.
"What's the point of a health-care system if thousands of people can't access it?" said Rivera. "The pandemic makes it really clear that the only way to have a healthy state is to ensure that everyone can access health care, and that includes mental-health support and that includes undocumented people."
The Recovery For ALL Connecticut Coalition also is calling on Lamont to invest $129 million to close deficits in public higher education and $60 million to fill 1,000 state health-care worker vacancies.