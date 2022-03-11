MD Bill Would Limit Police Interrogation of Youths without Adult Present

In Maryland, police are not required to call guardians or an attorney before interrogating a young person accused of a crime. A bill making its way through the General Assembly aims to end the practice.



The Child Interrogation Protection Act, cross-filed in both House and Senate, would require police to notify a guardian or attorney of the youth's location, the reason they were taken into custody and provide instructions for how to contact them.



Zakiya Sankara-Jabar, co-director and co-founder of the Maryland group Racial Justice NOW!, said the law is critical to ensuring the right to due process for young people.



"Maryland needs to come into the 21st century, come into line with a majority of other states in this country that have made it law that we have to make sure that children are protected," Sankara-Jabar asserted. "We have to make sure the parents are called, and that they can also make sure that an attorney is notified."



Among all young people arrested in Baltimore, 90% are Black, according to 2019 data, despite being only 64% of the city's youth population. The bill's Senate version, introduced by Sen. Jill Carter, D-Baltimore, is expected to get a vote in the Judicial Proceedings Committee today.



Marlon Tilghman, co-chair of the criminal justice work group for BRIDGE Maryland, said research on child brain development shows young people are particularly vulnerable to interrogation tactics, and they waive their Miranda Rights more frequently than adults.



He pointed out the bill could help prevent wrongful convictions based on testimony given without an adult present.



"You look at a situation where they may be in front of a police officer for the first time, and they may say things just to get themselves out of trouble," Tilghman explained. "We've had situations where law officers have told the children, 'If you just give us this information, you can go home,' not knowing that it could land them in jail."



Research also showed minors make false confessions to crimes at much higher rates than adults. Tilghman testified in support of the bill at a Senate committee hearing in January.



When it comes to second chances, a bill related to expunging juvenile arrest records is back before the governor for a second chance at becoming law.



Last year Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis crushed the hopes of many juveniles hoping for a shot to clean up and eliminate their arrest records after completing diversion programs. Despite bipartisan support, DeSantis felt young offenders should not be in those programs if they committed serious crimes.



Christian Minor, executive director of the Florida Juvenile Justice Association, speaking on The Rotunda podcast, shared how he spent the year working with stakeholders to ease their concerns.



"Bounced a lot of the language off of the governor's staff, and working with our law-enforcement partners, together to get this thing to the finish line," Minor recounted. "I think our chances are fairly high that Gov. DeSantis will go ahead and sign it."



Currently, most of the diversion programs, which help keeps troubled youths out of prisons, involve misdemeanors, with certain felonies allowed. This year's bill excludes "forcible felonies," such as murder or sexual battery.



Minor pointed out many juveniles who have turned their lives around and complete diversion programs are often held back by dismissed felonies because the arrest still shows on their records. Minor added it restricts juveniles from getting scholarships and gainful employment through the military and even law enforcement.



"When I look at this piece of legislation, I look at it as perhaps the more monumental piece of workforce development that this legislature has passed in the last decade," Minor remarked.



Groups supporting the governor's veto last year included the Florida Police Chiefs Association. The executive director now said they were "pleased to see that issue addressed in this year's bill."



According to the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice, a total of 45,423 juveniles were arrested in Florida in 2019 and 2020.



Most involved Black youths, with 50.9% compared with 32.4 % for white youths, and 16.2 % of youth arrests were among Hispanics.



