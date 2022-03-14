Monday, March 14, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - March 14, 2022
Play

The Russian invasion of Ukraine puts added stress on Americans, one in five election workers plans to quit before the next presidential election, and Sunshine Week highlights government transparency.

2022Talks - March 14, 2022
Play

Pressure on Russia builds as missiles hit a western Ukraine training facility, former president Trump rallies in South Carolina, and Texas governor candidate Beto O'Rourke reverses his stance on critical race theory.

The Yonder Report - March 10, 2022
Play

More time in your day for beer and brats; rural hospitals brace for less pandemic money amid a nursing shortage; Maine awaits a court decision over traditional versus green energy; and "gold in them thar hills" creates conflict in California's Death Valley.

Social Issues  |  Arts & Culture    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

From Poetry to Photography, Iowans With Disabilities Show Creative Side

Play

Monday, March 14, 2022   

"Worlds Imagined" is the theme of this year's campaign for Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month - which is March. Iowans with disabilities and their advocates hope the public pays more attention to their creative work.

The campaign is about promoting the everyday contributions of those with disabilities, they say, and how communities can be inclusive in helping them achieve goals. Des Moines author Diane Glass, who was born with spina bifida, said she hopes her latest collection of poetry resonates on two key fronts.

"I think that this creative approach can hopefully give people with disabilities some differing perspective on their situation," said Glass, "and can help the larger public understand that people with disabilities are a wonderful resource."

Over the past decade, arts organizations and agencies have acknowledged those with disabilities are underrepresented in the performing and visual arts. That includes participation, employment and even attendance at performances.

As part of the campaign, the Iowa Developmental Disabilities Council is accepting submissions of creative work and testimonials this month to share with the public.

Adam Reynolds, a Des Moines resident who has cerebral palsy, described photography as his passion. Through social media, he shares a range of photos, with the downtown area serving as his favorite location.

"I do daytime and nighttime shots of the capitol and of just, you know, numerous buildings," said Reynolds.

He said he hopes that one day he can expand his audience through other avenues. Reynolds said his ultimate goal is to secure enough funding to open his own gallery.

But to get there, he said he feels there needs to be more support from influential voices on the arts scene, and the community in general, to help him realize his dreams.



Disclosure: Iowa Developmental Disabilities Council contributes to our fund for reporting on Disabilities, Early Childhood Education, Health Issues, Mental Health. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
A new poll shows the mental health of 87% of Americans has been greatly affected by a "constant stream of crises without a break over the last two years," according to the American Psychological Association. (geralt/Pixabay)

Health and Wellness

APA Poll: Americans Report 'Extreme Stress' Since Ukraine Invasion

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has pushed Americans' stress levels higher than ever before, according to a new poll by the American Psychological …

Social Issues

Next Step in CT Redistricting Process: Voting Districts

With the once-a-decade redistricting process finalized in Connecticut, good-government groups say it is time to keep an eye on the next stage…

Social Issues

Arizonans Can 'Follow the Money' on Sunshine Week

This week is the 17th annual Sunshine Week, a national initiative to promote government transparency and make sure the public actually has access to …

The sage grouse is considered a sentinel species, whose health status reflects the state of the entire Western desert ecosystem known as the "Sagebrush Sea." (Jennifer Hall/U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service)

Environment

Budget Bill Blocks Endangered Species Protection for Sage Grouse

Conservation groups are slamming a spending deal in Congress that's expected to pass this week - because it would forbid Endangered Species Act protec…

Social Issues

IN Group: Redistricting has Long-Term Impact on BIPOC Voters

It is Sunshine Week, an annual observation of the need for government transparency. In Indiana, voting-rights groups said transparency was needed in …

The 2020 census overlooked 0.24% of the U.S. population. That compares to 0.01% in 2010. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

MN Latino Community: Census Undercount Hurts

A new analysis of the 2020 Census confirmed the fears of organizers serving Black, Indigenous, and people of color communities. Several racial groups …

Social Issues

Facing More Harassment, OR Strengthens Election-Worker Protections

In response to an uptick in threats against election workers after the 2020 election, Oregon lawmakers passed a measure this session that gives them …

Health and Wellness

Underage Drinking Prevention Gets Boost from Congress

Programs designed to help curb a prevalent problem among Ohio teens are poised to get a financial boost. The $1.5 trillion spending bill passed by …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021