MT Ballot Measure Would Change Supreme Court Justice Elections

Montana voters could decide to change the way state supreme court justices are elected.
During the 2021 session, the Montana Legislature passed a bill referring a measure to this year's ballot that would elect justices in seven district rather than statewide.
The measure's sponsor, state Rep. Barry Usher - R-Billings - says it would help the court align more closely with the electorate.
Kimberly Dudik is the CEO of the Public Policy Institute of the Rockies and a former state legislator. She disagreed, and said supreme court justices make decisions for the entire state and so it doesn't make sense to elect them by district.
"Given the statewide jurisdiction of the Supreme Court that is clear in our Constitution," said Dudik, "it's incongruous that we could then interpret that that Constitution should limit the election of those justices to just districts."
Dudik said a district court is currently deciding whether the legislative referendum will appear on the November ballot. In court, Montana Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen defended the measure as being better able to represent the different populations of the state.
Dudik said the statewide election of supreme court justices was included in Montana's first Constitution drafted in 1889.
"When we drafted a new Constitution in 1972, that right remained in the Constitution," said Dudik. "Even though a minority of delegates to that constitutional convention tried to have a provision inserted that would have justices elected by district, there was a lot of contentious debate around that and it was soundly defeated."
A similar measure was supposed to appear on the 2012 ballot after being referred by the Montana Legislature in 2011. However, a district court judge struck it down, ruling that requiring justices to live within their proposed district contradicted the state constitution.
The new measure would not require justices to live in the district they represent.
Support for this reporting was provided by the Carnegie Corporation of New York.
This week is the 17th annual Sunshine Week, a national initiative to promote government transparency and make sure the public actually has access to public information.
In Arizona, good-government groups encourage people to check out two state-run websites: AZcheckbook.com and openbooks.az.gov, so they can follow the money, and track their hard-earned tax dollars.
Diane Brown, executive director of the Arizona Public Interest Research Group Education Fund, said putting budget info online promotes government integrity and efficiency.
"Budget and spending transparency can hold government officials accountable, safeguard against corruption and provide citizens an opportunity to affect how taxpayer dollars are spent," Brown outlined.
Openbooks.az.gov, the state's financial transparency portal, shows checkbook-level expenses. As part of Sunshine Week, this coming Wednesday is also Freedom of Information Day.
Kimberly Yee, Arizona State Treasurer, said AZcheckbook.com is a tool showing funding the State of Arizona receives from all sources, making it possible to identify spending trends, year over year.
"You're able to see how the state is spending the taxpayer dollars," Yee explained. "You're also able to check it regularly to see if there are abnormalities or excessive spending in one agency over another."
She noted both websites are designed to simplify the data so citizens, journalists, policymakers and oversight groups can make sense of the information with just a few clicks. In addition, anyone can call in and listen to the Treasury Department's monthly investment meetings, which are recorded and then posted online.
Disclosure: Arizona PIRG Education Fund contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy and Priorities, Consumer Issues, Energy Policy, and Urban Planning/Transportation. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
In response to an uptick in threats against election workers after the 2020 election, Oregon lawmakers passed a measure this session that gives them greater protections.
House Bill 4144 increases the penalties for harassing election workers and shields their personal information.
Chris Walker is Jackson County Clerk, in charge of elections for the county. She said elections always are tense - especially presidential elections since roughly half of the population is going to be disappointed.
"What we have not experienced as we have since the 2020 election is the amount of anger directed toward elections officials themselves," said Walker, "and that was kind of new territory for us."
Walker had witnessed threats herself. In the weeks after the 2020 election, graffiti that said "vote don't work" and "Next time bullets" was found painted on the parking lot near her election office in Medford.
Under the measure, the maximum penalty for harassing an election worker is punishable by 364 days in prison and a $6,250 fine.
The bill comes at the request of Secretary of State Shemia Fagan. In a survey of Oregon Elections Division workers in her office, Fagan found 10 of the 13 people who responded had experienced threats or harassment.
Ben Morris, communications director for the Secretary of State's office, said this measure will bolster what are already well-run elections.
"It sends a really clear message to people who may seek to try to interfere," said Morris, "that threats and harassment targeting election workers are going to be met with penalties - but those actions will not change the outcome of the election."
Walker said people have been reacting with anger to misinformation, especially on social media. She said she wants people to think of their county clerk as a source of accurate information.
And she added that election workers are going to continue doing their jobs no matter the situation.
"The great part about elections officials, county clerks," said Walker, "we're very resilient. We're going to get our job done and we're not going to live our life in fear."
A handful of other states, including Washington, have also mulled greater protections for election workers this year.
Support for this reporting was provided by the Carnegie Corporation of New York.
The primary election is coming up in just three months, so it's time to make sure your voter registration is up to date.
A lot of people moved during the pandemic - so you can update your records at registertovote.ca.gov. Ballots will be mailed to all registered voters in early May.
Carol Moon Goldberg, president of the League of Women Voters, said the biggest mistake people make is forgetting to sign the envelope.
"Be sure to sign the envelope when the ballot is being returned," said Moon Goldberg. "That has been traditionally the number one reason that a ballot has not been counted."
Legislative boundaries changed with redistricting, so you may find yourself in a different district with new candidates running.
You'll find a trove of information on the Secretary of State's website or at the League of Women Voters' site: votersedge.org.
Moon Goldberg said the state takes multiple precautions to make sure the ballots are secure. Each ballot has a bar code, and the signature is matched with the one on file.
"The kind of paper, even the tint of the paper and a watermark, is established by the Secretary of State's office," said Moon Goldberg. "Can't go down to Kinko's FedEx and make a copy of one. "
You can sign up for texts that track your ballot at wheresmyballot.sos.ca.gov.
The primaries are open, all candidates from both parties will appear on everyone's ballot, and the top two will compete in the general election, regardless of party affiliation.