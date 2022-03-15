To Help Small Businesses, MN Explores 'Buy-In' Option for Health Coverage

The Minnesota Senate has voted to extend the state's reinsurance initiative, designed to keep health premium costs lower, but backers of a separate plan to expand eligibility for a key assistance program said it would help small businesses including farmers afford coverage.
Under a House bill, MinnesotaCare, which helps cover medical expenses for low-income residents, would open up to others.
Those who make too much to qualify for insurance subsidies, but also have trouble accessing employer-sponsored coverage, could buy lower premiums through MinnesotaCare.
Steven Read, co-owner of Shepard's Way Farms near Nerstrand, said affordability issues do not just hurt producers, but their communities as well.
"That's a loss of creativity, a loss of business, a loss of economic power that these small towns are suffering from, and farmers are faced with those same realities," Read explained.
Supporters cited cost issues in premiums sold through MNSure, Minnesota's marketplace under the Affordable Care Act. The expansion has cleared some committees in the DFL-led House.
Senate Republican say reinsurance, which offers payments to insurers who cover high-cost patients, is a better way to prevent premiums from going up. Roughly 4.5% of Minnesotans are uninsured.
Rep. Jennifer Schultz, DFL-Duluth, a sponsor of the MinnesotaCare plan, argued reinsurance was meant to be a temporary approach to reforming insurance costs. She said the House proposal should not be viewed as "government takeover" of health care in the state.
"It is a private-public partnership, meaning that we provide public subsidies," Schultz pointed out. "But the health care is privately provided by health care providers across the state, which we have very strong networks of health care providers in the MinnesotaCare product line."
The buy-in option idea for MinnesotaCare has been debated in past legislative sessions.
Meanwhile, Read contended the plan could pave the way for small farm owners to reinvest in their operations, noting they can see setbacks when a partner has to take a separate job, so a family can get coverage.
"That's a reality that lots of farm families have to face every day is, 'Well, someone has to get health insurance,' " Read observed. "So, we're going to lose the contribution that person can make to the farming operation."
Another provision would offer eligibility to undocumented individuals. House Republicans argued government money should not be used for that purpose, but Schultz countered they pay taxes and deserve access to MinnesotaCare.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: Minnesota Farmers Union contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Energy Policy, Health Issues, and Rural/Farming Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
After years of attempts, a bill designed to reverse troubled finances at the U.S. Postal Service has cleared Congress.
get more stories like this via email
It is viewed as a major victory for workers and customers in rural states like North Dakota.
A key provision no longer requires the agency to pre-fund worker health care costs for decades down the road. Instead, future retirees would be covered by Medicare. Critics argued the previous approach, and dwindling revenue, contributed to growing budget problems.
Scott Boehm, vice president of the National Association of Letter Carriers Branch 957, said it appears lawmakers heard their concerns about keeping the service intact for communities that truly need it.
"You can imagine, we have a lot of rural areas that really rely on e-commerce and the parcel business," Boehm pointed out.
Boehm said the new model should help the Postal Service to compete with delivery companies, even with traditional mail volumes on the decline. He added it could help secure safer delivery vehicles, noting the current fleet is largely outdated.
The relief plan excluded controversial ideas, such as reducing delivery days or privatizing services.
Boehm noted a better financial outlook, along with improved conditions, could help recruit and retain postal workers. He said it's been a roller-coaster ride in dealing with staffing issues.
"If the Postal Service is flourishing, they can afford to make sure that the rolls are full, and we have enough staffing to keep the mail timely."
Agency staffing levels have dwindled to just below 500,000 workers across the country, after peaking at around 800,000 two decades ago. In the Senate action to send the bill to the president's desk, both North Dakota U.S. Senators cast "yes" votes. President Joe Biden is expected to sign the measure.
CORRECTION: These workers are the first security officers in Rhode Island to join 32BJ SEIU. An earlier version incorrectly stated they were the first to unionize. (3:15 p.m. MST, March 9, 2022)
A group of hospital security officers in Rhode Island have negotiated their first contract, and they have recommendations for workers across the Northeast who may also be interested in forming a union.
Some 34 security officers, parking lot attendants and security associates at Women and Infants Hospital in Providence joined 32BJ Service Employees International Union. Its Security Division represents more than 3,000 employees in Massachusetts as well.
Scott Molloy, a security officer at the hospital and a member of the union bargaining committee, said the department had gone a long time without a pay raise to match the inflation rate, and this contract includes at least an 8% raise for each member.
"It's a comfort that this department's never really had," he said. "We now know that we have support when we need it. If something goes wrong, or if there's something that we come across in one of our shifts, we know that the union is going to be there to back us, when we need the protection and we know we're in the right."
The contract also includes pay differentials for second, third and weekend shifts, and additional pay for officers who have completed their car-seat certification.
Molloy said he hopes more hospital security officers in Rhode Island, Massachusetts and across the Northeast will consider union membership. When individual employees try to improve working conditions, he said, it can sometimes backfire and put their own job security at risk.
"There's strength in numbers," he said. "So, if there's ever a group or department or anything that feels like they need some more support to keep a fair balance with their company, then unionizing is definitely the way to go."
However, not everyone agrees. In the last few decades, union membership nationwide has declined across the board. In 2021, slightly more than 10% of U.S. workers were union members, compared with about 20% 40 years ago. The industries with the highest unionization rates are education, training and library occupations, but protective service employees are close behind.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: 32BJ SEIU contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Hunger/Food/Nutrition, Immigrant Issues, Livable Wages/Working Families. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Filing taxes certainly can be a headache, but getting it right could mean more money in your pocket.
get more stories like this via email
As part of the American Rescue Plan, the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) was temporarily expanded to include childless workers age 19 and older and workers ages 65 and older.
Workers without kids can receive nearly $1,500 in tax breaks.
Gloria McGhee, EITC program administrator for Community Action Akron Summit, which runs an IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program site, said the expanded EITC is making a big difference in people's lives.
"I had a senior that came in to pick up her return," McGhee recounted. "She's getting, like, $1,200 for the Earned Income Credit so that made her refund $1,600, and she said, 'Thank you so much, thank you so much, I need this money,' and I'm like 'Oh, bless your heart.' "
Workers with children are also eligible to receive the tax credit, just as in previous years, and can earn up to $6,700 in credits. The Child Tax Credit expansion and a fully refundable Child and Dependent Care Credit are also new for 2021. The state and federal tax filing deadline is April 18.
The VITA program runs sites throughout Ohio offering no-cost tax assistance for low- to moderate-income tax filers. McGhee said their volunteers are all licensed and receive training on tax law and filing software.
"We all have to take a test and get certified at the different levels," McGhee explained. "There's a basic tax-law level, there's an advance tax-law level, and you have to prepare returns based on your level of certification. So it's not like you just come in and start doing taxes."
Appointments with tax VITA volunteers are available to households earning up to $58,000 dollars annually or less. Taxpayers with higher incomes may qualify for guided tax preparation or free filing through the IRS. Learn more or find a VITA site online at irs.gov/individuals.