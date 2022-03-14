APA Poll: Americans Report 'Extreme Stress' Since Ukraine Invasion

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has pushed Americans' stress levels higher than ever before, according to a new poll by the American Psychological Association (APA).
In recent years, most U.S. residents cited the pandemic, money, work, and the economy as top stressors. Now, they say scenes of the Ukraine invasion by Russia have pushed their stress levels even higher.
Lynn Bufka, a clinical psychologist and a member of the APA, said the organization conducted a February poll in anticipation of the two-year pandemic anniversary, and then polled people again in early March, specifically about the war in Europe.
"We found two-thirds or more are concerned about the economy, money, work," Bufka outlined. "And then 80% or more of our respondents reported that they are very concerned about what's happening in Ukraine."
Bufka pointed out the APA does not usually see such a large percentage of people citing the same stress factor. She added the highest levels of stress previously reported in the surveys was during the 2008 recession. The March poll surveyed slightly more than 2,000 adults.
Bufka noted the stress people report is a normal response to an abnormal situation. She reported across the board, the possibility of nuclear war was especially concerning to those polled.
"It's younger adults, older adults, people of color, men, women," Bufka explained. "The fact that we're seeing such a large proportion of the population also telling us that this is very stressful is different from even just six months ago."
In regard to the pandemic, Bufka stressed it has been especially difficult for parents, because they are trying to manage their own concerns and also protect and raise their children.
"The mental, emotional, internal resources one has for managing all the demands are stretched really thin for parents," Bufka observed. "It's been pretty overwhelming for parents, in particular."
In addition to parents, Bufka emphasized immigrants who fled a European conflict or veterans who have served in wars abroad say they are particularly stressed about the Ukraine conflict.
The academic year is winding down for college students, and in South Dakota, some might notice a more responsive campus in terms of suicide prevention when they return this fall.
A new program will help schools evaluate mental-health resources. For nearly 12 years, the group Lost & Found has carried out suicide-prevention programs for young adults in South Dakota. It now offers a Campus Resilience Index, where a score card lays out prevention capacity for participating schools.
Erik Muckey, executive director of the group Lost & Found, said the tool allows administrators to see where they might have strengths, as well as gaps.
"What successful results could look like from this index is certainly more counselors," Muckey pointed out. "But the other side of this is also really focused on training: How many students are trained to provide peer support?"
In measuring each school, the index uses a CDC model detailing suicide-prevention strategies for campus settings.
Muckey noted they are preparing recommendations for one school right now, and hope to soon evaluate as many as eight other campuses in South Dakota and Minnesota. State health officials say the age group with the highest suicide rate is 20-29.
National surveys indicate a rising number of college students reporting symptoms of depression and anxiety. Muckey added the pandemic has brought more stress at a time when young adults are trying to adjust to college life.
"Especially for students who are first-generation college students, or for students who might already be presenting with mental health conditions before they arrive on campus," Muckey emphasized. "All of those factors, connected, all contribute to this underlying issue."
He worried the effects of social media, such as isolation, are a contributing factor as well. Efforts to expand the Campus Resilience Index recently got a boost through a new grant awarded by the South Dakota Community Foundation.
Support for this reporting was provided by Lumina Foundation.
Iowa is considering proposals to address access issues for people seeking mental-health care. And it isn't just lobbyists meeting with lawmakers; more people are choosing to become first-time advocates and share their stories.
The pandemic shifted a bigger spotlight onto mental-health issues, and providers around the country report higher demand for services as people speak up about what they're going through. Jennifer Thompson of Des Moines recently met with policymakers and told them more about her struggles with bipolar disorder and substance abuse.
"I'm a dual-diagnosis patient, and it's huge for me to be able to say that," she said, "and I hope that I can be someone that other people can look at and say, 'Hey, if she can do it, I can do it, too.'"
Thompson took part in a "Day on the Hill," led by the Iowa chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness. NAMI officials have said they hope lawmakers don't lose sight of the need to support mental-health services after they approved a major funding shift last year. To fill staffing voids, a bill this session would create dozens of psychiatric residencies at state facilities and care centers.
Amy Bassett of Urbandale said she decided to speak up after seeing mental health affect her husband and adult children for many years. In pushing for more residential-care services, she said there was suffering at times before her loved ones got the help they needed. Bassett said she wants to make sure that doesn't happen to other families.
"It fills my cup to be able to say, 'I can help others;' make it a little easier for them to get what they need," she said.
While she found the courage to engage with policymakers, Bassett said, other families may not get needed attention, even with greater awareness.
"There are lots of people out here really struggling," she said, "and just really need all we can to make their lives better."
In national rankings, Iowa is near the bottom in terms of psychiatrists per capita.
Disclosure: NAMI Iowa contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Health Issues, Mental Health. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
A bill in the Maine Legislature would keep a law in place that makes it easier for first responders to get workers' compensation coverage for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. The 2017 law will sunset in October unless this bill extends it.
Michael Crouse, president of the Professional Fire Fighters of Maine, said public-safety and police officers, firefighters, paramedics and other first responders experience traumatic events throughout their careers. He said this law shifts the burden of proof for workers' compensation to employers to show that someone's PTSD was not caused by work.
"If a firefighter falls off a truck and breaks a leg, workers comp covers it," he said. "Behavioral health disorders are no different. If a firefighter is depressed - anxiety, PTSD, PDSI - in all likelihood, the causations relate it to work. Why shouldn't that be covered by workers comp?"
Studies have shown police officers and firefighters are more likely to lose their lives to suicide than in the line of duty. Crouse said it's important to provide trainings on resiliency and handling traumatic events, as well as the appropriate resources for healing after trauma.
Crouse added that PTSD sometimes can be a reason for first responders to leave the profession. However, with early intervention and support, others may be able to return to work.
"The stigma of having a behavioral-health disorder is slowly going away in our industry," he said. "Our members are starting to recognize that it's not a bad thing to talk to somebody about issues and these traumatic calls, and it's not a bad thing to seek professional help."
The bill, LD 1879, passed out of the House Labor and Housing Committee this week, and heads to the full Legislature for a vote.
According to a study by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, 30% of first responders develop such conditions as depression and PTSD, compared with about 20% of the general population.