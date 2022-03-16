Workers Urge Gov To Strike Closure of WA Youth Facility

Workers at a medium-security facility for youths in Washington state are calling on the governor to keep their doors open after their facility was defunded in the Legislature's budget.



The Naselle Youth Camp in southwest Washington is a rehabilitation institution providing education and treatment services to young men. The budget could close it by July 2023.



Paige Coleman is juvenile rehabilitation coordinator for vocational programming at the facility and a member of the Washington Federation of State Employees. She said closing the program raises questions for the young people it serves.



"The concern for many of the staff, the youth and their families is," said Coleman, "what will replace this gap in this continuum of care, and will our youth fall through the cracks?"



Coleman and other staff at Naselle Youth Camp, as well as lawmakers in southwest Washington, want Gov. Jay Inslee to use a section veto to take the closure out of the budget.



If it closes, the property will be handed over to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources to develop an outdoor school.



The camp provides a variety of opportunities for young people to explore careers. There's also a greenhouse and fish hatchery on campus.



One of the biggest programs is a partnership with DNR during wildfire season. Shamron Wulf is a juvenile rehabilitation specialist at the camp and also a member of the Washington Federation of State Employees.



He said in one case a person from a DNR firefighting crew was so impressed with one young man's growth through his anger issues that he set him up for a job.



"He was able to give him such a glowing recommendation," said Wulf, "that he was working on the fire crews for that summer and continued to work for DNR."



Coleman said there are many programs under development at Naselle and so the staff was shocked to learn the camp is slated to close.



"Because this is not a budget year where we are in the red," said Coleman. "We actually are in more of the supplemental situation where there's funds that are actually being adopted in the budget to be spent."



Lawmakers added about $5 billion to the biennial budget approved last year.







Lawmakers have wrapped up their short session in Olympia - another virtual affair due to the pandemic.



The majority Democrats moved quickly to pass a slate of their priorities this year, including a 16 year, $17 billion transportation package.



Supporters touted it as the greenest transportation package in state history for its funding to bolster pedestrian, bike and rail projects. Senate Majority leader Sen. Andy Billig - D-Spokane - said it also will help the state's economy.



"The transportation package is an economic development driver," said Billig. "It creates construction jobs now and it builds the foundation of our economy for the future."



Republicans decried the package, saying they were largely left out of what is typically a bipartisan process.



Democrats also said the Legislature addressed health-care issues with measures reducing prescription drug prices and cracking down on surprise medical billing.



On the budget side, housing was another focus with an $800 million investment. Billig said affordable housing is an issue nationwide and that people who are homeless in Washington need the state's help.



"There's a big focus on rapid rehousing and transitional housing," said Billig. "And these housing units are particularly helpful because they come with the wraparound services that are needed to help people get their life back on track."



Republicans criticized their Democratic colleagues for not using the state's increased revenue to cut taxes across the board, arguing this would better serve middle-income Washingtonians.



Washington lawmakers made some changes to last year's police reform measures after feedback from law enforcement that the laws were too restraining.



As the session ticked down, lawmakers also passed a measure banning gun magazines that hold more than ten rounds. Billig said he believes the bill protects people while also supporting Second Amendment rights.



"We're getting the balance better with bills like the high-capacity magazine restriction that passed this year," said Billig, "as well as the ban on the untraceable guns and restrictions from bringing guns into places where they really shouldn't be, like school board meetings."



Lawmakers now head for the campaign trail in the lead-up to the 2022 elections.







Groups in Missouri are urging Congress to pass a full-year, fully funded appropriations bill, instead of a parade of stopgap continuing resolutions to fund support programs for low-income and working people across the state.



Between 2010 and 2021, many programs serving low-income people nationwide lost ground taking inflation into account, according to the Coalition on Human Needs.



Jill Gaikowski, executive director of the Happy Bottoms diaper bank in Kansas City, said many low-income families struggle to pay for diapers. She hopes to see funding included in the next omnibus spending bill.



"A lot of people don't realize that government safety-net programs like WIC, SNAP, Medicaid; they do not cover the cost of diapers," Gaikowski explained. "And diapers increased about 18% since the beginning of the pandemic, which is eating up a ton of a low-income family's income."



More than a quarter of respondents to a survey by the diaper bank said they have had to choose between paying for food or utilities and buying diapers. Three continuing resolutions have kept the government from shutting down this year, and Congress has until midnight tonight to pass a bill, otherwise, another continuing resolution will be needed.



Gaikowski added not having enough diapers can have health effects on both moms and babies. Mothers are twice as likely to report depression when they cannot provide for their kids, which can affect a child's development. And babies' diapers are not changed as often, which results in health problems.



"It leads to rashes, health care issues, and so many of those families might not have access to health care coverage in the first place," Gaikowski pointed out. "It's just piling on an extra expense."



She added child care centers require parents to provide disposable diapers for the day. Some parents report having to miss work because they don't have the diapers to send with their child. She hopes Congress will address the need in an appropriations bill.



