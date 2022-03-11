ND Postal Workers See Brighter Future with Reform Law

After years of attempts, a bill designed to reverse troubled finances at the U.S. Postal Service has cleared Congress.



It is viewed as a major victory for workers and customers in rural states like North Dakota.



A key provision no longer requires the agency to pre-fund worker health care costs for decades down the road. Instead, future retirees would be covered by Medicare. Critics argued the previous approach, and dwindling revenue, contributed to growing budget problems.



Scott Boehm, vice president of the National Association of Letter Carriers Branch 957, said it appears lawmakers heard their concerns about keeping the service intact for communities that truly need it.



"You can imagine, we have a lot of rural areas that really rely on e-commerce and the parcel business," Boehm pointed out.



Boehm said the new model should help the Postal Service to compete with delivery companies, even with traditional mail volumes on the decline. He added it could help secure safer delivery vehicles, noting the current fleet is largely outdated.



The relief plan excluded controversial ideas, such as reducing delivery days or privatizing services.



Boehm noted a better financial outlook, along with improved conditions, could help recruit and retain postal workers. He said it's been a roller-coaster ride in dealing with staffing issues.



"If the Postal Service is flourishing, they can afford to make sure that the rolls are full, and we have enough staffing to keep the mail timely."



Agency staffing levels have dwindled to just below 500,000 workers across the country, after peaking at around 800,000 two decades ago. In the Senate action to send the bill to the president's desk, both North Dakota U.S. Senators cast "yes" votes. President Joe Biden is expected to sign the measure.



References: House Resolution 3076 2022

Staffing USPS Feb. 2021



get more stories like this via email



CORRECTION: These workers are the first security officers in Rhode Island to join 32BJ SEIU. An earlier version incorrectly stated they were the first to unionize. (3:15 p.m. MST, March 9, 2022)



A group of hospital security officers in Rhode Island have negotiated their first contract, and they have recommendations for workers across the Northeast who may also be interested in forming a union.



Some 34 security officers, parking lot attendants and security associates at Women and Infants Hospital in Providence joined 32BJ Service Employees International Union. Its Security Division represents more than 3,000 employees in Massachusetts as well.



Scott Molloy, a security officer at the hospital and a member of the union bargaining committee, said the department had gone a long time without a pay raise to match the inflation rate, and this contract includes at least an 8% raise for each member.



"It's a comfort that this department's never really had," he said. "We now know that we have support when we need it. If something goes wrong, or if there's something that we come across in one of our shifts, we know that the union is going to be there to back us, when we need the protection and we know we're in the right."



The contract also includes pay differentials for second, third and weekend shifts, and additional pay for officers who have completed their car-seat certification.



Molloy said he hopes more hospital security officers in Rhode Island, Massachusetts and across the Northeast will consider union membership. When individual employees try to improve working conditions, he said, it can sometimes backfire and put their own job security at risk.



"There's strength in numbers," he said. "So, if there's ever a group or department or anything that feels like they need some more support to keep a fair balance with their company, then unionizing is definitely the way to go."



However, not everyone agrees. In the last few decades, union membership nationwide has declined across the board. In 2021, slightly more than 10% of U.S. workers were union members, compared with about 20% 40 years ago. The industries with the highest unionization rates are education, training and library occupations, but protective service employees are close behind.



Disclosure: 32BJ SEIU contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Hunger/Food/Nutrition, Immigrant Issues, Livable Wages/Working Families. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: Union membership statistics Bureau of Labor Statistics 1/20/2022



get more stories like this via email

