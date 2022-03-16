Wednesday, March 16, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - March 16, 2022
Play

Leaders and advocates champion Latinos causes during 2nd annual Latino Advocacy Week; new census analysis shows Latinos and other minority groups underrepresented in 2020; research finds a guaranteed income has surprising benefits for children.

2022Talks - March 16, 2022
Play

Pres. Biden sends new funding to police, violence prevention initiatives; Ukrainian Pres. Volodymyr Zelensky asks Canada for more aid; Idaho poised to enact Texas-style abortion ban; alleged 9 11 mastermind negotiating plea deal with federal prosecutors.

The Yonder Report - March 10, 2022
Play

More time in your day for beer and brats; rural hospitals brace for less pandemic money amid a nursing shortage; Maine awaits a court decision over traditional versus green energy; and "gold in them thar hills" creates conflict in California's Death Valley.

Health and Wellness  |  Reproductive Health    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

MI Groups: "Crisis Pregnancy Centers" Push Anti-Abortion Messages

Play

Wednesday, March 16, 2022   

Michigan reproductive-health advocates are urging residents to be aware of anti-abortion groups known as "crisis pregnancy centers."

They offer pregnancy tests and counseling to encourage patients to carry out a pregnancy, and sometimes other resources such as diapers or baby clothes.

Lara Chelian is the board president of Reclaim, a community group and the only abortion fund in southeastern Michigan. She said these anti-abortion centers use deceptive advertising - often having names and logos similar to nearby reproductive-health clinics.

She said it's important to increase access to the full range of reproductive care, but that these centers are not filling that role.

"They oppose abortion and they won't help someone who wants an abortion with a referral to a place that provides one," said Chelian. "We want someone to be able to find a place that will support them in their full range of options, whether it be parenting or seeking an abortion or choosing adoption."

Michigan has almost five times as many of these centers as there are clinics that provide abortions.

And according to the National Committee for Responsive Philanthropy, from 2015 to 2019 Michigan centers received more than $50 million - while reproductive-rights issues in the state received just $2.5 million, and abortion services, clinics and funds only $135,000.

A 2020 study surveyed 21 pregnant women who had been to these centers in Maryland and Louisiana. Most of the women, who were low-income and not considering abortion, had chosen the center because it offered free pregnancy-related services, goods and support.

But the report notes resources were often limited and contingent on participating in the center's activities. Chelian said pregnant people need accurate and timely information about their full range of options, and she recommends finding clinics that offer that.

"They actually are there to offer the full range of health-care options," said Chelian. "And they also understand that pregnancy-related decisions are time sensitive, and that the patient's needs should always come first."

She points to the National Abortion Federation's website as a resource for patients to find a provider that they know will offer the full range of services.




get more stories like this via email
Washington state lawmakers passed a budget of about $64 billion over the next two years. (Arpad/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Looking Back at What WA Lawmakers Accomplished in 2022 Session

Lawmakers have wrapped up their short session in Olympia - another virtual affair due to the pandemic. The majority Democrats moved quickly to pass …

Social Issues

Workers Urge Gov To Strike Closure of WA Youth Facility

Workers at a medium-security facility for youths in Washington state are calling on the governor to keep their doors open after their facility was def…

Social Issues

Survey: Bridging Gap in Women's Benefits Key to Filling Open Positions

At the start of the pandemic, women in Nebraska and across the U.S. were the first to exit the workforce. A new survey from the Institute for Women's …

The Treasury Department reported that in December, the final month of the expanded Child Tax Credit, payments went to 350,000 families in Arkansas. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Study: Guaranteed Income Can Help Improve Child Brain Development

By Katie Fleischer Broadcast version by Emily Scott Reporting for the Ms. Magazine -Arkansas News Service Collaboration It's no secret that extra …

Social Issues

Importance of Local Elections Highlighted in SD

On April 12, municipalities across South Dakota will be holding local elections. A statewide group is encouraging participation through an outreach …

Nearly 40 farmers markets are spread across North Dakota. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Growing Power: ND Communities Urged to Embrace Farmers Markets

In the coming months, North Dakotans will be filling baskets at local farmers markets. As vendors prepare this year's produce, communities around the …

Social Issues

NC Credit Unions Step Up Resources for Families Affected by Warehouse Fire

Local credit union employees are providing volunteer financial counseling services to QVC plant employees and their immediate families who were impact…

Social Issues

Elections Expert: Idahoans Should 'Vote for Democracy' in 2022

In the wake of misinformation about the 2020 election, one expert believes democracy is on the ballot this year. David Levine, elections integrity …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021