One Year Later, NY Teachers Still Benefit from American Rescue Plan

One year ago, President Joe Biden signed into law the nearly $2 trillion American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), and New York teachers' unions said the measure continues to benefit both educators and students in the state.
get more stories like this via email
Kara McCormick-Lyons, president of the White Plains Teachers Association in Westchester, said the money her district received from the plan has allowed it to, among many other things, update school facilities and create new programs to help address student learning loss during the pandemic.
"The rescue plan has, in fact, rescued us," McCormick-Lyons asserted. "Because it really allowed us to get back into our classrooms safely, and really provided the funding for things we needed, like ventilation systems and air purifiers."
According to the U.S. Department of Education, New York received nearly $9 billion from the American Rescue Plan. The money was distributed based on the state's Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief plan. The New York State Education Department, which drafted the distribution plan, oversees roughly 2.5 million students enrolled in more than 4,400 public schools.
Samantha Rosado-Ciriello, president of the Yonkers Federation of Teachers, said the ARPA funding helped her district bolster and expand its community schools, which offer students mental health, dental and vision services and checkups. She added the funds also supported a union-led program to address long-standing support-staff shortages, which offers paths to paid internships for students.
"The American Rescue Plan enables us to have full-time support staff in every building," Rosado-Ciriello explained. "That offers the social-emotional supports that our students need."
The Learning Policy Institute reports ARPA provided more than $120 billion for K-12 schools across the country, the largest single investment in school funding in American history. According to the state, New York has the third-largest public education system in the nation.
A new report found Germany's investment in career and technical education could be a model for the Keystone State.
From a lack of sustained state investment in education to local agency decision-making, some districts have to limit the number of students who can attend a technical school, according to Pennsylvania Partnerships for Children.
Kari King, president and CEO of the group, said although a European model might be difficult to replicate, Pennsylvania can learn from Germany's early commitment to career exploration, which starts as young as age 10.
"We hear that there's a lot of resources there for students, for their kind of career awareness once they're in that program," King explained. "But there's not so much of that open line of communication before the student gets to the career and technical education center, that they're aware that's an option."
There are more than 80 career and technical education (CTE) centers across the state.
King added improving access to CTE will be a challenge without increased funding from the state. Gov. Tom Wolf's final budget proposal includes $1.7 billion for education, including a little over $6 million for CTE.
She argued it is a start, but not a long-term solution for students in search of post-secondary plans.
"There's even a lot of options once you've chosen this path, that it's not locking you in to, you're 17 or 18, graduating high school and going directly into the workforce," King noted. "There's a multitude of options that a student can look through and determine what's going to make the most sense for them."
The report also suggests Pennsylvania can learn from Germany's partnership with local business communities. The German government enters into collaborative agreements with businesses to discuss workforce needs, which then inform curriculum development and apprenticeship programs.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: Pennsylvania Partnerships for Children/KIDS COUNT contributes to our fund for reporting on Children's Issues, Early Childhood Education, Education, and Health Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Teachers in Minneapolis walked the picket line Tuesday in hopes of securing better pay and more mental-health support in schools. Their calls echo the sentiments shared by educators elsewhere.
Other demands from Minneapolis teachers include smaller class sizes and culturally relevant support for staff members. Matt Pellowski, who serves as a teacher mentor in the district, said educators have made huge sacrifices to meet the needs of students during the pandemic.
"It's been a rough ride," he said. "We are fighting for a better future so that we - our morale -- can improve."
Educators have said the district has the resources to meet their demands, but the superintendent has cited lower enrollment and inadequate education funding as roadblocks. St. Paul avoided its own teacher walkout this week with a last-minute agreement. The labor issues have spurred calls for state lawmakers to use Minnesota's large budget surplus to boost school funding. GOP leaders have said the focus should be on taxpayer relief.
Nationally, teachers' advocates hope the events in Minneapolis renew a groundswell of calls for action, such as the "Red for Ed" walkouts in districts across the country a few years ago.
American Federation of Teachers president Randi Weingarten was in the city Tuesday, suggesting the stress is felt on a broader level.
"There are 16,000 school districts in this country," she said. "Kids and parents and educators have been through it, in a way that is unprecedented."
The Minneapolis labor dispute also highlights calls for better pay - not just for teachers, but for educational support professionals. With many of these individuals making only $24,000 a year, Pellowski said, it's hard to deliver a robust system that helps students thrive.
"If we had to wages that attracted and retained educators, ESPs and teachers here in Minneapolis," he said, "we would have the schools that our kids deserve."
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: American Federation of Teachers contributes to our fund for reporting on Education, Health Issues, Livable Wages/Working Families, Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Closing arguments in Pennsylvania's landmark school-funding trial will take place on Thursday, after several months of testimony from teachers, education officials and researchers.
Since November, attorneys representing school districts, parents and statewide organizations have presented evidence in Commonwealth Court to show the way schools are funded in the state violates the education clause and equal-protection provisions of the state Constitution.
Deborah Gordon Klehr, executive director of the Education Law Center, said closing arguments are a chance for petitioners to summarize the important evidence and testimony from the trial.
"We're looking for a commitment from the state for substantial and sustained new investments in state funding for public education," Gordon Klehr explained. "Distributed to districts based on need so that local wealth no longer determines whether Pennsylvania students receive a quality public education."
The Education Law Center, Public Interest Law Center and O'Melveny law firm represent the case's petitioners. Members of the public can watch the trial live Thursday at 9 a.m. at fundourschoolspa.org/trial.
After closing arguments, advocates will continue the push for equitable school funding while they await the judge's decision.
Susan Spicka, executive director of Education Voters of Pennsylvania, said on March 15, organizers will host vigils statewide to demonstrate how much residents care about their public schools. Vigils are planned in Philadelphia, Shippensburg, Allentown, Lancaster, Reading and Pottstown.
"What we need to do is make sure our lawmakers understand that their constituents expect them to fix this," Spicka asserted. "We don't have to wait for the court to rule. We understand very clearly how much harm the system is causing to children, and it's time for lawmakers to fund our schools."
In his final budget, Gov. Tom Wolf proposed $1.75 billion in education funding.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: Education Law Center contributes to our fund for reporting on Children's Issues, Disabilities, Education, and Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.