Bill in Congress Seeks to Mend Social Fabric of U.S.

A measure in Congress aims to help heal the divides in the United States' civil society.



Rep. Derek Kilmer, D-Wash., of Gig Harbor, has introduced the Building Civic Bridges Act alongside eight other Democrats and nine Republicans.



In terms of its need, he cites recent polling showed Americans are worried about the country's divisions, including more than three-quarters who believe there is a threat to democracy and majority rule in this country.



Kilmer said the goal of the measure is to create more common ground in local communities.



"I think a healthy religiously, racially, ethnically diverse democracy relies on the ability of everyday citizens to live and work and serve and pray alongside people who think differently than they do," Kilmer asserted. "We have struggled, I think, increasingly in our country to do that."



Kilmer pointed out local events in Tacoma inspired this legislation, including a series of attacks on faith institutions and conflict at a YMCA. He noted in each case after some mediation to help heal divides, local leaders in the community asked him if federal funding was available to do more bridge building.



Kilmer also emphasized a recent report, which found the U.S. funds efforts at social cohesion and democracy abroad, inspired him. He realized it would make sense here as well, so he and the other cosponsors came up with a model to do it at home.



"One, doing grant making to these hyperlocal efforts, the local YMCA, the interfaith alliance that's trying to do this important work of trying to build some understanding across lines of difference," Kilmer outlined. "Two, to train AmeriCorps participants in the skills of bridge-building. And three, to support colleges and universities that do work in this space."



Kilmer added there could be progress moving the bill forward as soon as this week.



Support for this reporting was provided by The Carnegie Corporation of New York.



On April 12, municipalities across South Dakota will be holding local elections. A statewide group is encouraging participation through an outreach effort geared for the state's largest city.



The group Leaders Engaged and Determined, also known as LEAD, is part of the Vote Sioux Falls initiative, which aims to get 200 new voters registered by March 28.



Melissa McCauley, head organizer at LEAD, said it's not just about casting a ballot but also being more informed about local candidates and issues.



"When you elect somebody, even to the city council, to the school board, it is impacting you all the time," said McCauley. "And so, to be engaged and to be able to have a voice is impactful."



She said that can impact what you pay in certain taxes, as well as redistricting. Even though state leaders approved new legislative boundaries last fall, local political lines also were redrawn and finalized.



In Sioux Falls, the City Council has the option to reject plans submitted by a special commission.



Civic engagement groups say participating in local democracy can shape the outcome of these functions down the road.



Redistricting happens every ten years to update political boundaries based on the latest Census data. Now that new lines are in place, McCauley said residents should ensure their voice is heard as key decisions are made over the next decade.



"Whether it be young, old, Republican, Democrat, we want you to participate," said McCauley. "And we're saying don't leave it up to luck because a lot of people, 'Oh, they'll vote the way I want.' Well, we don't know that."



As part of the outreach campaign in Sioux Falls, several downtown businesses are participating by having voter registration forms available. Additionally, more details can be found at votesiouxfalls.com.







