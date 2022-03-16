Wednesday, March 16, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - March 16, 2022
Play

Leaders and advocates champion Latinos causes during 2nd annual Latino Advocacy Week; new census analysis shows Latinos and other minority groups underrepresented in 2020; research finds a guaranteed income has surprising benefits for children.

2022Talks - March 16, 2022
Play

Pres. Biden sends new funding to police, violence prevention initiatives; Ukrainian Pres. Volodymyr Zelensky asks Canada for more aid; Idaho poised to enact Texas-style abortion ban; alleged 9 11 mastermind negotiating plea deal with federal prosecutors.

The Yonder Report - March 10, 2022
Play

More time in your day for beer and brats; rural hospitals brace for less pandemic money amid a nursing shortage; Maine awaits a court decision over traditional versus green energy; and "gold in them thar hills" creates conflict in California's Death Valley.

Social Issues  |  Budget Policy & Priorities    News
Looking Back at What WA Lawmakers Accomplished in 2022 Session

Play

Wednesday, March 16, 2022   

Lawmakers have wrapped up their short session in Olympia - another virtual affair due to the pandemic.

The majority Democrats moved quickly to pass a slate of their priorities this year, including a 16 year, $17 billion transportation package.

Supporters touted it as the greenest transportation package in state history for its funding to bolster pedestrian, bike and rail projects. Senate Majority leader Sen. Andy Billig - D-Spokane - said it also will help the state's economy.

"The transportation package is an economic development driver," said Billig. "It creates construction jobs now and it builds the foundation of our economy for the future."

Republicans decried the package, saying they were largely left out of what is typically a bipartisan process.

Democrats also said the Legislature addressed health-care issues with measures reducing prescription drug prices and cracking down on surprise medical billing.

On the budget side, housing was another focus with an $800 million investment. Billig said affordable housing is an issue nationwide and that people who are homeless in Washington need the state's help.

"There's a big focus on rapid rehousing and transitional housing," said Billig. "And these housing units are particularly helpful because they come with the wraparound services that are needed to help people get their life back on track."

Republicans criticized their Democratic colleagues for not using the state's increased revenue to cut taxes across the board, arguing this would better serve middle-income Washingtonians.

Washington lawmakers made some changes to last year's police reform measures after feedback from law enforcement that the laws were too restraining.

As the session ticked down, lawmakers also passed a measure banning gun magazines that hold more than ten rounds. Billig said he believes the bill protects people while also supporting Second Amendment rights.

"We're getting the balance better with bills like the high-capacity magazine restriction that passed this year," said Billig, "as well as the ban on the untraceable guns and restrictions from bringing guns into places where they really shouldn't be, like school board meetings."

Lawmakers now head for the campaign trail in the lead-up to the 2022 elections.




