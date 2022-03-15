Tuesday, March 15, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - March 15, 2022
A new report says oil companies are making billions from oil and gas price spikes, Equal Pay Day highlights the wage gap, and Illinois could end virtual hearings in juvenile court as Covid-19 wanes.

2022Talks - March 15, 2022
The U.N. Secretary General raises the alarm over the prospect of a nuclear conflict, Ukraine's president is expected to address Congress, and a Biden Federal Reserve nominee hits a roadblock with Sen. Joe Manchin.

The Yonder Report - March 10, 2022
More time in your day for beer and brats; rural hospitals brace for less pandemic money amid a nursing shortage; Maine awaits a court decision over traditional versus green energy; and "gold in them thar hills" creates conflict in California's Death Valley.

Social Issues  |  Women's    News
Equal Pay Day: Gap Continues to Hold Up on Women's Wages

Tuesday, March 15, 2022   

Today is Equal Pay Day, representing how far into 2022 women would have to work to make what men did in 2021, on average.

In 2021, full-time wages for women were about 83% that of full-time men. In Washington state, the gap was wider, at about 78%, or $15,000 less per year.

Marilyn Watkins, policy director of the Economic Opportunity Institute said women held just 22% of the state's technology jobs - the highest-paying profession in the state. She also noted that the pay gap is greater when race is included.

"For Black women, Latina women, Indigenous women," said Watkins, "the pay gap is significantly worse than it is overall for white and most Asian women."

In 2021, Black and Latina women made about 63% and 58%, respectively, of what men made nationally. Watkins noted that while the pay gap for women overall is wider in Washington, wages are higher across the board compared with other states.

Watkins said a combination of factors contribute to the wage gap, including unequal treatment in the workplace.

Another issue is pay transparency. She said lawmakers passed a measure this year that will require employers to disclose salaries for an open position at the start of the hiring process.

"That kind of transparency just gives everybody more access to information," said Watkins, "and helps give workers a little bit more power in the negotiating process and also makes it much more difficult for those kinds of unconscious biases to come into play in terms of the starting wage that someone is offered."

Another factor is the cost of - and, often, responsibility for - child care. Watkins said most children grow up in a household with a mother, whether it's a single mom or two-person household, and the fact that women have lower earnings impacts those children.

"If we could eliminate the gender wage gap and if we could eliminate, especially, that gender plus race wage gap," said Watkins, "it would really make a dent in childhood poverty in this country."

Watkins said major investments in child care could go a long way in tackling this issue.



Disclosure: Economic Opportunity Institute contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Early Childhood Education, Livable Wages/Working Families, Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


