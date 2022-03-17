Thursday, March 17, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - March 17, 2022
Play

States across the country try innovative efforts to reduce numbers of incarcerated youth; California ranks poorly on one watchdog's environmental scorecard; and cellphone carriers phase out 3G networks.

2022Talks - March 17, 2022
Play

Ukraine's president pleads with Congress for more weapons; President Biden announces $800 million more in aid; Federal Reserve increases interest rates; and HBCUs can get federal grants to boost campus security.

The Yonder Report - March 17, 2022
Play

ESports are proving popular at rural colleges where traditional sports programs are too costly; millions could lose health coverage unless the public health emergency is extended; Congress moves to keep Postal Service intact; and coal miners push to extend funding for treatment of black lung disease.

Social Issues  |  Juvenile Justice    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

MT Restorative-Justice Org Offers Another Path in Juvenile System

Play

Thursday, March 17, 2022   

An organization in Montana is providing an alternative model for juvenile justice.

The Center for Restorative Youth Justice is based in the Flathead Valley and started as a youth-run court. Now, the organization gets referrals from schools and youth courts in an effort to reduce young people's involvement in the legal system.

Catherine Gunderson, executive director of the Center, gave an example of what restorative justice can look like. She said to imagine you are a kid who accidentally threw a baseball through your neighbor's window. The neighbor could get the police involved, or you and your parents could go over and have a conversation about what happened, and how to avoid it in the future.

"From there, you're really building a relationship and community and accountability," Gunderson explained. "'OK, I'll pay for it, and it really wasn't personal.' And I think we've all had experiences where that has a deeper impact than just paying a fine."

Gunderson pointed out an important part of the process is ensuring everyone feels as if they have been heard and their voice matters.

A recent study from researchers at Washington University in Saint Louis found juvenile detention may not have the positive, rehabilitative effect it's designed to have.

Gunderson contended it may actually cut a young person off from what they really need.

"That's another example of our propensity to want to put people away for something wrong that they did as opposed to bring closer in," Gunderson observed. "And be like, 'What is not going right for you that this would even happen in the first place?' "

Gunderson added her program aims to make young people feel like they are in a safe environment, so they can open up.

"A lot of the feedback we get from kids on the way out of participating is, 'I came in thinking that you were going to just be sort of judging me, and then even just being able to hear from other people made me realize that I'm a better person than I thought I was,' " Gunderson emphasized. "Or, 'Thank you for not deciding I was a bad person because I made a bad decision.' "


get more stories like this via email
Seventy percent of Americans say the country is too polarized to solve major issues. (Andrey Popov/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Bill in Congress Seeks to Mend Social Fabric of U.S.

A measure in Congress aims to help heal the divides in the United States' civil society. Rep. Derek Kilmer, D-Wash., of Gig Harbor, has introduced …

Social Issues

Sending Out Resumes? MN Officials Suggest Weatherization Jobs

Wind and solar often get attention for job growth in clean energy, and in Minnesota, those who specialize in home weatherization say demand for this …

Health and Wellness

Overcoming Social, Structural Barriers to Health Care in ND

National rankings found North Dakota's health care system does well in terms of overall performance, but access and affordability are problem areas…

Senate Bill 215 is the latest law loosening gun restrictions in Ohio. In April 2021, lawmakers passed Senate Bill 175, the "stand your ground" law, making Ohio the 36th state to no longer require people to retreat before using a firearm in self-defense. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

OH 'Constitutional Carry' Bill Worries Domestic-Violence Survivor Advocates

By Halena SepulvedaBroadcast version by Emily Scott reporting for the Kent State-Ohio News Connection Collaboration. Even though Ohio has been …

Environment

CA Gets a “D” on the 2022 Environmental Scorecard

California only got a "D" grade on this year's Environmental Scorecard, a report card put out each year since 1973 by the nonprofit California …

The French government now issues warnings with all cell phones to keep them away from the abdomens of teenage girls and pregnant women. (Kozorog/Adobestock)

Health and Wellness

Advocates Press FCC to Consider Studies on Cellphone Radiation and Fertility

Experts are calling on the FCC to consider recent studies linking fertility problems to radio-frequency radiation from cellphones and other wireless d…

Environment

WI Program Seeks to Create Resilient Grainshed

A new program is seeking to help Wisconsin's grain farmers build more environmentally and economically resilient operations. The Midwest Grains …

Social Issues

Groups Advocate for Historic Latino Monuments in Texas

Every 30 seconds in the U.S. a Latino citizen turns 18, and it is Latino Advocacy Week, the second annual initiative where community leaders champion …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021