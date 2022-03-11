Friday, March 11, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - March 11, 2022
Climate activists in Colorado push for more divestment from Russian holdings; Michigan looks for more energy independence; and a new plan to save the U.S. Postal Service passes through Congress.

2022Talks - March 11, 2022
VP Harris meets with NATO allies; Republicans question President Biden s rejection of Poland's fighter jet plan; inflation hits 40-year high; and mask mandate for airline passengers is extended another month.

The Yonder Report - March 10, 2022
More time in your day for beer and brats; rural hospitals brace for less pandemic money amid a nursing shortage; Maine awaits a court decision over traditional versus green energy; and "gold in them thar hills" creates conflict in California's Death Valley.

New Mexico Spills the Dirt on Healthy Soil Practices

Friday, March 11, 2022   

Just three years after the New Mexico Healthy Soil Act was approved by lawmakers, the Land of Enchantment is boasting more "soil health champions" than any other state, according to the Soil Health Champions Network.

The Act authorized the New Mexico Department of Agriculture to provide financial assistance to help residents implement conservation projects focusing on one or more of five "healthy soil" principles.

Robb Hirsch, co-founder of the Healthy Soil Working Group and education director at the Climate Change Leadership Institute, said urban and rural New Mexicans, both consumers and producers, benefit from better soil health.

"Ninety-five percent of the food we eat comes from out of state," Hirsch pointed out. "We could increase the amount of food we consume from our local ranchers and farmers, and if we do that, we can grow our economy in a very regenerative way."

Last month, New Mexico lawmakers approved $1 million in funding for the soil program.

A major healthy soil principle is keeping the ground covered, which typically means cover crops, planted to "cover" the soil rather than for harvesting. While cover crops are common in the Midwest, Hirsch noted they are also critical in arid and semiarid regions like New Mexico, because they can prevent or reduce soil erosion and enhance soil health.

"When you cover the soil and cover the ground, and you have biodiversity at work," Hirsch explained. "You have a soil that actually infiltrates and captures the little water that we do get, instead of running off with flooding."

Three years ago, the World Resources Institute ranked New Mexico first among U.S. states facing extreme water stress due to climate change. Hirsch added it is all the more reason to advocate for healthy soil.

"Soil is a most precious life force, fundamental to our well-being," Hirsch contended. "We should invest majorly in it here in the Land of Enchantment."

The New Mexico Department of Agriculture recently announced its Healthy Soil Program will accept grant applications from farmers and ranchers for funding to help them manage their working lands using these principles. Applications will be accepted from March 18-May 12.


Arkansas researchers say face masks, combined with vaccinations and proper handwashing, can help keep COVID cases down in school settings. (Adobe Stock)

Study: Face Masks in AR Schools Meant Fewer COVID Infections

As school districts and local governments lift COVID mask mandates amid waning case numbers, a new study found the masks have been effective in …

Higher Costs, Budget Decisions Prompt More Food Scarcity Concerns

Nearly 9% of North Dakota households do not have enough to eat right now, and the push to expand free meals for students at school appears to have …

ND Postal Workers See Brighter Future with Reform Law

After years of attempts, a bill designed to reverse troubled finances at the U.S. Postal Service has cleared Congress. It is viewed as a major …

In addition to $125 billion for K-12 schools, the Learning Policy Institute reports the American Rescue Plan allocated about $40 billion for colleges and universities. (Adobe Stock)

One Year Later, NY Teachers Still Benefit from American Rescue Plan

One year ago, President Joe Biden signed into law the nearly $2 trillion American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), and New York teachers' unions said the …

MI Groups Back Shutting Down Line 5, Despite Legislative Moves

The Michigan Legislature approved a resolution this week backing energy independence, and asking Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to call off attempts to shut …

Maryland currently does not have a minimum age of prosecution for charging minors with crimes. (Adobe Stock)

MD Bill Would Limit Police Interrogation of Youths without Adult Present

In Maryland, police are not required to call guardians or an attorney before interrogating a young person accused of a crime. A bill making its way …

Trial Date Set for Texas Redistricting Lawsuit

Voters of color in Texas will have to wait until this fall for the outcome of a discrimination lawsuit against the state. At issue are the voting-…

PERA Urged to Divest from Russian Oil and Gas Companies

After Vladimir Putin ordered Russian troops into Ukraine, the Colorado Public Employees' Retirement Association (PERA) withdrew $7.2 million from a …

 

