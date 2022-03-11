Friday, March 11, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - March 11, 2022
Play

Climate activists in Colorado push for more divestment from Russian holdings; Michigan looks for more energy independence; and a new plan to save the U.S. Postal Service passes through Congress.

2022Talks - March 11, 2022
Play

VP Harris meets with NATO allies; Republicans question President Biden s rejection of Poland's fighter jet plan; inflation hits 40-year high; and mask mandate for airline passengers is extended another month.

The Yonder Report - March 10, 2022
Play

More time in your day for beer and brats; rural hospitals brace for less pandemic money amid a nursing shortage; Maine awaits a court decision over traditional versus green energy; and "gold in them thar hills" creates conflict in California's Death Valley.

Social Issues  |  Livable Wages/Working Families    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

ND Postal Workers See Brighter Future with Reform Law

Play

Friday, March 11, 2022   

After years of attempts, a bill designed to reverse troubled finances at the U.S. Postal Service has cleared Congress.

It is viewed as a major victory for workers and customers in rural states like North Dakota.

A key provision no longer requires the agency to pre-fund worker health care costs for decades down the road. Instead, future retirees would be covered by Medicare. Critics argued the previous approach, and dwindling revenue, contributed to growing budget problems.

Scott Boehm, vice president of the National Association of Letter Carriers Branch 957, said it appears lawmakers heard their concerns about keeping the service intact for communities that truly need it.

"You can imagine, we have a lot of rural areas that really rely on e-commerce and the parcel business," Boehm pointed out.

Boehm said the new model should help the Postal Service to compete with delivery companies, even with traditional mail volumes on the decline. He added it could help secure safer delivery vehicles, noting the current fleet is largely outdated.

The relief plan excluded controversial ideas, such as reducing delivery days or privatizing services.

Boehm noted a better financial outlook, along with improved conditions, could help recruit and retain postal workers. He said it's been a roller-coaster ride in dealing with staffing issues.

"If the Postal Service is flourishing, they can afford to make sure that the rolls are full, and we have enough staffing to keep the mail timely."

Agency staffing levels have dwindled to just below 500,000 workers across the country, after peaking at around 800,000 two decades ago. In the Senate action to send the bill to the president's desk, both North Dakota U.S. Senators cast "yes" votes. President Joe Biden is expected to sign the measure.


get more stories like this via email
The New Mexico Department of Agriculture allows state residents who qualify for a refund on their personal income tax return to donate all or part of it to the Healthy Soil Program enacted in 2019. (aces.nmsu.edu)

Environment

New Mexico Spills the Dirt on Healthy Soil Practices

Just three years after the New Mexico Healthy Soil Act was approved by lawmakers, the Land of Enchantment is boasting more "soil health champions" …

Health and Wellness

Study: Face Masks in AR Schools Meant Fewer COVID Infections

As school districts and local governments lift COVID mask mandates amid waning case numbers, a new study found the masks have been effective in …

Social Issues

Higher Costs, Budget Decisions Prompt More Food Scarcity Concerns

Nearly 9% of North Dakota households do not have enough to eat right now, and the push to expand free meals for students at school appears to have …

In addition to $125 billion for K-12 schools, the Learning Policy Institute reports the American Rescue Plan allocated about $40 billion for colleges and universities. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

One Year Later, NY Teachers Still Benefit from American Rescue Plan

One year ago, President Joe Biden signed into law the nearly $2 trillion American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), and New York teachers' unions said the …

Environment

MI Groups Back Shutting Down Line 5, Despite Legislative Moves

The Michigan Legislature approved a resolution this week backing energy independence, and asking Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to call off attempts to shut …

Maryland currently does not have a minimum age of prosecution for charging minors with crimes. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

MD Bill Would Limit Police Interrogation of Youths without Adult Present

In Maryland, police are not required to call guardians or an attorney before interrogating a young person accused of a crime. A bill making its way …

Social Issues

Trial Date Set for Texas Redistricting Lawsuit

Voters of color in Texas will have to wait until this fall for the outcome of a discrimination lawsuit against the state. At issue are the voting-…

Environment

PERA Urged to Divest from Russian Oil and Gas Companies

After Vladimir Putin ordered Russian troops into Ukraine, the Colorado Public Employees' Retirement Association (PERA) withdrew $7.2 million from a …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021