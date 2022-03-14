Underage Drinking Prevention Gets Boost from Congress

Programs designed to help curb a prevalent problem among Ohio teens are poised to get a financial boost.



The $1.5 trillion spending bill passed by Congress includes $12 million for the Sober Truth on Preventing Underage Drinking Act (STOP Act), a $2 million increase to help reduce underage alcohol use.



James Syphax, community prevention manager for the Prevention Action Alliance in Columbus, explained young people who drink are more likely to engage in other risky behavior, from drunken driving and fighting, to unplanned sexual activity.



He noted drinking also can disrupt healthy growth.



"When anyone under the age of 21 engages in consumption, they're at risk of basically impeding the development of neuropathways, the development of the brain," Syphax pointed out.



In national data, alcohol use among 12th graders dropped 12% between 2020 and 2021. However, Syphax emphasized it is still the most commonly used substance among youth. Underage drinking accounts for 11% of all alcohol consumed in the U.S.



The STOP Act funds community-based Coalition Enhancement Grants. Groups use the money to prevent and reduce underage drinking through education campaigns and training, compliance checks, community engagement and enforcement of sales and service laws.



Syphax stressed young Ohioans are benefiting.



"In Lisbon, Ohio, the Alcohol Drug Abuse Prevention Team Coalition saw 30-day past use among high school students decrease from 32.9% in 2011 to 25.7% in 2018," Syphax outlined. "And that's just one example."



Beyond funding for local coalitions, the STOP Act also supports interagency cooperation among federal agencies. Syphax sees it as a well-rounded approach to preventing underage drinking.



"When prevention is worked on from multiple fronts, we increase our odds of making a difference," Syphax asserted. "The STOP Act will provide local level funding as well as federal support, by providing data, media campaigns and other outlets for prevention."



As the nation shifts toward ending the pandemic phase of COVID-19, another health crisis appears to be worsening. A new bipartisan Congressional report showed drug overdose deaths surpassed 100,000 nationally in one year, and most involve synthetic opioids, like fentanyl.



Here in Ohio, fentanyl killed nearly 19,000 people between 2016 and 2021, the highest number among states.



Linda Seiter, executive director of the nonprofit Caracole, a Hamilton County organization providing what are known as harm reduction supplies to drug users, said fentanyl can be found in almost every illicit drug now.



"Not just heroin, even meth and crack, and oftentimes, people are unprepared for the fentanyl that whatever they're smoking may be laced with," Seiter explained. "They are at risk for an overdose."



Unlike most other areas, Hamilton County has seen a 34% decrease in opioid-related deaths in the last several months. Seiter pointed out the decline is attributed to harm-reduction measures, including expanded availability of the anti-overdose medication naloxone, needle exchanges and public education about overdose prevention.



Caracole is home to the first harm reduction vending machine in the Midwest. Seiter noted it provides free access 24/7 to supplies, to help prevent disease and overdose.



"The machine dispenses safe injection kits, without syringes," Seiter emphasized. "The kits include cookers and tourniquets, and Narcan and fentanyl test strips; and then, information about treatment resources as well."



Seiter added abstinence-only education is not always successful, so harm reduction focuses on building a respectful relationship with a stigmatized group.



"People who use drugs, they come in the door expecting to be judged, that's their experience," Seiter observed. "And if you tell people, 'You need to get sober,' they may or may not, and many will not. And so, how do we keep them as safe as they can be in the meantime?"



The congressional report calls for a strategy focusing on shutting down sources of chemicals used to make synthetic opioids. It also recommends fostering development of opioid alternatives, investing in addiction research and getting treatment and support to people who become addicted.



