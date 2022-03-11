PERA Urged to Divest from Russian Oil and Gas Companies

After Vladimir Putin ordered Russian troops into Ukraine, the Colorado Public Employees' Retirement Association (PERA) withdrew $7.2 million from a Russian bank, and now, climate activists are calling on PERA to divest all of its Russian oil and gas holdings.



Devon Reynolds, a PERA member and graduate student at the University of Colorado-Boulder, said the fund currently has more than $8 million dollars invested in at least five Russian oil and gas companies.



"Moving assets out of Russian companies is being done because it's wrong to profit off of humanitarian horrors," Reynolds asserted. "And in the same way, moving money out of oil and gas is right because billions of people will be affected by climate change."



The group Fossil Free PERA submitted a formal appeal this week, calling for the fund to remove all Russian oil and gas investments from its $61 billion portfolio.



A PERA spokesperson said the fund is reviewing and preparing to implement federal sanction mandates. The call for divestment comes on the heels of last week's report by leading climate scientists warning the window for avoiding the worst impacts of a warming planet is closing.



Reynolds pointed out PERA also has a fiduciary obligation to divest in order to protect the retirement assets of its members. Scientists have said most of the world's known fossil-fuel reserves must stay in the ground in order to avoid the most catastrophic impacts of climate change.



Reynolds noted the future of oil and gas stock values, priced in part on bringing those reserves to market, are becoming increasingly tenuous.



"If those assets become stranded, those stocks will lose value, and the investments of people's retirements will also plummet," Reynolds projected. "Especially long-term investments like what you see in public pension funds."



Over $800 million in U.S. Pension Funds are currently invested in Russian oil and gas operations, according to new data from the environmental group Stand.



So far, more than 140 pension funds globally have divested from fossil fuels. It's estimated PERA has $1.5 billion invested in more than 300 oil, gas and coal companies.



Nevada stands to get $38 million over five years to build out electric-vehicle (EV) charging networks from the Biden administration's newly released EV funding plan, part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.



The Department of Motor Vehicles said Nevada now has more than 17,000 registered electric vehicles.



Marie Steele, vice president for electrification and energy services at NV Energy, said its customer surveys predict a big jump in the years to come.



"Twenty-five percent of our customers say that their next vehicle will be electric and another 25% are neutral," Steele reported. "Certainly the number is growing, and we're anticipating that more is going to be online soon."



She added Nevada's Electric Highway program is well on its way to placing an EV charging station every 50 miles, especially on I-15 and I-80. And NV Energy is offering a $2,500 rebate to help low-income families buy an electric vehicle.



Christi Cabrera, policy and advocacy director for the Nevada Conservation League, noted Nevada's new vehicle emissions standards will go into effect in 2025.



"Last October, we passed the clean-car standards," Cabrera recounted. "Nevada will be getting more electric vehicles on our lots."



By statute, Nevada must prioritize low-income areas, rural areas and tribal lands when placing new EV charging stations.



Larissa Koehler, senior energy attorney for the Environmental Defense Fund, said those communities will also benefit as more zero-emissions trucks and buses hit the road.



"It'll be critically important, most notably in disadvantaged communities that are really disproportionately impacted by truck and bus pollution, to make sure that we're prioritizing those communities and making sure that the benefits of electric vehicles are seen," Koehler remarked.



A recent analysis from the Environmental Defense Fund found we could prevent 57,000 premature deaths nationwide and eliminate 4.7 billion metric tons of pollution by 2050, if we switch over to zero-emission freight trucks and buses by 2040 in urban areas, and by 2035 in urban and community areas.



