Growing Power: ND Communities Urged to Embrace Farmers Markets

In the coming months, North Dakotans will be filling baskets at local farmers markets. As vendors prepare this year's produce, communities around the state are reminded of the economic benefits associated with these markets.



This week, a variety of stakeholders tied to local food production took part in a workshop to discuss the intersection of farmers markets and community support.



Becca Jablonski, assistant professor and Food Systems Extension economist at Colorado State University, shared research on the topic. She noted that while these markets might not be huge economic engines, they do create positive gains that are felt in a variety of ways.



"Those sectors that are impacted are not just going to be in the case of a farmers market, farming sector, right?" said Jablonski. "They're also going to be the places where employees, for example, spend their money. So, on things like child care and grocery-store sales."



She noted that vendors often purchase local equipment, animals and other essentials to help with their food production, adding to the ripple effect.



Leaders from some North Dakota markets say common obstacles include access to suitable venues, as well as connections to local business leaders who could help with sponsorships.



Simone Wai - co-founder of Folkways, which hosts Red River Market in Fargo - said local marketing partnerships are another way communities can help these ventures succeed and become an economic asset.



"These organizations want to use the farmer's market to advertise their community to new residents," said Wai. "I know a lot of communities in the area are struggling with attracting new residents. And this is an awesome way to help do that."



She and other organizers have said that helping to build markets can make them more attractive for events, such as concerts.



The discussion also focused on fostering growth in areas where there's not as much competition, but still enough of a customer base to drive sales of local food.



Through a federal grant, the awareness effort is being led by the Entrepreneurial Center for Horticulture at Dakota College at Bottineau.







CORRECTION: A description of this land has been changed to "land trust agreement," rather than "leased farmland." (1:19 p.m. PST, Feb 22, 2022)



A 99-year land trust agreement on Whidbey Island is part of a move to help historically underserved communities in Washington state toward food independence.



Adasha Turner founded of Modest Family Solutions as a way to grown her own food after medical complications during pregnancy prompted her to change her diet. Turner then decided to purchase a farm in 2019 and teach kids how to grow their own vegetables and fruits.



"The kids were coming over. We were seeding," Turner recounted. "We started producing about an acre every 90 days, which was about 1,400 heads of lettuce a week, way more lettuce than I can convince six- and seven-year-olds to eat."



Turner thought the farm might slow down because of COVID-19, but parents were looking for ways to get their children outdoors.



She explained the culturally relevant food they produce largely is gifted and sold to Black, Indigenous and other communities of color, and pointed out as of December, the organization has distributed more than 100,000 pounds of food per month.



Then, the community received the opportunity to farm 10 acres as part of the Agrarian Trust for the next century.



On Monday, Turner and her team introduced the Black Seed AgroEcology Farms and Village on Whidbey Island. She emphasized it is important to have a piece of land to let her group "plant roots."



"We're the first to have a 99-year inheritable, transferable lease to where we can continue to provide culturally relevant food on a consistent basis for the Pacific Northwest," Turner stated.



Turner added the partnership will help establish economic stability and dignity for the BIPOC food-supply chain.



Addie Candib, Pacific Northwest regional director for the American Farmland Trust and a board member of Puget Sound Agrarian Commons, said the U.S. is losing farmland, which means what remains is becoming more expensive. The Agrarian Commons hopes to reverse the trend.



"It's a creative way to look at, how do we hold land and protect it in perpetuity?" Candib stressed. "How do we ensure that farmers have long-term, secure and affordable access to that land in order to grow food, for themselves and for their communities?"



