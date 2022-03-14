Monday, March 14, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - March 14, 2022
Play

The Russian invasion of Ukraine puts added stress on Americans, one in five election workers plans to quit before the next presidential election, and Sunshine Week highlights government transparency.

2022Talks - March 14, 2022
Play

Pressure on Russia builds as missiles hit a western Ukraine training facility, former president Trump rallies in South Carolina, and Texas governor candidate Beto O'Rourke reverses his stance on critical race theory.

The Yonder Report - March 10, 2022
Play

More time in your day for beer and brats; rural hospitals brace for less pandemic money amid a nursing shortage; Maine awaits a court decision over traditional versus green energy; and "gold in them thar hills" creates conflict in California's Death Valley.

Facing More Harassment, OR Strengthens Election-Worker Protections

Play

Monday, March 14, 2022   

In response to an uptick in threats against election workers after the 2020 election, Oregon lawmakers passed a measure this session that gives them greater protections.

House Bill 4144 increases the penalties for harassing election workers and shields their personal information.

Chris Walker is Jackson County Clerk, in charge of elections for the county. She said elections always are tense - especially presidential elections since roughly half of the population is going to be disappointed.

"What we have not experienced as we have since the 2020 election is the amount of anger directed toward elections officials themselves," said Walker, "and that was kind of new territory for us."

Walker had witnessed threats herself. In the weeks after the 2020 election, graffiti that said "vote don't work" and "Next time bullets" was found painted on the parking lot near her election office in Medford.

Under the measure, the maximum penalty for harassing an election worker is punishable by 364 days in prison and a $6,250 fine.

The bill comes at the request of Secretary of State Shemia Fagan. In a survey of Oregon Elections Division workers in her office, Fagan found 10 of the 13 people who responded had experienced threats or harassment.

Ben Morris, communications director for the Secretary of State's office, said this measure will bolster what are already well-run elections.

"It sends a really clear message to people who may seek to try to interfere," said Morris, "that threats and harassment targeting election workers are going to be met with penalties - but those actions will not change the outcome of the election."

Walker said people have been reacting with anger to misinformation, especially on social media. She said she wants people to think of their county clerk as a source of accurate information.

And she added that election workers are going to continue doing their jobs no matter the situation.

"The great part about elections officials, county clerks," said Walker, "we're very resilient. We're going to get our job done and we're not going to live our life in fear."

A handful of other states, including Washington, have also mulled greater protections for election workers this year.

Support for this reporting was provided by the Carnegie Corporation of New York.




