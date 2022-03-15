Tuesday, March 15, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - March 15, 2022
A new report says oil companies are making billions from oil and gas price spikes, Equal Pay Day highlights the wage gap, and Illinois could end virtual hearings in juvenile court as Covid-19 wanes.

2022Talks - March 15, 2022
The U.N. Secretary General raises the alarm over the prospect of a nuclear conflict, Ukraine's president is expected to address Congress, and a Biden Federal Reserve nominee hits a roadblock with Sen. Joe Manchin.

The Yonder Report - March 10, 2022
More time in your day for beer and brats; rural hospitals brace for less pandemic money amid a nursing shortage; Maine awaits a court decision over traditional versus green energy; and "gold in them thar hills" creates conflict in California's Death Valley.

To Help Small Businesses, MN Explores 'Buy-In' Option for Health Coverage

Tuesday, March 15, 2022   

The Minnesota Senate has voted to extend the state's reinsurance initiative, designed to keep health premium costs lower, but backers of a separate plan to expand eligibility for a key assistance program said it would help small businesses including farmers afford coverage.

Under a House bill, MinnesotaCare, which helps cover medical expenses for low-income residents, would open up to others.

Those who make too much to qualify for insurance subsidies, but also have trouble accessing employer-sponsored coverage, could buy lower premiums through MinnesotaCare.

Steven Read, co-owner of Shepard's Way Farms near Nerstrand, said affordability issues do not just hurt producers, but their communities as well.

"That's a loss of creativity, a loss of business, a loss of economic power that these small towns are suffering from, and farmers are faced with those same realities," Read explained.

Supporters cited cost issues in premiums sold through MNSure, Minnesota's marketplace under the Affordable Care Act. The expansion has cleared some committees in the DFL-led House.

Senate Republican say reinsurance, which offers payments to insurers who cover high-cost patients, is a better way to prevent premiums from going up. Roughly 4.5% of Minnesotans are uninsured.

Rep. Jennifer Schultz, DFL-Duluth, a sponsor of the MinnesotaCare plan, argued reinsurance was meant to be a temporary approach to reforming insurance costs. She said the House proposal should not be viewed as "government takeover" of health care in the state.

"It is a private-public partnership, meaning that we provide public subsidies," Schultz pointed out. "But the health care is privately provided by health care providers across the state, which we have very strong networks of health care providers in the MinnesotaCare product line."

The buy-in option idea for MinnesotaCare has been debated in past legislative sessions.

Meanwhile, Read contended the plan could pave the way for small farm owners to reinvest in their operations, noting they can see setbacks when a partner has to take a separate job, so a family can get coverage.

"That's a reality that lots of farm families have to face every day is, 'Well, someone has to get health insurance,' " Read observed. "So, we're going to lose the contribution that person can make to the farming operation."

Another provision would offer eligibility to undocumented individuals. House Republicans argued government money should not be used for that purpose, but Schultz countered they pay taxes and deserve access to MinnesotaCare.

Disclosure: Minnesota Farmers Union contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Energy Policy, Health Issues, and Rural/Farming Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

