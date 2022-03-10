Evaluating College Campuses on Suicide-Prevention Resources

Iowa is considering proposals to address access issues for people seeking mental-health care. And it isn't just lobbyists meeting with lawmakers; more people are choosing to become first-time advocates and share their stories.



The pandemic shifted a bigger spotlight onto mental-health issues, and providers around the country report higher demand for services as people speak up about what they're going through. Jennifer Thompson of Des Moines recently met with policymakers and told them more about her struggles with bipolar disorder and substance abuse.



"I'm a dual-diagnosis patient, and it's huge for me to be able to say that," she said, "and I hope that I can be someone that other people can look at and say, 'Hey, if she can do it, I can do it, too.'"



Thompson took part in a "Day on the Hill," led by the Iowa chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness. NAMI officials have said they hope lawmakers don't lose sight of the need to support mental-health services after they approved a major funding shift last year. To fill staffing voids, a bill this session would create dozens of psychiatric residencies at state facilities and care centers.



Amy Bassett of Urbandale said she decided to speak up after seeing mental health affect her husband and adult children for many years. In pushing for more residential-care services, she said there was suffering at times before her loved ones got the help they needed. Bassett said she wants to make sure that doesn't happen to other families.



"It fills my cup to be able to say, 'I can help others;' make it a little easier for them to get what they need," she said.



While she found the courage to engage with policymakers, Bassett said, other families may not get needed attention, even with greater awareness.



"There are lots of people out here really struggling," she said, "and just really need all we can to make their lives better."



In national rankings, Iowa is near the bottom in terms of psychiatrists per capita.



A bill in the Maine Legislature would keep a law in place that makes it easier for first responders to get workers' compensation coverage for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. The 2017 law will sunset in October unless this bill extends it.



Michael Crouse, president of the Professional Fire Fighters of Maine, said public-safety and police officers, firefighters, paramedics and other first responders experience traumatic events throughout their careers. He said this law shifts the burden of proof for workers' compensation to employers to show that someone's PTSD was not caused by work.



"If a firefighter falls off a truck and breaks a leg, workers comp covers it," he said. "Behavioral health disorders are no different. If a firefighter is depressed - anxiety, PTSD, PDSI - in all likelihood, the causations relate it to work. Why shouldn't that be covered by workers comp?"



Studies have shown police officers and firefighters are more likely to lose their lives to suicide than in the line of duty. Crouse said it's important to provide trainings on resiliency and handling traumatic events, as well as the appropriate resources for healing after trauma.



Crouse added that PTSD sometimes can be a reason for first responders to leave the profession. However, with early intervention and support, others may be able to return to work.



"The stigma of having a behavioral-health disorder is slowly going away in our industry," he said. "Our members are starting to recognize that it's not a bad thing to talk to somebody about issues and these traumatic calls, and it's not a bad thing to seek professional help."



The bill, LD 1879, passed out of the House Labor and Housing Committee this week, and heads to the full Legislature for a vote.



According to a study by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, 30% of first responders develop such conditions as depression and PTSD, compared with about 20% of the general population.



