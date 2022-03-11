One Year Later, NY Teachers Still Benefit from American Rescue Plan

One year ago, President Joe Biden signed into law the nearly $2 trillion American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), and New York teachers' unions said the measure continues to benefit both educators and students in the state.



Kara McCormick-Lyons, president of the White Plains Teachers Association in Westchester, said the money her district received from the plan has allowed it to, among many other things, update school facilities and create new programs to help address student learning loss during the pandemic.



"The rescue plan has, in fact, rescued us," McCormick-Lyons asserted. "Because it really allowed us to get back into our classrooms safely, and really provided the funding for things we needed, like ventilation systems and air purifiers."



According to the U.S. Department of Education, New York received nearly $9 billion from the American Rescue Plan. The money was distributed based on the state's Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief plan. The New York State Education Department, which drafted the distribution plan, oversees roughly 2.5 million students enrolled in more than 4,400 public schools.



Samantha Rosado-Ciriello, president of the Yonkers Federation of Teachers, said the ARPA funding helped her district bolster and expand its community schools, which offer students mental health, dental and vision services and checkups. She added the funds also supported a union-led program to address long-standing support-staff shortages, which offers paths to paid internships for students.



"The American Rescue Plan enables us to have full-time support staff in every building," Rosado-Ciriello explained. "That offers the social-emotional supports that our students need."



The Learning Policy Institute reports ARPA provided more than $120 billion for K-12 schools across the country, the largest single investment in school funding in American history. According to the state, New York has the third-largest public education system in the nation.



References: House Resolution 1319 (2021) 03/11/2021

N.Y. funding U.S. Dept. of Education 08/05/2021

Distribution plan N.Y. State Dept. of Education 07/13/2021



get more stories like this via email

