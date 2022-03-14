Monday, March 14, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - March 14, 2022
Play

The Russian invasion of Ukraine puts added stress on Americans, one in five election workers plans to quit before the next presidential election, and Sunshine Week highlights government transparency.

2022Talks - March 14, 2022
Play

Pressure on Russia builds as missiles hit a western Ukraine training facility, former president Trump rallies in South Carolina, and Texas governor candidate Beto O'Rourke reverses his stance on critical race theory.

The Yonder Report - March 10, 2022
Play

More time in your day for beer and brats; rural hospitals brace for less pandemic money amid a nursing shortage; Maine awaits a court decision over traditional versus green energy; and "gold in them thar hills" creates conflict in California's Death Valley.

Environment  |  Environmental Justice    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Line 5 Drilling Method Raises Environmental Concerns

Play

Monday, March 14, 2022   

Enbridge's plan to relocate a portion of its Line 5 pipeline in northern Wisconsin could involve a drilling method even the company admits will likely release toxic chemicals into surrounding waters.

Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) is a common method for building pipelines under bodies of water, and it sometimes leads to "frac-outs," or drilling-fluid leaks.

Bobbi Rongstad, who lives in northern Wisconsin, said she has serious concerns about the plans to use HDD on Line 5. For her, the issue literally hits close to home, as the oil pipeline would cross under two streams running through her property.

"I used to work in the utility industry, and it's a great thing for shoving a gas line under a sidewalk, not messing up somebody's front lawn," Rongstad explained. "But when they're doing 30-inch pipe and going 60 feet under the bottom of the river, which is what's proposed, things can go wrong."

In an email to a Minnesota state senator about Enbridge's similar, Line 3 project, the company acknowledged frac-outs are "a generally known and common risk," but argued HDD is still the least environmentally-destructive method for laying new pipeline under bodies of water.

While Rongstad generally agrees, she contended the line should not be placed in the areas around Lake Superior, where any leaks could have far-reaching impacts.

In Minnesota, state officials report more than half of the 21 HDD crossings for Line 3 have been polluted with drilling fluid.

Rongstad said Wisconsin does not have any significant HDD regulations, although the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is accepting comments on its draft technical standards for the process.

"If the DNR were able to put some more regulation on it, I would sure feel better," Rongstad stressed. "But they're not going to be able to do that midstream, you know? The application is in front of them, and they're going to get pressure from Enbridge."

Shannon Holsey, president of the Stockbridge-Munsee Band of Mohican Indians, said in an annual State of the Tribes address last month, Line 5's Draft Environmental Impact Statement fails to take into account numerous potential environmental impacts.

"Safeguarding these tributaries and coastal wetlands is critical to maintaining the deeply rooted connection to the natural world and emotional well-being in our cultural traditions," Holsey asserted.

The rerouting was drafted after the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa sued Enbridge to remove the pipeline from their tribal lands.

While the new 40-mile route falls outside the reservation, tribal advocates stated it will still impact the tribe's watershed area. The DNR is accepting comments on Line 5's Draft Environmental Impact Statement until March 18, and comments on HDD technical standards until March 28.


get more stories like this via email
A new poll shows the mental health of 87% of Americans has been greatly affected by a "constant stream of crises without a break over the last two years," according to the American Psychological Association. (geralt/Pixabay)

Health and Wellness

APA Poll: Americans Report 'Extreme Stress' Since Ukraine Invasion

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has pushed Americans' stress levels higher than ever before, according to a new poll by the American Psychological …

Social Issues

Next Step in CT Redistricting Process: Voting Districts

With the once-a-decade redistricting process finalized in Connecticut, good-government groups say it is time to keep an eye on the next stage…

Social Issues

Arizonans Can 'Follow the Money' on Sunshine Week

This week is the 17th annual Sunshine Week, a national initiative to promote government transparency and make sure the public actually has access to …

The sage grouse is considered a sentinel species, whose health status reflects the state of the entire Western desert ecosystem known as the "Sagebrush Sea." (Jennifer Hall/U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service)

Environment

Budget Bill Blocks Endangered Species Protection for Sage Grouse

Conservation groups are slamming a spending deal in Congress that's expected to pass this week - because it would forbid Endangered Species Act protec…

Social Issues

IN Group: Redistricting has Long-Term Impact on BIPOC Voters

It is Sunshine Week, an annual observation of the need for government transparency. In Indiana, voting-rights groups said transparency was needed in …

The 2020 census overlooked 0.24% of the U.S. population. That compares to 0.01% in 2010. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

MN Latino Community: Census Undercount Hurts

A new analysis of the 2020 Census confirmed the fears of organizers serving Black, Indigenous, and people of color communities. Several racial groups …

Social Issues

From Poetry to Photography, Iowans With Disabilities Show Creative Side

"Worlds Imagined" is the theme of this year's campaign for Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month - which is March. Iowans with disabilities and …

Social Issues

Facing More Harassment, OR Strengthens Election-Worker Protections

In response to an uptick in threats against election workers after the 2020 election, Oregon lawmakers passed a measure this session that gives them …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021