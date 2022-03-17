Amid Inflation, Senate Lawmakers Debate Drug Pricing

Local credit union employees are providing volunteer financial counseling services to QVC plant employees and their immediate families who were impacted by the Rocky Mount warehouse fire.



The 1.5 million square foot distribution facility was severely damaged by a fire last December. Coastal Credit Union Branch Manger Shane Lancaster said residents can receive assistance with managing bills and income, miming damage to credit and navigating retirement.



"Especially with the QVC fire, you've instantly got almost 2,000 folks without a job," said Lancaster. "When you lose your job, there's a lot of hurdles to navigate, whether that be for getting on unemployment or finding a new job and adjusting to a new salary."



Those affected can visit 'carolinasfoundation.org/financial-first-responders.' Lancaster noted that individuals do not have to be a member of a credit union to request assistance.



He noted that seeking professional financial help can increase the odds of meeting saving goals or having a secure retirement.



"We definitely want to encourage folks to reach out to the different credit unions in the area," said Lancaster, "the credit unions that they are eligible for, and get connected to a financial professional. Going to somebody for the advice to help you kind of get perspective, regarding any financial issue that you have, is a key thing."



Vice President for Communications at Coastal Joe Mecca said credit unions offer financial services to nearly one-third of all Americans, and help to ensure that money stays in communities.



"Cooperatives are member-owned," said Mecca. "So we aim to return our profits back to our members, who are the people who use our products and services every day."



He notes that this year, Coastal Credit Union issued more than $4 million in special dividends to around 77,000 members through its Loyalty Bonus program.











Cleanup continues from last weekend's deadly tornadoes in Iowa.



A bill in the legislature would place restrictions on using appraisals for future storm damage, and opponents worry about the impact on households who have seen their share of recent disasters.



The measure, which has already cleared the House, would prohibit homeowners from seeking their own appraisals in determining what caused the damage. Only insurance companies could make the determination.



Christopher Rants, lobbyist with the American Adjuster Association, said it would force property owners who feel shortchanged to go to court.



"Most people can't afford to do that," Rants pointed out. "They certainly can't wait for two years to go through the litigation process while fighting with their insurance company."



Supporters of the bill, including the Iowa Insurance Institute, said a 2018 state Supreme Court ruling upholding the current statute gave appraisers too much opportunity for claims work. But opponents countered the 2020 derecho storm should serve as another reminder homeowners need avenues to recover from disasters.



The recent backlash has muddied the future of the bill in the Senate.



Rants contended it should be a concern for all property owners in Iowa, because it could remove a right they have been afforded for decades.



"That's the thing that's frustrating about this, the basic insurance policy that everybody has, the basic standard policy the state said you have to have, if you're going to offer this kind of property/casualty, has been untouched," Rants emphasized.



He suggested adding the restriction would also affect the business community in a natural disaster. While the bill sailed through the House last month, a key Senate member has cast doubt on advancing the bill in the upper chamber. A decision is expected in the coming days.



