Line 5 Drilling Method Raises Environmental Concerns

A unique radio station in the Columbia River Gorge provides information in English and Spanish, on topics ranging from the environment to immigration.



Radio Tierra is a small community station in Hood River serving farmworkers who mainly come from Mexico and are living on both the Oregon and Washington sides of the river.



"Its purpose is to reach out to this community and talk about environmental and social issues that happen in our communities, and for them to understand how climate change or environmental crisis affects our communities," said Ubaldo Hernandez, host of a show on the station called "Conoce Tu Columbia."



Hernandez discusses a range of issues on his show, such as the health effects of pesticides and water quality in the Columbia, and talks about how people can get involved in solutions to these issues. He also is a senior organizer for the group Columbia Riverkeeper.



Leti Moretti, a volunteer at Radio Tierra who used to host her own show, said the station provides a way for people to get involved in their community. Moretti said she would use her show to talk about topics such as COVID-19 and immigration and to dispel misinformation.



"We know that information in Spanish comes much later than it does for the English language, and then the same goes for when there's misinformation," she said. "In order to correct it, it takes, like, four times longer to correct in Spanish than you would in English, because there's not as many checkpoints."



Moretti said Radio Tierra has a special relationship with the region it serves. People called into her show simply to say they'd lost their wallet at the grocery store and needed help finding it. She said someone once called in to say a family's refrigerator had broken down.



"It took less than 60 minutes before someone called me and said, 'We've got a refrigerator in the back of our truck. Just tell us where we need to deliver it.' They had an extra one in one of the orchards that they delivered to this family," she said. "So, that kind of magic was really cool to see."



Moretti said it's not all serious conversations on Radio Tierra. When a request comes in to lighten things up, the deejays are happy to oblige with some cheerful songs.



As Black History Month continues, the effects of environmental injustice are being woven into conversations about the ways Black communities are left behind, including in Minnesota.



Even prior to the current racial reckoning, Minnesota drew attention for stark disparities in education and wages.



Minister JaNaé Bates, communications director for the group, ISAIAH, said climate issues are no different, noting Minnesota has abundant resources to make sure everyone can live in a safe and healthy community, but policy and planning decisions over time have left out some Black populations.



"We deserve to have, you know, clean air, clean water, healthy land," Bates outlined. "What we've found is that is often not the case."



She pointed to St. Paul's Rondo neighborhood and North Minneapolis as areas suffering as a result of interstate construction and heavy industrial settings. The Biden administration has prioritized environmental justice in the new infrastructure law.



Bates acknowledged some movement to reverse the problems, but pointed out Black communities often are not made aware of policy developments. For example, Bates pointed out initiatives to provide subsidies for solar panels are not heavily advertised in Black communities.



She argued the gap goes beyond whether the programs are affordable.



"Not just the financial means," Bates explained. "But that they have the knowledge of what's going on when you consider that lower-income families often are also working multiple jobs, and don't usually have the time or space to absorb all the things happening in civic life around them."



She added Black-led groups are doing their part by creating greater awareness of climate issues in their communities.



Bates emphasized environmental racism can be tied to other historical inequities in Black neighborhoods, and while it may take a long time to fully overcome barriers, she contended recent history of political willpower provides hope.



"When COVID-19 became very prominent and very real in our lives, there was a bunch of legislation that passed that people had been working on for years," Bates remarked. "It was able to pass in almost the blink of an eye, because we recognized the urgent need."



And with more urgency behind environmental matters, she hopes it translates to expanding the types of infrastructure to make marginalized communities more climate resilient.



