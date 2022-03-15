Elections Expert: Idahoans Should 'Vote for Democracy' in 2022

In the wake of misinformation about the 2020 election, one expert believes democracy is on the ballot this year.



David Levine, elections integrity fellow at the Alliance for Securing Democracy and former Ada County elections director from 2017 to 2019, said it is important to seek out candidates who understand the 2020 election was not rigged.



Levine noted while President Donald Trump and some members of the Republican Party have cast doubt on the process, the issue is not partisan.



"There are examples of folks in all major political parties who are trying to do the right thing," Levine asserted. "Who are putting the conduct of free and fair elections above any partisan or personal interest that they have, and it's incumbent upon Idaho voters to do the same."



Levine pointed to Gov. Brad Little's push for a panel to look at election cybersecurity issues and funds for postelection audits as an example of important security measures.



He also noted Attorney General Lawrence Wasden decided not to sign Idaho onto Texas' lawsuit challenging the 2020 election results. The U.S. Supreme Court eventually dismissed the lawsuit.



Levine pointed out lawmakers in special session during the pandemic in 2020 passed important legislation, including a measure which allowed officials to begin processing absentee ballots a week before Election Day. He recalled it allowed results to be available quickly.



"The fact that Idaho election officials were able to do that made it so that they were able to get the results out relatively early after Election Day," Levine explained. "And that cut down on the amount of mis-, dis- and malinformation, which of course can be used to undermine folks' confidence in the election."



Levine added it is important to applaud the people on the ground who enabled a smooth election.



"We saw election officials and poll workers do tremendous amounts of work to, frankly, pull off an amazingly successful election," Levine remarked. "Particularly when you think about things like the pandemic, the amount of civil unrest and the potential for domestic and foreign interference."



Support for this reporting was provided by The Carnegie Corporation of New York.



In response to an uptick in threats against election workers after the 2020 election, Oregon lawmakers passed a measure this session that gives them greater protections.



House Bill 4144 increases the penalties for harassing election workers and shields their personal information.



Chris Walker is Jackson County Clerk, in charge of elections for the county. She said elections always are tense - especially presidential elections since roughly half of the population is going to be disappointed.



"What we have not experienced as we have since the 2020 election is the amount of anger directed toward elections officials themselves," said Walker, "and that was kind of new territory for us."



Walker had witnessed threats herself. In the weeks after the 2020 election, graffiti that said "vote don't work" and "Next time bullets" was found painted on the parking lot near her election office in Medford.



Under the measure, the maximum penalty for harassing an election worker is punishable by 364 days in prison and a $6,250 fine.



The bill comes at the request of Secretary of State Shemia Fagan. In a survey of Oregon Elections Division workers in her office, Fagan found 10 of the 13 people who responded had experienced threats or harassment.



Ben Morris, communications director for the Secretary of State's office, said this measure will bolster what are already well-run elections.



"It sends a really clear message to people who may seek to try to interfere," said Morris, "that threats and harassment targeting election workers are going to be met with penalties - but those actions will not change the outcome of the election."



Walker said people have been reacting with anger to misinformation, especially on social media. She said she wants people to think of their county clerk as a source of accurate information.



And she added that election workers are going to continue doing their jobs no matter the situation.



"The great part about elections officials, county clerks," said Walker, "we're very resilient. We're going to get our job done and we're not going to live our life in fear."



A handful of other states, including Washington, have also mulled greater protections for election workers this year.



A handful of other states, including Washington, have also mulled greater protections for election workers this year.







