IL Advocates, Lawmakers Call for Ending Virtual Hearings in Juvenile Court

At the beginning of the pandemic, Illinois transitioned most of its court operations online. Now, two years later, advocates and lawmakers are calling for an end to virtual hearings in juvenile court.
State Rep. Will Guzzardi - D-Chicago - is the lead sponsor on a resolution urging the state supreme court to reinstate in-person hearings in juvenile court. He said virtual hearings create numerous barriers for kids and their attorneys.
"The findings and the research is pretty unequivocal," said Guzzardi, "that these virtual remote hearings just don't provide the same access to justice and they provide worse outcomes for young people."
The resolution would only ask the state Supreme Court to end virtual hearings for kids, not compel them. The measure acknowledges virtual hearings may be necessary in the future, as the pandemic ebbs and flows, but asks the state's high court to consider them a last resort.
Kristina Kersey - Senior Youth Defense Counsel with the Gault Center, a juvenile justice organization - said the virtual court system falsely assumes kids have equal access to stable internet and technology.
She explained that virtual hearings and meetings also can strain relationships between kids and the attorneys representing them in court.
"Building trust and rapport with young people is difficult in all situations as a defender," said Kersey. "But in these virtual realms they were having even greater difficulty."
A 2020 report by the Brennan Center for Justice suggests virtual court proceedings often lead to harsher sentences by judges.
In a series of six interviews the Juvenile Justice Initiative of Illinois conducted with kids in the juvenile justice system, all of the interviewees said they preferred in-person hearings and meetings over virtual alternatives.
Guzzardi said he's worried that, even as COVID-19 case rates creep toward their lowest point since last summer, many juvenile courts will continue using video hearings due to convenience.
"And that's what we're trying to avoid," said Guzzardi. "Because we understand that it's a tool that's necessary in an emergency, but there really is a lot lost in terms of access to justice."
The resolution passed out of the House's judiciary committee last week with a recommendation to adopt.
In Maryland, police are not required to call guardians or an attorney before interrogating a young person accused of a crime. A bill making its way through the General Assembly aims to end the practice.
The Child Interrogation Protection Act, cross-filed in both House and Senate, would require police to notify a guardian or attorney of the youth's location, the reason they were taken into custody and provide instructions for how to contact them.
Zakiya Sankara-Jabar, co-director and co-founder of the Maryland group Racial Justice NOW!, said the law is critical to ensuring the right to due process for young people.
"Maryland needs to come into the 21st century, come into line with a majority of other states in this country that have made it law that we have to make sure that children are protected," Sankara-Jabar asserted. "We have to make sure the parents are called, and that they can also make sure that an attorney is notified."
Among all young people arrested in Baltimore, 90% are Black, according to 2019 data, despite being only 64% of the city's youth population. The bill's Senate version, introduced by Sen. Jill Carter, D-Baltimore, is expected to get a vote in the Judicial Proceedings Committee today.
Marlon Tilghman, co-chair of the criminal justice work group for BRIDGE Maryland, said research on child brain development shows young people are particularly vulnerable to interrogation tactics, and they waive their Miranda Rights more frequently than adults.
He pointed out the bill could help prevent wrongful convictions based on testimony given without an adult present.
"You look at a situation where they may be in front of a police officer for the first time, and they may say things just to get themselves out of trouble," Tilghman explained. "We've had situations where law officers have told the children, 'If you just give us this information, you can go home,' not knowing that it could land them in jail."
Research also showed minors make false confessions to crimes at much higher rates than adults. Tilghman testified in support of the bill at a Senate committee hearing in January.
When it comes to second chances, a bill related to expunging juvenile arrest records is back before the governor for a second chance at becoming law.
Last year Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis crushed the hopes of many juveniles hoping for a shot to clean up and eliminate their arrest records after completing diversion programs. Despite bipartisan support, DeSantis felt young offenders should not be in those programs if they committed serious crimes.
Christian Minor, executive director of the Florida Juvenile Justice Association, speaking on The Rotunda podcast, shared how he spent the year working with stakeholders to ease their concerns.
"Bounced a lot of the language off of the governor's staff, and working with our law-enforcement partners, together to get this thing to the finish line," Minor recounted. "I think our chances are fairly high that Gov. DeSantis will go ahead and sign it."
Currently, most of the diversion programs, which help keeps troubled youths out of prisons, involve misdemeanors, with certain felonies allowed. This year's bill excludes "forcible felonies," such as murder or sexual battery.
Minor pointed out many juveniles who have turned their lives around and complete diversion programs are often held back by dismissed felonies because the arrest still shows on their records. Minor added it restricts juveniles from getting scholarships and gainful employment through the military and even law enforcement.
"When I look at this piece of legislation, I look at it as perhaps the more monumental piece of workforce development that this legislature has passed in the last decade," Minor remarked.
Groups supporting the governor's veto last year included the Florida Police Chiefs Association. The executive director now said they were "pleased to see that issue addressed in this year's bill."
According to the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice, a total of 45,423 juveniles were arrested in Florida in 2019 and 2020.
Most involved Black youths, with 50.9% compared with 32.4 % for white youths, and 16.2 % of youth arrests were among Hispanics.
Connecticut Senate Republicans have released a draft bill aiming to provide more work opportunities while also addressing a rise in crime among young people.
Advocates say reforms should not be reversed, and strategies addressing crime should support community needs.
Car thefts in the state increased 40% between 2019 and 2020, although data showed young people weren't the majority of those cases. Car thefts had also fallen to historic lows through 2019.
Hector Glynn, co-chair of the racial and ethnic disparities work group for the Juvenile Justice Policy and Oversight Committee, said the uptick in crime connects to socioeconomic challenges exacerbated by the pandemic.
"Those social interactions have really taken an effect as people sheltered in, and it's not unexpected that you are going to have greater anti-social behaviors," Glynn asserted. "Prior to this, we were doing extremely well, learning how to deal with people who commit crime."
The draft bill includes GPS monitoring of young people arrested on violent-crime charges while awaiting trial along with needs-based scholarship programs for higher education. A Senate Republican spokesperson said Judiciary Committee co-chairs are expected to raise portions of the proposed bill with public hearings likely starting next week.
Robert Francis, co-founder of the Connecticut Juvenile Justice Alliance, said some measures under the draft legislation focus on accountability. He noted the state Juvenile Review Boards, which use restorative justice to mediate between a victim and a low-level offender without court involvement, accomplish the same goals. He says it can be a model for assisting young people with more challenging behaviors.
"There's accountability in that there's appropriate measures taken that address behavior of the young people," Francis contended. "For example, if the young person was involved in vandalism of some sort, their accountability measure would be that they would get involved in repairing something."
Other reforms advocates say helped lower youth incarceration rates include the state raising the minimum age for which adolescents could be charged with most crimes as an adult to 18 in 2012.