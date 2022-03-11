New Mexico Spills the Dirt on Healthy Soil Practices

Michigan farmers say the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) new, billion-dollar investment in projects by "climate-smart" farmers, ranchers and forest landowners will make a big difference in the fight to protect the environment.



The program, Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities, encourages producers and landowners to implement practices that either reduce greenhouse gas emissions or sequester carbon. It will also measure the impact of these practices and develop markets to promote the products.



Bob Thompson, president of the Michigan Farmers Union, said the funding will be welcome, especially for smaller operators.



"Practices where you're going to plant trees, or plant buffer strips along waterways, or create wetlands where appropriate, that all costs money," Thompson pointed out. "And when you're trying to eke out a living, something has to give."



The USDA is now accepting applications for pilot projects. Public and private entities from small businesses to tribal governments to colleges can apply.



Michigan has nearly 10 million acres of farmland, and the food and agriculture industry contributes more than $100 billion annually to the state's economy.



Thompson noted methods like using cover crops and low-till or no-till practices have been growing in popularity across the state.



"We have a number of farms that are using those principles and practices that, if it were more widespread, it would be certainly more beneficial to climate activities," Thompson emphasized.



He added climate-friendly practices do more than fight climate change. They can boost sustainability on the farm as well. Cover crops, for instance, help sequester carbon and prevent groundwater contamination, but also improve soil health and prevent erosion.



References: Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities USDA 2022

Ag facts Mich. Farm Bureau Apr. 2021



get more stories like this via email



Chesapeake Bay states have until 2025 to implement watershed pollution-reduction practices, and a new report shows "climate-smart" farming in Maryland can help prevent farm runoff.



The Chesapeake Bay Foundation report found that using regenerative farming practices, from rotational grazing to planting forest buffers along streams, can reduce pollution from animal waste and soil erosion.



Rob Schnabel, the foundation's Maryland restoration biologist, said Maryland is a leader in farmers' use of cover crops to improve soil health - but more ranchers could be on board, with strategies such as rotational grazing.



"Animals grazing, rotating through these pastures, is like a probiotic to the soil microbes, greatly accelerating carbon sequestration in the form of soil organic matter," he said. "This restores the soil sponge, which will reduce flooding during storm events, as well as make these farms more resilient during times of drought."



A multi-year study found that converting Bay watershed farmland to rotationally grazed pastures led to an average reduction of 42% in net greenhouse-gas emissions.



Fair Hill Farms, an organic dairy farm in Kent County, converted 200 acres to rotationally grazed pasture in 2016, and a model estimate found that nitrogen pollution from the farm in nearby waterways decreased by 96%.



Beth McGee, the foundation's director of science and agricultural policy, said it's time for state and federal investment to help farmers make these transitions.



"The Chesapeake Bay region's farmers have shown a willingness to adopt these conservation practices, but they often lack the technical and financial resources to do so," she said. "We estimate that these buffers would remove roughly 173,000 metric tonnes of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere annually."



Maryland has achieved 86% of its commitment to the Chesapeake Bay Clean Water Blueprint to planting trees next to waterways. The foundation is advocating for the U.S. Department of Agriculture to create the Chesapeake Resilient Farms Initiative, to direct more federal conservation funds to Bay states.



References: Report Chesapeake Bay Foundation 2/15/2022

Blueprint Chesapeake Bay Foundation 2022

Resilient Farms Initiative Chesapeake Bay Foundation 2022



get more stories like this via email

