Health Insurance Alternative Prompts Calls for Protections

State lawmakers are considering a proposal that aims to ensure that Coloradans signing up for health care cost-sharing arrangements have basic protections.



Isabel Cruz - policy manager with the Colorado Consumer Health Initiative - said under current law, even though members pay hundreds of dollars each month into these programs, there is no guarantee that any of their medical expenses will be covered.



"And many do end up with no other option but to pay incredibly expensive bills entirely out of pocket, or take on crushing medical debt," said Cruz. "And this is even for services that these programs say that they will cover. There is no guarantee of payment at all."



House Bill 1269, introduced by Democrats, would require Health Care Sharing Arrangements to submit basic information about their operations to the Colorado Division of Insurance - including how much money they take in from members compared with how much they pay in claims.



Industry groups have argued that since HCSAs are not offering health insurance, they shouldn't be subject to oversight. A competing bill introduced by Republicans would require less robust reporting.



Cruz noted that HSCAs market themselves as more affordable alternatives to health insurance, and use strikingly similar language - offering gold, silver and bronze plans. She said regulators also need data to determine how HCSAs are impacting Colorado's health insurance marketplace.



"And provide some transparency," said Cruz. "And we want to make sure that the state regulators are able to get the information, to really understand what the impacts of these products are on everyday Coloradans."



Cruz said many Coloradans have reported that they believed they were purchasing health insurance or guaranteed coverage, only to have their claims denied.



After a health provider confirmed before surgery that the cost would be $5,000, one HCSA member got a bill for $70,000.



"We have also heard from people who were pushed into enrolling by brokers who undersold the risk of these arrangements, since they often get high commissions from selling them," said Cruz.







Disclosure: Colorado Consumer Health Initiative contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Health Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: HB22-1269: Health-care Sharing Plan Reporting Requirements the Colorado Legislature 2022

HB22-1198: Medical Expense Sharing Program Requirement the Colorado Legislature 2022



get more stories like this via email



Kentucky lawmakers are considering a bill to allow Medicaid to reimburse certified Community Health Workers (CHWs).



Supporters said it would help reverse the trend of health care workers leaving the profession in the stress of the pandemic.



Celine Mutuyemariya, community policy strategist for the Louisville Urban League, explained CHW positions are often funded through grants, which can be hard to sustain.



She contended a more reliable funding source would mean more CHWs would be available to meet health care needs, especially for people in underserved communities who may otherwise hesitate to visit a doctor's office.



"What Community Health Workers do is, they help to build trust with preventative health care systems," Mutuyemariya explained. "Like having a primary-care provider, having a dental provider, and seeing them consistently."



According to the Kentucky Association of Community Health Workers, the state saves more than $11 for every dollar invested in such services. And Centers for Disease Control and Prevention research said CHWs have been shown to improve a wide range of health conditions for the people they serve, including diabetes, cardiovascular disease and mental health.



The bill has passed the Kentucky House and is now in the Senate Health and Welfare Committee.



Mutuyemariya pointed out CHWs help people navigate the health care system, access care and address basic needs, so they do not end up in hospital emergency rooms.



"Your entryway into health care services would be emergency health care services," Mutuyemariya observed. "That's been the source, that's been most normalized, and that's not cost-effective. It's not effective as far as seeing improved health outcomes."



Tiffany Taul Scruggs, patient service outreach coordinator for Sterling Healthcare, said her team of CHWs worked tirelessly across seven counties to ensure patients made their appointments during the pandemic, transporting almost 1,300 people in 2020.



She added many would otherwise end up in the emergency room, or suffer from lack of care.



"They would do without food, access to food or to resources for food, housing, transportation," Taul Scruggs outlined. "They would just do without it. I mean, they'd do completely without it."



The Kentucky bill would also expand a path to higher education through the state's community and technical college system to ensure appropriate college credits are awarded to those who complete certified CHW training.



References: House Bill 525 2022

Community Health Workers Rural Health Information Hub 2022

Community Health Worker recommendations CDC 06/25/2020



get more stories like this via email



As school districts and local governments lift COVID mask mandates amid waning case numbers, a new study found the masks have been effective in Arkansas schools.



Researchers looked at data from August-October 2021 in Arkansas school districts during the Delta variant surge. They found schools with mask policies in place had 23% fewer new infections than in schools that did not.



Dr. Mark Williams, dean of the Fay W. Boozman College of Public Health at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, which contributed to the study, acknowledged the results are not completely surprising, but said it was still reassuring to see masks seemed to have kept more kids safe.



"There could have been instances, for example, where children may not have worn their masks," Williams pointed out. "That could have been a possibility. But what appears to have happened was that, in school districts where there were mask mandates, it was fairly well administered."



The research was conducted in collaboration with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Arkansas Department of Health and the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement. A Health Department spokesperson said the results provide strong evidence that masking in schools is an effective way to reduce the COVID-19 burden among students and staff.



Williams added he hopes the research moving forward can inform school districts in crafting public-health policies. He contended requiring masks when flu cases are on the rise, could help stop the spread.



"Plans can be implemented that if certain airborne diseases begin to increase and reach a certain level, the imposition of face mask policy that use face masks as a public-health preventative, are very, very effective," Williams advised.



The evaluation was one of the first of its kind to measure the real-life efficacy of masking in school settings. Between March 2-8, Arkansas reported an additional 3,200 COVID-19 cases.



References: Mask study CDC 03/08/2022

COVID-19 Dashboard Ark. Dept. of Health 2022



get more stories like this via email

