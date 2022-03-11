MD Bill Would Limit Police Interrogation of Youths without Adult Present

In Maryland, police are not required to call guardians or an attorney before interrogating a young person accused of a crime. A bill making its way through the General Assembly aims to end the practice.
The Child Interrogation Protection Act, cross-filed in both House and Senate, would require police to notify a guardian or attorney of the youth's location, the reason they were taken into custody and provide instructions for how to contact them.
Zakiya Sankara-Jabar, co-director and co-founder of the Maryland group Racial Justice NOW!, said the law is critical to ensuring the right to due process for young people.
"Maryland needs to come into the 21st century, come into line with a majority of other states in this country that have made it law that we have to make sure that children are protected," Sankara-Jabar asserted. "We have to make sure the parents are called, and that they can also make sure that an attorney is notified."
Among all young people arrested in Baltimore, 90% are Black, according to 2019 data, despite being only 64% of the city's youth population. The bill's Senate version, introduced by Sen. Jill Carter, D-Baltimore, is expected to get a vote in the Judicial Proceedings Committee today.
Marlon Tilghman, co-chair of the criminal justice work group for BRIDGE Maryland, said research on child brain development shows young people are particularly vulnerable to interrogation tactics, and they waive their Miranda Rights more frequently than adults.
He pointed out the bill could help prevent wrongful convictions based on testimony given without an adult present.
"You look at a situation where they may be in front of a police officer for the first time, and they may say things just to get themselves out of trouble," Tilghman explained. "We've had situations where law officers have told the children, 'If you just give us this information, you can go home,' not knowing that it could land them in jail."
Research also showed minors make false confessions to crimes at much higher rates than adults. Tilghman testified in support of the bill at a Senate committee hearing in January.
When it comes to second chances, a bill related to expunging juvenile arrest records is back before the governor for a second chance at becoming law.
Last year Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis crushed the hopes of many juveniles hoping for a shot to clean up and eliminate their arrest records after completing diversion programs. Despite bipartisan support, DeSantis felt young offenders should not be in those programs if they committed serious crimes.
Christian Minor, executive director of the Florida Juvenile Justice Association, speaking on The Rotunda podcast, shared how he spent the year working with stakeholders to ease their concerns.
"Bounced a lot of the language off of the governor's staff, and working with our law-enforcement partners, together to get this thing to the finish line," Minor recounted. "I think our chances are fairly high that Gov. DeSantis will go ahead and sign it."
Currently, most of the diversion programs, which help keeps troubled youths out of prisons, involve misdemeanors, with certain felonies allowed. This year's bill excludes "forcible felonies," such as murder or sexual battery.
Minor pointed out many juveniles who have turned their lives around and complete diversion programs are often held back by dismissed felonies because the arrest still shows on their records. Minor added it restricts juveniles from getting scholarships and gainful employment through the military and even law enforcement.
"When I look at this piece of legislation, I look at it as perhaps the more monumental piece of workforce development that this legislature has passed in the last decade," Minor remarked.
Groups supporting the governor's veto last year included the Florida Police Chiefs Association. The executive director now said they were "pleased to see that issue addressed in this year's bill."
According to the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice, a total of 45,423 juveniles were arrested in Florida in 2019 and 2020.
Most involved Black youths, with 50.9% compared with 32.4 % for white youths, and 16.2 % of youth arrests were among Hispanics.
Connecticut Senate Republicans have released a draft bill aiming to provide more work opportunities while also addressing a rise in crime among young people.
Advocates say reforms should not be reversed, and strategies addressing crime should support community needs.
Car thefts in the state increased 40% between 2019 and 2020, although data showed young people weren't the majority of those cases. Car thefts had also fallen to historic lows through 2019.
Hector Glynn, co-chair of the racial and ethnic disparities work group for the Juvenile Justice Policy and Oversight Committee, said the uptick in crime connects to socioeconomic challenges exacerbated by the pandemic.
"Those social interactions have really taken an effect as people sheltered in, and it's not unexpected that you are going to have greater anti-social behaviors," Glynn asserted. "Prior to this, we were doing extremely well, learning how to deal with people who commit crime."
The draft bill includes GPS monitoring of young people arrested on violent-crime charges while awaiting trial along with needs-based scholarship programs for higher education. A Senate Republican spokesperson said Judiciary Committee co-chairs are expected to raise portions of the proposed bill with public hearings likely starting next week.
Robert Francis, co-founder of the Connecticut Juvenile Justice Alliance, said some measures under the draft legislation focus on accountability. He noted the state Juvenile Review Boards, which use restorative justice to mediate between a victim and a low-level offender without court involvement, accomplish the same goals. He says it can be a model for assisting young people with more challenging behaviors.
"There's accountability in that there's appropriate measures taken that address behavior of the young people," Francis contended. "For example, if the young person was involved in vandalism of some sort, their accountability measure would be that they would get involved in repairing something."
Other reforms advocates say helped lower youth incarceration rates include the state raising the minimum age for which adolescents could be charged with most crimes as an adult to 18 in 2012.
With hours remaining in New Mexico's 2022 legislative session, a bill to disallow life sentences without the possibility of parole for juveniles was withdrawn from consideration.
The bill would not have guaranteed, but instead created the "opportunity" for parole after 15 years in jail for juveniles sentenced as adults, but advocates such as the ACLU of New Mexico pointed out some lawmakers attempted to amend the bill beyond recognition.
Denali Wilson, staff attorney for the ACLU of New Mexico, said demands for parole eligibility to be increased substantially beyond the 15 years were not acceptable.
"We're proud that bill sponsors rejected amendments that would have violated this principle and eroded the spirit of the legislation," Wilson stated.
Senate Bill 43 passed in the Senate last week, but House GOP lawmakers argued its passage would favor the interests of criminals over their victims. Supporters plan to reintroduce the bill in 2023.
Mike Rose was watching the bill closely, hoping after 28 years, his son Jeremy might be closer to a parole hearing. He said his son is not the same person he was back in 1994 when at age 18, he participated in the stabbing deaths of an elderly couple.
Rose noted his wife passed away in 2021, without knowing if their son will ever get a chance for life outside of prison.
"I can't even begin to imagine what these families have gone through, suffering these tragedies," Rose remarked. "But what does it say about us as a society where we take our children and throw them away into a system, never to be seen again."
In 2012, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down life sentences without the possibility of parole for juvenile offenders based on neuroscientific evidence that adolescent brains are undeveloped compared with those of adults.
Wilson emphasized under New Mexico's proposal, a 15-year-old convicted of a heinous crime would not be eligible for parole until they were 30 years old.
"Which is a developmentally meaningful time," Wilson contended. "That is a time in which statistically people pose an extremely low risk of reoffending."
New Mexico would've become the 26th state to abolish juvenile life without parole.
