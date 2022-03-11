ND Postal Workers See Brighter Future with Reform Law

After years of attempts, a bill designed to reverse troubled finances at the U.S. Postal Service has cleared Congress.
It is viewed as a major victory for workers and customers in rural states like North Dakota.
A key provision no longer requires the agency to pre-fund worker health care costs for decades down the road. Instead, future retirees would be covered by Medicare. Critics argued the previous approach, and dwindling revenue, contributed to growing budget problems.
Scott Boehm, vice president of the National Association of Letter Carriers Branch 957, said it appears lawmakers heard their concerns about keeping the service intact for communities that truly need it.
"You can imagine, we have a lot of rural areas that really rely on e-commerce and the parcel business," Boehm pointed out.
Boehm said the new model should help the Postal Service to compete with delivery companies, even with traditional mail volumes on the decline. He added it could help secure safer delivery vehicles, noting the current fleet is largely outdated.
The relief plan excluded controversial ideas, such as reducing delivery days or privatizing services.
Boehm noted a better financial outlook, along with improved conditions, could help recruit and retain postal workers. He said it's been a roller-coaster ride in dealing with staffing issues.
"If the Postal Service is flourishing, they can afford to make sure that the rolls are full, and we have enough staffing to keep the mail timely."
Agency staffing levels have dwindled to just below 500,000 workers across the country, after peaking at around 800,000 two decades ago. In the Senate action to send the bill to the president's desk, both North Dakota U.S. Senators cast "yes" votes. President Joe Biden is expected to sign the measure.
CORRECTION: These workers are the first security officers in Rhode Island to join 32BJ SEIU. An earlier version incorrectly stated they were the first to unionize. (3:15 p.m. MST, March 9, 2022)
A group of hospital security officers in Rhode Island have negotiated their first contract, and they have recommendations for workers across the Northeast who may also be interested in forming a union.
Some 34 security officers, parking lot attendants and security associates at Women and Infants Hospital in Providence joined 32BJ Service Employees International Union. Its Security Division represents more than 3,000 employees in Massachusetts as well.
Scott Molloy, a security officer at the hospital and a member of the union bargaining committee, said the department had gone a long time without a pay raise to match the inflation rate, and this contract includes at least an 8% raise for each member.
"It's a comfort that this department's never really had," he said. "We now know that we have support when we need it. If something goes wrong, or if there's something that we come across in one of our shifts, we know that the union is going to be there to back us, when we need the protection and we know we're in the right."
The contract also includes pay differentials for second, third and weekend shifts, and additional pay for officers who have completed their car-seat certification.
Molloy said he hopes more hospital security officers in Rhode Island, Massachusetts and across the Northeast will consider union membership. When individual employees try to improve working conditions, he said, it can sometimes backfire and put their own job security at risk.
"There's strength in numbers," he said. "So, if there's ever a group or department or anything that feels like they need some more support to keep a fair balance with their company, then unionizing is definitely the way to go."
However, not everyone agrees. In the last few decades, union membership nationwide has declined across the board. In 2021, slightly more than 10% of U.S. workers were union members, compared with about 20% 40 years ago. The industries with the highest unionization rates are education, training and library occupations, but protective service employees are close behind.
Filing taxes certainly can be a headache, but getting it right could mean more money in your pocket.
As part of the American Rescue Plan, the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) was temporarily expanded to include childless workers age 19 and older and workers ages 65 and older.
Workers without kids can receive nearly $1,500 in tax breaks.
Gloria McGhee, EITC program administrator for Community Action Akron Summit, which runs an IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program site, said the expanded EITC is making a big difference in people's lives.
"I had a senior that came in to pick up her return," McGhee recounted. "She's getting, like, $1,200 for the Earned Income Credit so that made her refund $1,600, and she said, 'Thank you so much, thank you so much, I need this money,' and I'm like 'Oh, bless your heart.' "
Workers with children are also eligible to receive the tax credit, just as in previous years, and can earn up to $6,700 in credits. The Child Tax Credit expansion and a fully refundable Child and Dependent Care Credit are also new for 2021. The state and federal tax filing deadline is April 18.
The VITA program runs sites throughout Ohio offering no-cost tax assistance for low- to moderate-income tax filers. McGhee said their volunteers are all licensed and receive training on tax law and filing software.
"We all have to take a test and get certified at the different levels," McGhee explained. "There's a basic tax-law level, there's an advance tax-law level, and you have to prepare returns based on your level of certification. So it's not like you just come in and start doing taxes."
Appointments with tax VITA volunteers are available to households earning up to $58,000 dollars annually or less. Taxpayers with higher incomes may qualify for guided tax preparation or free filing through the IRS. Learn more or find a VITA site online at irs.gov/individuals.
A new report outlines steps Maine could take to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions and pollution, create new jobs and build more equitable and resilient communities. It comes on the heels of the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change finding that the window to reverse the impacts of climate change is closing.
Kilton Webb, a fourth-year apprentice with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 567 who has worked on a solar field and other clean-energy projects, said it means a lot to be part of the transition to a clean economy.
"For me, building up labor standards goes hand in hand with building the renewable-energy infrastructure," he said. "We need a well-trained and highly skilled workforce to complete all these coming clean-energy jobs."
The report from Cornell University said Maine could work to electrify transportation and make new housing and schools more energy-efficient. On the labor side, it recommended making sure energy projects follow prevailing wage and apprenticeship requirements, strengthen collective bargaining and create career pathways for people most affected by climate change, as well as workers transitioning out of the fossil-fuel industry.
Mike Frager, a bus operator for Greater Portland Metro and vice president of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 714, said he sees a huge opportunity to electrify buses, noting that Maine's school buses travel more than 31 million miles each year.
"We need to expand our public-transit systems as well, especially in rural areas," he said. "Every passenger I pick up is potentially a car off the road, which is good not only for the climate but also improves air quality and reduces traffic congestion."
The bipartisan infrastructure bill signed into law last year includes millions of federal dollars for public transit and electric-vehicle charging. Maine transit agencies are expected to receive roughly $241 million over five years, and Maine is set to get $19 million for electric-vehicle charging infrastructure.