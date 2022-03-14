Facing More Harassment, OR Strengthens Election-Worker Protections

In response to an uptick in threats against election workers after the 2020 election, Oregon lawmakers passed a measure this session that gives them greater protections.



House Bill 4144 increases the penalties for harassing election workers and shields their personal information.



Chris Walker is Jackson County Clerk, in charge of elections for the county. She said elections always are tense - especially presidential elections since roughly half of the population is going to be disappointed.



"What we have not experienced as we have since the 2020 election is the amount of anger directed toward elections officials themselves," said Walker, "and that was kind of new territory for us."



Walker had witnessed threats herself. In the weeks after the 2020 election, graffiti that said "vote don't work" and "Next time bullets" was found painted on the parking lot near her election office in Medford.



Under the measure, the maximum penalty for harassing an election worker is punishable by 364 days in prison and a $6,250 fine.



The bill comes at the request of Secretary of State Shemia Fagan. In a survey of Oregon Elections Division workers in her office, Fagan found 10 of the 13 people who responded had experienced threats or harassment.



Ben Morris, communications director for the Secretary of State's office, said this measure will bolster what are already well-run elections.



"It sends a really clear message to people who may seek to try to interfere," said Morris, "that threats and harassment targeting election workers are going to be met with penalties - but those actions will not change the outcome of the election."



Walker said people have been reacting with anger to misinformation, especially on social media. She said she wants people to think of their county clerk as a source of accurate information.



And she added that election workers are going to continue doing their jobs no matter the situation.



"The great part about elections officials, county clerks," said Walker, "we're very resilient. We're going to get our job done and we're not going to live our life in fear."



A handful of other states, including Washington, have also mulled greater protections for election workers this year.



Montana voters could decide to change the way state supreme court justices are elected.



During the 2021 session, the Montana Legislature passed a bill referring a measure to this year's ballot that would elect justices in seven district rather than statewide.



The measure's sponsor, state Rep. Barry Usher - R-Billings - says it would help the court align more closely with the electorate.



Kimberly Dudik is the CEO of the Public Policy Institute of the Rockies and a former state legislator. She disagreed, and said supreme court justices make decisions for the entire state and so it doesn't make sense to elect them by district.



"Given the statewide jurisdiction of the Supreme Court that is clear in our Constitution," said Dudik, "it's incongruous that we could then interpret that that Constitution should limit the election of those justices to just districts."



Dudik said a district court is currently deciding whether the legislative referendum will appear on the November ballot. In court, Montana Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen defended the measure as being better able to represent the different populations of the state.



Dudik said the statewide election of supreme court justices was included in Montana's first Constitution drafted in 1889.



"When we drafted a new Constitution in 1972, that right remained in the Constitution," said Dudik. "Even though a minority of delegates to that constitutional convention tried to have a provision inserted that would have justices elected by district, there was a lot of contentious debate around that and it was soundly defeated."



A similar measure was supposed to appear on the 2012 ballot after being referred by the Montana Legislature in 2011. However, a district court judge struck it down, ruling that requiring justices to live within their proposed district contradicted the state constitution.



The new measure would not require justices to live in the district they represent.



