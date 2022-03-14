APA Poll: Americans Report 'Extreme Stress' Since Ukraine Invasion

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has pushed Americans' stress levels higher than ever before, according to a new poll by the American Psychological Association (APA).



In recent years, most U.S. residents cited the pandemic, money, work, and the economy as top stressors. Now, they say scenes of the Ukraine invasion by Russia have pushed their stress levels even higher.



Lynn Bufka, a clinical psychologist and a member of the APA, said the organization conducted a February poll in anticipation of the two-year pandemic anniversary, and then polled people again in early March, specifically about the war in Europe.



"We found two-thirds or more are concerned about the economy, money, work," Bufka outlined. "And then 80% or more of our respondents reported that they are very concerned about what's happening in Ukraine."



Bufka pointed out the APA does not usually see such a large percentage of people citing the same stress factor. She added the highest levels of stress previously reported in the surveys was during the 2008 recession. The March poll surveyed slightly more than 2,000 adults.



Bufka noted the stress people report is a normal response to an abnormal situation. She reported across the board, the possibility of nuclear war was especially concerning to those polled.



"It's younger adults, older adults, people of color, men, women," Bufka explained. "The fact that we're seeing such a large proportion of the population also telling us that this is very stressful is different from even just six months ago."



In regard to the pandemic, Bufka stressed it has been especially difficult for parents, because they are trying to manage their own concerns and also protect and raise their children.



"The mental, emotional, internal resources one has for managing all the demands are stretched really thin for parents," Bufka observed. "It's been pretty overwhelming for parents, in particular."



In addition to parents, Bufka emphasized immigrants who fled a European conflict or veterans who have served in wars abroad say they are particularly stressed about the Ukraine conflict.



Iowa is considering proposals to address access issues for people seeking mental-health care. And it isn't just lobbyists meeting with lawmakers; more people are choosing to become first-time advocates and share their stories.



The pandemic shifted a bigger spotlight onto mental-health issues, and providers around the country report higher demand for services as people speak up about what they're going through. Jennifer Thompson of Des Moines recently met with policymakers and told them more about her struggles with bipolar disorder and substance abuse.



"I'm a dual-diagnosis patient, and it's huge for me to be able to say that," she said, "and I hope that I can be someone that other people can look at and say, 'Hey, if she can do it, I can do it, too.'"



Thompson took part in a "Day on the Hill," led by the Iowa chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness. NAMI officials have said they hope lawmakers don't lose sight of the need to support mental-health services after they approved a major funding shift last year. To fill staffing voids, a bill this session would create dozens of psychiatric residencies at state facilities and care centers.



Amy Bassett of Urbandale said she decided to speak up after seeing mental health affect her husband and adult children for many years. In pushing for more residential-care services, she said there was suffering at times before her loved ones got the help they needed. Bassett said she wants to make sure that doesn't happen to other families.



"It fills my cup to be able to say, 'I can help others;' make it a little easier for them to get what they need," she said.



While she found the courage to engage with policymakers, Bassett said, other families may not get needed attention, even with greater awareness.



"There are lots of people out here really struggling," she said, "and just really need all we can to make their lives better."



In national rankings, Iowa is near the bottom in terms of psychiatrists per capita.



