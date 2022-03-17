Bill in Congress Seeks to Mend Social Fabric of U.S.

A measure in Congress aims to help heal the divides in the United States' civil society.
Rep. Derek Kilmer, D-Wash., of Gig Harbor, has introduced the Building Civic Bridges Act alongside eight other Democrats and nine Republicans.
In terms of its need, he cites recent polling showed Americans are worried about the country's divisions, including more than three-quarters who believe there is a threat to democracy and majority rule in this country.
Kilmer said the goal of the measure is to create more common ground in local communities.
"I think a healthy religiously, racially, ethnically diverse democracy relies on the ability of everyday citizens to live and work and serve and pray alongside people who think differently than they do," Kilmer asserted. "We have struggled, I think, increasingly in our country to do that."
Kilmer pointed out local events in Tacoma inspired this legislation, including a series of attacks on faith institutions and conflict at a YMCA. He noted in each case after some mediation to help heal divides, local leaders in the community asked him if federal funding was available to do more bridge building.
Kilmer also emphasized a recent report, which found the U.S. funds efforts at social cohesion and democracy abroad, inspired him. He realized it would make sense here as well, so he and the other cosponsors came up with a model to do it at home.
"One, doing grant making to these hyperlocal efforts, the local YMCA, the interfaith alliance that's trying to do this important work of trying to build some understanding across lines of difference," Kilmer outlined. "Two, to train AmeriCorps participants in the skills of bridge-building. And three, to support colleges and universities that do work in this space."
Kilmer added there could be progress moving the bill forward as soon as this week.
On April 12, municipalities across South Dakota will be holding local elections. A statewide group is encouraging participation through an outreach effort geared for the state's largest city.
The group Leaders Engaged and Determined, also known as LEAD, is part of the Vote Sioux Falls initiative, which aims to get 200 new voters registered by March 28.
Melissa McCauley, head organizer at LEAD, said it's not just about casting a ballot but also being more informed about local candidates and issues.
"When you elect somebody, even to the city council, to the school board, it is impacting you all the time," said McCauley. "And so, to be engaged and to be able to have a voice is impactful."
She said that can impact what you pay in certain taxes, as well as redistricting. Even though state leaders approved new legislative boundaries last fall, local political lines also were redrawn and finalized.
In Sioux Falls, the City Council has the option to reject plans submitted by a special commission.
Civic engagement groups say participating in local democracy can shape the outcome of these functions down the road.
Redistricting happens every ten years to update political boundaries based on the latest Census data. Now that new lines are in place, McCauley said residents should ensure their voice is heard as key decisions are made over the next decade.
"Whether it be young, old, Republican, Democrat, we want you to participate," said McCauley. "And we're saying don't leave it up to luck because a lot of people, 'Oh, they'll vote the way I want.' Well, we don't know that."
As part of the outreach campaign in Sioux Falls, several downtown businesses are participating by having voter registration forms available. Additionally, more details can be found at votesiouxfalls.com.
In the wake of misinformation about the 2020 election, one expert believes democracy is on the ballot this year.
David Levine, elections integrity fellow at the Alliance for Securing Democracy and former Ada County elections director from 2017 to 2019, said it is important to seek out candidates who understand the 2020 election was not rigged.
Levine noted while President Donald Trump and some members of the Republican Party have cast doubt on the process, the issue is not partisan.
"There are examples of folks in all major political parties who are trying to do the right thing," Levine asserted. "Who are putting the conduct of free and fair elections above any partisan or personal interest that they have, and it's incumbent upon Idaho voters to do the same."
Levine pointed to Gov. Brad Little's push for a panel to look at election cybersecurity issues and funds for postelection audits as an example of important security measures.
He also noted Attorney General Lawrence Wasden decided not to sign Idaho onto Texas' lawsuit challenging the 2020 election results. The U.S. Supreme Court eventually dismissed the lawsuit.
Levine pointed out lawmakers in special session during the pandemic in 2020 passed important legislation, including a measure which allowed officials to begin processing absentee ballots a week before Election Day. He recalled it allowed results to be available quickly.
"The fact that Idaho election officials were able to do that made it so that they were able to get the results out relatively early after Election Day," Levine explained. "And that cut down on the amount of mis-, dis- and malinformation, which of course can be used to undermine folks' confidence in the election."
Levine added it is important to applaud the people on the ground who enabled a smooth election.
"We saw election officials and poll workers do tremendous amounts of work to, frankly, pull off an amazingly successful election," Levine remarked. "Particularly when you think about things like the pandemic, the amount of civil unrest and the potential for domestic and foreign interference."
This week is the 17th annual Sunshine Week, a national initiative to promote government transparency and make sure the public actually has access to public information.
In Arizona, good-government groups encourage people to check out two state-run websites: AZcheckbook.com and openbooks.az.gov, so they can follow the money, and track their hard-earned tax dollars.
Diane Brown, executive director of the Arizona Public Interest Research Group Education Fund, said putting budget info online promotes government integrity and efficiency.
"Budget and spending transparency can hold government officials accountable, safeguard against corruption and provide citizens an opportunity to affect how taxpayer dollars are spent," Brown outlined.
Openbooks.az.gov, the state's financial transparency portal, shows checkbook-level expenses. As part of Sunshine Week, this coming Wednesday is also Freedom of Information Day.
Kimberly Yee, Arizona State Treasurer, said AZcheckbook.com is a tool showing funding the State of Arizona receives from all sources, making it possible to identify spending trends, year over year.
"You're able to see how the state is spending the taxpayer dollars," Yee explained. "You're also able to check it regularly to see if there are abnormalities or excessive spending in one agency over another."
She noted both websites are designed to simplify the data so citizens, journalists, policymakers and oversight groups can make sense of the information with just a few clicks. In addition, anyone can call in and listen to the Treasury Department's monthly investment meetings, which are recorded and then posted online.
